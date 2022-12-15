Read full article on original website
'RHOP': Karen Wants to Know if Mia Thornton Has Been Intimate With Peter Thomas (Exclusive Clip)
Things are already messy on Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac. And ever since Mia Thornton threw a drink at Wendy Osefo, unwarranted, she's been on viewers' sh-t list. Fans recall Osefo meeting with RHOA alum Peter Thomas earlier in the season at his Baltimore bar and lounge. The four-degree-holding political commentator spoke to the serial entrepreneur about her desire to open a Nigerian-themed lounge. Thomas seemed interested in the idea and told Osefo she'd have to make a $300k investment, which Osefo said she had to ponder on.
'Barmageddon': NASCAR Legends Jimmie Johnson and Clint Bowyer Face off in Exclusive Clip
Two NASCAR legends are facing off in a bar in Nashville in the new USA Network series Barmageddon. PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip of the episode that will air on Monday, Dec. 19 at 11 p.m. ET, and it features Jimmie Johnson and Clint Bowyer competing in a game called Keg Kurling. Johnson and his partner compete against Bowyer and his partner, and the game is fierce as each team gets the best of the other.
Tyler Hilton on CBS' 'When Christmas Was Young' and Why Holiday Movie Roles Are His Favorite (Exclusive)
CBS is getting into the holiday spirit with its own original Christmas films this year. And they've got some big names attached to this year's lineup. Music legend Sheryl Crow executive produces and writes the title song for When Christmas Was Young, a Nashville music-themed movie from a script by screenwriter and bestselling novelist Robert Tate Miller. The story follows a headstrong music manager (Tyler Hilton) in desperate need of a hit song for his last remaining client, who finds himself falling for a gifted singer-songwriter (Karen David) with abandoned dreams of making it big, as he attempts to secure the rights to a Christmas song she wrote years ago. It'll surely put a smile on viewers' faces and a song in their hearts.
Disney Revives Classic Movie Franchise for Disney+ Show
Disney has reportedly ordered a pilot for a TV reimagining of the Witch Mountain franchise, with an A-list cast. This week, Deadline broke the news that Bryce Dallas Howard, Isabel Gravitt and Levi Miller will star in Witch Mountain. If the series moves forward, it will air on Disney+. The...
NBC Makes Decision on Potentially Dropping 10 PM Hour
Fans of NBC's current format and the memories of Must-See TV have won the day for now it would seem. According to Deadline, the network has decided against nixing the 10 p.m. hour slot from their larger broadcast schedule. Cutting the ten-hour from the schedule would mean the loss of...
'Wheel of Fortune': Austin Butler Stars in 'SNL' Parody of Pat Sajak Game Show
Saturday Night Live loves to lean on game show sketches, and this week's episode was no different. Last night's installment, which saw Austin Butler host and Lizzo as musical guest, saw a Wheel of Fortune parody make it to air. The name of the game was "The Phrase That Pays," so it wasn't a direct parody like they once did with Tom Hanks. Instead, three panelists just took turns guessing letters and phrases without a wheel, though the puzzle board was exactly like Wheel of Fortune.
Rebecca Budig Reflects on Her Time as WWE Host (Exclusive)
Rebecca Budig is a familiar face in TV shows and movies nowadays, but her career almost took quite a different path. A few years after her time on Guiding Light and a few years into her run as Greenlee Smythe on All My Children, Budig landed a role in one of WWE's (when WWF's) weekly broadcasts. Back in 2000, the actress, who stars in CBS' new movie Fit for Christmas, was an on-screen interviewer/host for Sunday Night Heat when it moved from USA Network to MTV. It was a brief run for Budig, but she remembers it well— even if it wasn't a totally positive experience.
'David & Annie: After the 90 Days': David and Annie Toborowsky's Families Meet in Exclusive Sneak Peek
David and Annie Toborowsky are bringing their families together for the first time in Thailand. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Monday's all-new episode of David & Annie: After the 90 Days, the 90 Day Fiancé couple introduces David's daughter Ashley and granddaughter Aubrey to Annie's whole family after traveling to her home country of Thailand.
'Dancing With the Stars' Alum Gabby Windey Keeping Hope Alive to Date Vinny Guadagnino
The Bachelorette alum Gabby Windey and Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino have been sparking romance rumors since they appeared in the most recent season of Dancing With the Stars together. After weeks of social media flirting, Windey opened up about their relationship during an interview with E! News. Would she be open to dating the MTV personality?
Mandy Rose Hoped for 'SmackDown' or 'Raw' Return Before WWE Release
Mandy Rose was released from her WWE contract due to the content she was posting on her FanTime page. And while she had a great run at NXT, Rose was hoping to have another run on the main roster. In November, Rose spoke to Chris Van Vliet on Insight and was asked what's next in her career after being NXT Women's Champion for over a year.
HGTV Star Christina Hall Opens up About 'Unexplained Health Stuff'
According to Christina on the Coast star Christina Hall (née Haack, formerly El Moussa and Anstead), breast implants may have contributed to her health issues. "Self-care Saturday," wrote the 39-year-old HGTV personality in a Dec. 17 Instagram post, alongside a video of her receiving photon LED light therapy. "Josh and I tag teaming [three] sick kids last night, this is a much-needed energy restore. … Been super exhausted lately, so on a kick to get back into my body. I've had some unexplained health stuff for years, and now, I'm considering the thought that this could be breast implant related. Does anyone else have any experience with this subject? I'm curious on all the ladies' take on this." The Flip or Flop alum then outlined the problems she has been facing.
WWE's Top Dolla Updates His Condition After Botched 'SmackDown' Dive
WWE's Top Dolla suffered an embarrassment during Friday night's episode of SmackDown on Fox. Top Dolla and his Hit Row tag team partner Ashante Adonis faced off against The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) and Legado Del Fantasma (Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza) in a No. 1 contender's match for the Usos' Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. During one spot, Top Dolla, real name A.J. Francis, attempted a suicide dive (a jump from the ring to the outside area) onto his opponents. However, it didn't go as planned.
