Mother of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley’s Adopted Daughter Chloe Claims She’s Seeking Custody Back: ‘I Was Pushed Out of Her Life’
The mother of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley’s adopted daughter claims she is fighting to regain custody amid the couple's legal woes. Angela Johnson, who welcomed daughter Chloe in 2012, addressed her plans to take legal action on Monday, December 5. “I want her home. She deserves to be home," Johnson told TMZ, noting she […]
Convicted Con Julie Chrisley Seen For First Time After Being Sentenced To 7 Years In Prison For $30 Million Swindle
Julie Chrisley stepped out for the first time since being sentenced to 7 years in federal prison. The Chrisley Knows Best star, 49, shamelessly broke cover, appearing outside of her Nashville, Tennessee, mansion in sweatpants on Tuesday, RadarOnline.com can reveal.Julie looked like she hadn't slept in days, rocking puffy eyes and a makeup-free face. She couldn't hide her stress, anxiously looking around before turning around and heading back to hide in her home. In the photos obtained by Daily Mail, the family's patriarch ditched her usual made-up appearance, opting for undone hair and a gray sweatsuit to match her glum...
realitytitbit.com
Julie and Todd Chrisley's combined net worth revealed as stars are sentenced to prison
Julie and Todd Chrisley, who gained nationwide fame from their reality show Chrisley Knows Best, have amassed huge net worths. Here’s a look at their combined wealth. The reality television stars were muddled in a court case with charges of tax evasion and fraud for the past few years. They were found guilty on federal charges in June.
realitytitbit.com
Savannah Chrisley said Chloe came to family ‘starved’ and ‘not clean’ as trolls say they’re not sisters
Speaking on her latest podcast episode, Chrisley Knows Best star and daughter of Todd Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, said that she loves her sister Chloe “more than life itself.”. The subject of Chloe and Savannah’s relationship resurfaced on her Unlocked podcast after trolls commented on Savannah’s Instagram posts to say...
Chase Chrisley Speaks Out Following Todd and Julie’s Sentencing
Chase Chrisley, who is the son of Todd and Julie Chrisley, is speaking out after his parents were sentenced in... The post Chase Chrisley Speaks Out Following Todd and Julie’s Sentencing appeared first on Outsider.
The Hollywood Gossip
Anna Duggar: Finally Coming to Terms With the Fact That Josh Isn't Coming Home, Source Says
Anna Duggar has stuck by her husband’s side through an awful lot. The mother of seven was raised in a culture that teaches women to to be subservient to their husbands in all matters, and clearly, Anna took those lessons to heart. In situations where most women would have...
How Julie And Todd Chrisley Are Reportedly Feeling After Being Sentenced To Years In Prison
A source has provided allege details on the Chrisleys' mindsets, as they face jail time.
Julie Chrisley Seen In 1st Photos At Nashville Mansion One Day After Getting 7-Year Prison Sentence
Julie Chrisley stepped out in the hours following her bombshell sentence of seven years behind bars, and the Chrisley Knows Best star, 49, appeared to fully bear the weight of the news. In photos, which you can SEE HERE via The Daily Mail, Julie looked both exhausted and frightened as she looked over her shoulder while walking outside her palatial home in Nashville, Tennessee on Tuesday, November 22. Julie wore a grey, long sleeved lounge suit and her shoulder length hair was straight.
Jada Pinkett Smith’s Ex August Alsina Hits The Town With His New Boyfriend Zu Days After Coming Out
Jada Pinkett Smith’s ex-boyfriend August Alsina’s relationship with his boyfriend Zu is going strong with the two spending the Thanksgiving holiday together, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Thursday, August’s new musician beau named Zu posted a selfie of the two-eating lunch outside. The two are seated close to each other and were matching in all-black ensembles. August followed up with his own post on Instagram which showed the two in an elevator while posing for the camera. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this week, August revealed Zu as his partner to the world on an episode of The Surreal Life.During a...
Todd & Julie Chrisley’s Son Grayson, 16, Explains Why He Never Plans To Watch The Family Reality Show
Grayson Chrisley admitted he’s “never watched an episode” of Chrisley Knows Best, the reality television show that introduced the world to his family – most notably, Todd and Julie Chrisley. Grayson, 16, made this confession on the Dec. 6 episode of Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley, sitting down with his sister, Savannah Chrisley, for a conversation. “I don’t think it’s interesting,” he said about this fact, per Entertainment Tonight. “I mean, I don’t like it, but apparently people do… I haven’t even watched myself on TV.”
‘Sister Wives’ Fans ‘Shocked’ With Robyn’s Daughter’s ‘Insensitive’ Reaction to Meeting Evie for the First Time
'Sister Wives' fans are 'shocked' by Robyn's daughter, Breanna Brown's strange and 'insensitive' reaction to meeting Madison and Caleb's daughter Evie for the first time. Here's what they had to say.
Julie Chrisley Claims 10-Year-Old Daughter Is 'Suicidal' Over Her & Husband Todd's Prison Sentences
Julie Chrisley made a shocking admission in court as a last ditch attempt to avoid prison time. Prior to the Chrisley Knows Best star and her husband, Todd Chrisley, being sentenced to a combined 19 years behind bars, the matriarch admitted to US District Judge Eleanor Ross that their adopted 10-year-old daughter, Chloe, has been "suicidal" over the thought of being separated from them.“To hear your 10-year-old say she doesn't want to live if their mom goes away, no child should feel that way,” Julie told the judge in an Atlanta, Georgia, courtroom on Monday, November 21, where she was...
The SHADE! Lori Harvey’s Ex Michael B. Jordan Takes Jab at Former Girlfriend
Lori Harvey might be chilly after the shade her ex Michael B. Jordan threw her way in a recent skit. The Creed actor took part in a spoof SNL skit announcing musical guests Drake and 21 Savage to promote the pair’s latest album, Her Loss. In the skit, Jordan...
Janet Jackson opens up about being pregnant aged 50
Janet Jackson has revealed what it's like being a single working mother, having given birth to her son at the age of 50. On 3 January, 2017, the All For You singer gave birth to a baby boy named Eissa Al Mana. The birth came as a surprise to some...
Grayson Chrisley Speaks Out After Sustaining Injuries In Car Accident: ‘It Was Really Bad’
Giving an update. Grayson Chrisley is speaking out after sustaining injuries in a car accident last month. “I’m fine. The truck is not fine, but I am fine. … But it was bad, it was really bad,” the 16-year-old Chrisley Knows Best personality told his sister Savannah Chrisley during a Tuesday, December 6, episode of […]
Lindsie Chrisley breaks silence on parents Todd and Julie’s prison sentences
Lindsie Chrisley broke her silence after her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley were found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion. The “Chrisley Knows Best” star was sentenced to 12 years behind bars and 16 months of probation. Julie Chrisley was given a lighter sentence of seven years in prison but will also be on probation for 16 months. In a statement to Hollywood Life, the 33-year-old thanked fans for their support during this time. “I wanted to take a minute and first of all, say thank you to all of our listeners that have reached out to me the past few weeks regarding my family,” said...
bravotv.com
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Explains Why Kroy Wasn’t at Porsha Williams’ Wedding
The Don’t Be Tardy mom offered the update after attending Porsha and Simon’s wedding with a friend. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia said “I do” for a second time on November 26, and while Kim Zolciak-Biermann was among the nearly 350 guests in attendance, her husband, Kroy Biermann, was not.
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives' Recap: Janelle Accuses Kody of 'Using' Her for Her Money as He Says He Feels 'Disrespected'
Housing continues to be a sore subject in the Brown family on Sunday's episode of Sister Wives. After Christine Brown leaves town for her new home in Utah, the sale of her old house falls through. Kody is keen on finding a way to keep the house in the family,...
The Hollywood Gossip
Veronica Rodriguez and Jamal Menzies Are Either Dating or Trolling Us
Just last week, fan theories that Jamal Menzies and Veronica Rodriguez are dating seemed like the stuff of tinfoil hats. Reliable bloggers cast doubts upon the rumored pairing. It sounded like wild speculation — or even wishful thinking. But we know that Veronica has a new man. And she...
Aaron Carter’s Family Wants His Son Prince, 12 Months, to Inherit His Estate After Melanie Martin Barred From Spreading Ashes With Them
Aaron Carter's family want his estate to go to his only son, his mother Jane Carter confirmed. Jane told TMZ on Sunday, December 4, that the Carter family had no plans to fight for her late son's wealth. His relatives have agreed that the money should go to Prince, Aaron's 12-month-old son with ex-fiancee Melanie […]
