Lindsie Chrisley broke her silence after her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley were found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion. The “Chrisley Knows Best” star was sentenced to 12 years behind bars and 16 months of probation. Julie Chrisley was given a lighter sentence of seven years in prison but will also be on probation for 16 months. In a statement to Hollywood Life, the 33-year-old thanked fans for their support during this time. “I wanted to take a minute and first of all, say thank you to all of our listeners that have reached out to me the past few weeks regarding my family,” said...

12 DAYS AGO