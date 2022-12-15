Read full article on original website
Authorities ID Chicago man as victim in fatal North Hollywood shooting
Two arrested in death of woman killed by stray bullet in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. – Two young men from Orange have been arrested in the death of a 36-year-old woman who was shot by a round meant for two teenagers who were running from a drive-by shooting in Santa Ana, police said Sunday. The victim was identified as Maria Del...
Woman diagnosed with dementia goes missing in Monrovia
A 61-year-old woman with high-blood pressure and post-surgical dementia last seen in Monrovia was reported missing Saturday. Yazhen”Jenny” Jin was last seen at 5 p.m. Friday on the 2100 block of South Myrtle Avenue, said the California Highway Patrol, which issued a Silver Alert for Jin on behalf of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Temecula man arrested in connection with Huntington Beach murder
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – Huntington Beach police arrested a 33-year- old murder suspect Saturday in the city of Moreno Valley, in Riverside County. Detectives from the HBPD’s Crimes Against Persons Unit took Tyrell Avion Lee of Temecula into custody on Saturday on suspicion of murdering 31- year-old Jimmy Sengpaseauth of Los Angeles, according to the department.
NBC Los Angeles
Two Arrested in Death of Mother Killed By Stray Bullet in Santa Ana
6 juveniles arrested in connection with dating app carjacking in southeast Los Angeles
Six juvenile suspects were arrested Thursday in connection to a social media app carjacking in Southeast Los Angeles. Police say the suspects communicated with their victims through the dating app Tagged. They would lure them to an area in southeast L.A. where they would rob the victims at gunpoint and take their vehicles, according to […]
Men arrested on suspicion of burglary, fleeing in U-haul truck
ARCADIA, Calif. – Two men were arrested in Arcadia on suspicion of commercial burglary and attempting to flee in a U-Haul truck, authorities said Sunday. Officers were sent to the 11000 block of Clark Street at about 3 a.m. Saturday regarding an audible alarm, and saw a U-Haul truck leaving the area, the Arcadia Police Department reported.
South Pasadena police investigating man’s death
SOUTH PASADENA, Calif. – On Friday, Dec. 16 at 7:51 pm, the South Pasadena Police Department received a 911 call reporting an unconscious male at a home in the 1600 Block of Meridian Avenue. Officers arrived on the scene moments later and found the victim in medical distress. Life-saving...
Officers find shell casings, no victims in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Officers found shell casings, yet no victims at a shooting in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. Officers were dispatched at about 7:50 p.m. Friday to a shots call in the 100 block of Aquarium Way and upon their arrival discovered shell casings, indicating that a shooting had occurred, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
One killed following single-car crash in Reseda
Authorities are investigating a single-car crash that left one person dead in Reseda on Sunday. According to Los Angeles Fire Department, the crash was first reported at around 4:50 p.m. at the intersection of Wilbur Avenue and Saticoy Street. Aerial footage from the scene showed the car, a silver Toyota Camry, lying on its side against a light pole. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. There was no information available on their identity. A second occupant of the vehicle was able to exit the vehicle on their own. They sustained minor injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment, where they are reported to be in fair condition. Detective Lisset Fuentes reported that the car was traveling at a high rate of speed when it appeared that the driver lost control, veering to the right. At some point they became airborne before slamming into the pole. Investigators were unable to provide further information.
Police investigating smash-and-grab robbery at Pomona indoor swap meet
POMONA, Calif. – An indoor swap meet in Pomona was the latest site in a string of smash-and-grab robberies around Los Angeles County. Authorities responded to the location around 5:15 pm. There were also reports shots were fired inside the swap meet located at 1600 E Holt Ave. Once...
Girl shot by teen playing with gun in South Los Angeles: police
A 15-year-old girl was shot by another teen who police say was playing with a gun in the Exposition Park neighborhood of Los Angeles Friday night. Police responded to the shooting in the 1600 block of West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 11:30 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department Officer Chavez told KTLA. Investigators said […]
Reward offered for driver who killed a pedestrian in fatal hit-and-run in South LA
LOS ANGELES – Police appealed to the public Saturday for help finding the driver of a dark SUV who struck and killed a man walking in a crosswalk in South Los Angeles and fled the scene. The crash occurred around 4:05 p.m. Friday on Avalon Boulevard at 76th Street,...
Culver City pursuit ends in fatal officer-involved shooting
CULVER CITY, Calif. – A domestic violence suspect was shot to death Sunday in a confrontation with police in Culver City, authorities said. Authorities were in pursuit of the suspect accused of assault with a deadly weapon at about 1:30 a.m. Officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of...
Traffic collision leaves one dead in LA area
VAN NUYS, Calif. – A two-vehicle crash has left one person dead in the Van Nuys area. LAPD officers responded to the area of 6800 N. Woodley Ave. around 10:47 a.m. The Los Angeles City Fire Department also responded. Two victims were transported to a local hospital where one...
Carjacking suspects arrested in Long Beach, South Los Angeles
A parolee and his girlfriend were arrested on suspicion of carjacking and carrying a concealed weapon in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. Officers were sent to Anaheim Street and Pacific Avenue around 12:35 p.m. Thursday and contacted a man who said he was inside his parked vehicle on Anaheim Street when he was approached by a gray vehicle driven by a man, along with a woman in the passenger seat, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
Out-of-town visitor fatally shot in North Hollywood
A man visiting from Chicago was fatally shot in North Hollywood late Friday night. Julian Bynum, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting in the 6800 block of Simpson Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a release. Bynum suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the 11:30 p.m. attack. The investigation is […]
One dead, one injured in LA area crash
RESEDA, Calif. – One person died and another was left with minor injuries as the result of a solo-vehicle crash in Reseda Sunday. The crash was reported at about 4:50 p.m. near the intersection of Wilbur Avenue and Saticoy Street. A trapped person was pronounced dead at the scene...
Pedestrian injured in another hit-and-run crash in South LA
LOS ANGELES- A pedestrian suffered serious injuries Saturday evening in a hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles. The crash was reported at 9:02 p.m. at Hoover and 70th streets, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer J. Chaves. Paramedics took the patient to a hospital, he said. The vehicle that...
