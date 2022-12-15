Read full article on original website
Popculture
'The Conners' Brings Back Beloved 'Roseanne' Character to Reveal Heartbreaking Illness
The Conners recently delivered a Thanksgiving episode that's sure to become a classic in due time. The emotional tale welcomed back a Roseanne alum for the first time in two years. But the details from the episode became a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans, and a terror on emotions.
Popculture
'RHOP': Karen Wants to Know if Mia Thornton Has Been Intimate With Peter Thomas (Exclusive Clip)
Things are already messy on Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac. And ever since Mia Thornton threw a drink at Wendy Osefo, unwarranted, she's been on viewers' sh-t list. Fans recall Osefo meeting with RHOA alum Peter Thomas earlier in the season at his Baltimore bar and lounge. The four-degree-holding political commentator spoke to the serial entrepreneur about her desire to open a Nigerian-themed lounge. Thomas seemed interested in the idea and told Osefo she'd have to make a $300k investment, which Osefo said she had to ponder on.
Popculture
'David & Annie: After the 90 Days': David and Annie Toborowsky's Families Meet in Exclusive Sneak Peek
David and Annie Toborowsky are bringing their families together for the first time in Thailand. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Monday's all-new episode of David & Annie: After the 90 Days, the 90 Day Fiancé couple introduces David's daughter Ashley and granddaughter Aubrey to Annie's whole family after traveling to her home country of Thailand.
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Alex Rodriguez makes new relationship official on Instagram
Former New York Yankees slugger and shortstop Alex Rodriguez made his relationship with 42-year-old Jac Cordeiro official on Instagram with a few pictures.
‘The Voice’s Two New Coaches for Season 23 Revealed
Prior to Season 22’s winner officially being announced, NBC revealed more details about the coaches lined up for the upcoming season of The Voice. According to NBC, Blake Shelton will be returning for Season 23 of The Voice. It will be his last season on the show. Kelly Clarkson will also be returning after her brief hiatus. Meanwhile, Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper will be assuming the roles as the two final coaches for the upcoming season.
Popculture
'Barmageddon': NASCAR Legends Jimmie Johnson and Clint Bowyer Face off in Exclusive Clip
Two NASCAR legends are facing off in a bar in Nashville in the new USA Network series Barmageddon. PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip of the episode that will air on Monday, Dec. 19 at 11 p.m. ET, and it features Jimmie Johnson and Clint Bowyer competing in a game called Keg Kurling. Johnson and his partner compete against Bowyer and his partner, and the game is fierce as each team gets the best of the other.
Popculture
NBC Makes Decision on Potentially Dropping 10 PM Hour
Fans of NBC's current format and the memories of Must-See TV have won the day for now it would seem. According to Deadline, the network has decided against nixing the 10 p.m. hour slot from their larger broadcast schedule. Cutting the ten-hour from the schedule would mean the loss of...
Popculture
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's Romantic Stroll Photos Bring out Some Hilarious Reactions
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were spotted out on a date in New York City on Thursday, and commenters are having a field day. They were photographed walking arm-in-arm and smiling at each other on a rainy afternoon, following a public lunch date according to a report by Page Six. Many people seem to think this represents a shifting approach for the formerly private couple.
Popculture
'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Pokes Fun at Parents Kody and Christine's Divorce
Sister Wives daughter Gwendlyn Brown is having a little bit of fun with parents Christine Brown and Kody Brown's recent divorce. The 21-year-old daughter of the former TLC couple joked about her parents' split on her Instagram Story Thursday while pointing out that her account had just been verified. Sharing...
Popculture
Sherri Shepherd Cries Tears of Joy After Janet Jackson Surprises Her Live On-Air
Sherri Shepherd got her Christmas gift early on Friday's episode of her talk show. The 30 Rock and The View alum was brought to tears after her best friend and executive producer, Jawn Murray, revealed Janet Jackson as Shepherd's big holiday surprise. "What do you give the woman who has...
Popculture
'Wheel of Fortune': Austin Butler Stars in 'SNL' Parody of Pat Sajak Game Show
Saturday Night Live loves to lean on game show sketches, and this week's episode was no different. Last night's installment, which saw Austin Butler host and Lizzo as musical guest, saw a Wheel of Fortune parody make it to air. The name of the game was "The Phrase That Pays," so it wasn't a direct parody like they once did with Tom Hanks. Instead, three panelists just took turns guessing letters and phrases without a wheel, though the puzzle board was exactly like Wheel of Fortune.
Popculture
Austin Butler's Emotional 'SNL' Tribute to His Mom Will Have You Crying for Christmas
Austin Butler dedicated all the silliest moments of his time on Saturday Night Live to his late mother. The actor shared a few stories with fans for during his opening monologue, explaining his history as an SNL fan. He revealed that it all went back to his mom, along with so many other aspects of his life.
Popculture
Julianne Hough Gives Followers a Scare With Instagram Post
Julianne Hough shocked fans by performing a terrifying stunt. In a video clip from January 2022 posted on Instagram, the multitalented star performed a cheer-style jump to celebrate the start of the new year. She appears to leap into the air from a seemingly perilous ledge above the clouds, causing fans to be concerned about her safety. "1st week of 2022 down and feeling high on life! Grateful for all that has transpired so far and ready for what's to come!" Hough captioned the Instagram. While fans were utterly amazed by Hough's graceful dance move, they also shared messages of concern. One fan commented, "This gives me so much anxiety. 😂 Be careful!!" Despite speculation that a green screen was involved, Hough's sky-high backdrop is actually real. The leaping clip was actually taken from Julianne's fall 2017 campaign for MPG activewear.
Popculture
Rebecca Budig Reflects on Her Time as WWE Host (Exclusive)
Rebecca Budig is a familiar face in TV shows and movies nowadays, but her career almost took quite a different path. A few years after her time on Guiding Light and a few years into her run as Greenlee Smythe on All My Children, Budig landed a role in one of WWE's (when WWF's) weekly broadcasts. Back in 2000, the actress, who stars in CBS' new movie Fit for Christmas, was an on-screen interviewer/host for Sunday Night Heat when it moved from USA Network to MTV. It was a brief run for Budig, but she remembers it well— even if it wasn't a totally positive experience.
Popculture
'Sister Wives': Kody Brown Blames Other Wives Conspiring for Meri Brown Divorce
Kody Brown is pointing his fingers at everybody but himself after the end of three of his marriages this year. On the newest episode of Sister Wives, Brown is sitting down as part of the One on One tell-all episodes, with the first part airing Sunday night. "Some of the...
Popculture
Tom Cruise Delivers Mid-Air 'Top Gun' Thank You to Fans: 'The Honor of a Lifetime'
Tom Cruise never stops surprising and showing appreciation to his fans. While there's plenty of rumor and criticism that follows Cruise around in life, he's shifted his career a bit in the past decade to keep the focus on the movies. And with that, he puts everything into what goes on the screen, including doing as many of the wild stunts and extreme activities himself.
Popculture
Chris Hemsworth Teases Career Change After Alzheimer's Revelation
Chris Hemsworth is not treating his Alzheimer's revelation as a joke. After the DIsney+ series reveal, Hemsworth opted to make changes to his acting career. In the series, Limitless, Hemsworth discovered his "increased risk" of Alzheimer's disease as result of having copies of the APOE4 gene, receiving the pair of genes from each of his parents.
Popculture
'DWTS' Alum Sharna Burgess Opens up About Her Own Dark Times in Wake of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Death
In the wake of the death of her friend and fellow dancer Stephen "tWitch" Boss, Sharna Burgess has revealed why she felt compelled to share she was having "super dark thoughts" following the birth of her son, Zane, with Brian Austin Green. Entertainment Tonight's Denny Directo spoke to the former Dancing With the Stars pro about her Instagram post from last week, in which she revealed "intrusive mom thoughts" had entered her mind while holding baby Zane. "Super dark thoughts" are "all the things that could go wrong," she said. Burgess explained in the caption, "all the ways I or life could accidentally hurt my baby. Falling down stairs holding him, sickness, a car accident." The list goes on, she said, but now she's "learned to tame" those thoughts. In an interview with ET, Burgess explained why she did not fear being vulnerable online. "I felt called to share that because I went through the experience of thinking, 'Is it just me? Is it just me that has these [thoughts?] Is there something wrong with my brain? Am I heading into postpartum depression?'" Burgess said. "I would ask, 'Is this normal?' and I did get assured by my family, by [Brian] that these sort of thoughts are normal."
Popculture
James Corden Reveals Plans to End 'The Late Late Show'
James Corden still has a few months left on The Late Late Show on CBS, but he is already making plans for his departure. This week, Corden was a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where Fallon asked him what he was going to do for his grand finale in late night TV. Corden admitted that he would be happy just to keep his composure during the final show.
