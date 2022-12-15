Read full article on original website
TRAVERSE CITY - Local Traverse City man is dead after a car crash at Interlochen Corners on December 15th. Police say that the man who was hit was driving a Jeep Wrangler and heading east on US-31 around 11 on Thursday night when he was hit bit another driving who was driving south on South Long Lake Rd.
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- (UPDATE) The Wexford County Sheriff's Office has identified the woman whose body was discovered Wednesday by a waste disposal employee. The woman was identified as Laken Marie Clark, 26, from Missaukee County. The sheriff's office did not provide any other updates on Clark's death. An...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man they say left the scene of a fatal crash at Interlochen corners late Thursday night. In a press release sent to UpNorthLive News, the sheriff's office states through the investigation, deputies identified a 32-year-old...
A traffic stop turned into a high speed chase Wednesday night outside Ludington. Deputies say they tried to stop a 2008 Ford Edge for going 88 mph in a 55 zone. The car took off south on Angling Road, then onto Jebavy Drive and Fisher Road. They say at times during the 10 minute chase the car reached 100mph.
Update: 12/15/22 4:46 p.m. The victim has been identified as 26-year-old, Laken Marie Clark, of Missaukee County. The case continues to be under investigation. Original: 12/14/22 7:38 p.m. The Wexford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman after her body was found around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in...
MANCELONA - On Thursday, December 15th, around approximately 10 pm, the Otsego County Sheriff’s Department received a call regarding a crash in Hayes Township. According to the police report that was filed, the crash happened between a pickup truck and a car. The pickup truck allegedly attempted to pass a car while driving west on Mancelona road near Lynn Lake road when he collided head on with another car.
Hundreds of thousands of grant dollars coming to northern Michigan to spur park improvements. Stabilized traffic at local outdoor recreation attractions, after two years of record-breaking numbers. Concerning trends of decline in the world of deer hunting. These are a few of the key takeaways from 2022 for outdoor recreation in northern Michigan. The Ticker touched base with District 4 of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) – which services Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Benzie, Lake, Manistee, Mason, Mecosta, Newaygo, Oceana, Osceola, and Wexford counties – to get a 2022 report card for up-north parks, wildlife, and more.
The Wexford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman after her body was found around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in Haring Township. At this time, the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office says there is no identification of the woman or her cause of death as they are still waiting for the results of an autopsy.
Back in November, a Central Lake woman pleaded guilty to two felony counts of killing or torturing animals. Earlier this year, Brooklyn Beck was arrested after police discovered a gruesome scene at her home in Antrim County. They found roughly 200 animals including 19 rabbits, 28 dogs, more than 20 snakes, reptiles, 50 mice and rats, and a bunch of other dead animals.
A fire Wednesday morning completely destroyed a 40 by 64-foot pole building, owned by Tom and Barlinba Ciesia, in the 1,300 block of North Bringold Avenue. Harrison Fire Chief Chris Damvelt said the call came in at 10 am Wednesday. He said the owner’s wife was in the pole building “to feed their cats and dogs,” when she noticed that a fire had started in the shop area of the building.
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Leelanau County community is mourning the loss of a woman killed while walking her dog. Police said Evelyn Ella Kellogg, 43, of Lake Leelanau was killed Thursday evening while walking her dog on South Lake Shore Drive. Kellogg and her dog died at the...
The Festivals of Trains is a holiday tradition in Traverse City and it’s back for another year!. The festival opened their doors to the public on December 17th. The turn out so far has been amazing. This fest is a big fundraiser for these organizations, it’s in partnership with...
Seven Powerball tickets sold in November in Michigan won big money, according to the Michigan Lottery. Two tickets, sold in Stanwood and Detroit, won $1 million prizes last month. They were the biggest Michigan Lottery prizes won in November. Other big Powerball wins included one ticket worth $200,800, three tickets worth $150,000 and one ticket worth $100,000.
