cpr.org
Colorado State University officially confirms Amy Parsons as the Fort Collins campus’s new president
Colorado State University’s Board of Governors voted unanimously Friday to confirm Amy Parsons as the university’s 16th president. She is the second woman to hold the post after Joyce McConnell stepped down June 30. Parsons takes the reins from interim president Rick Miranda and will start Feb. 1, 2023.
Fort Morgan Times
Northern Colorado men’s basketball led by local players in 88-77 loss at Colorado
BOULDER – The University of Colorado remains on top of the Colorado college basketball hierarchy, at least when it comes to this season’s in-state matchups. The University of Northern Colorado, however, deserves to be No. 2. UNC (5-6, 0-0 Big Sky) fell to CU (7-5, 0-2 Pac-12), 88-77,...
On Water in the West
Over the course of this past summer, I hit the road with my colleague Kathay Rennels and traveled around the state. This is a trip we try to make every year when there isn’t a pandemic – this summer included stops in Greeley, Yuma, Fort Morgan, Steamboat Springs, Craig, Gunnison, Grand Junction, Center, Alamosa, Lamar, Rocky Ford, Castle Rock, and Durango.
broomfieldenterprise.com
Local superintendents call for state K-12 accountability system change
The Boulder Valley and St. Vrain Valley superintendents want to see the state’s accountability system revamped, saying a recent audit that found the system is working as designed also uncovered serious flaws. Boulder Valley’s Rob Anderson and St. Vrain’s Don Haddad are among the 21 superintendents on the Denver...
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis calls to expand state’s 3-year red flag law
COLORADO (KRDO) -- Colorado Governor Jared Polis is calling to expand the state's three-year red flag law. Friday, Colorado's District Attorney's offices are meeting in Denver to consider the proposal that would give them the power to seek the removal of weapons from people deemed to be dangerous under the law. As the red flag The post Colorado Gov. Jared Polis calls to expand state’s 3-year red flag law appeared first on KRDO.
amadorvalleytoday.org
Brady Nassar flips commitment to San Diego State
Senior Defensive End Brady Nassar has committed to San Diego State University after decommitting from the University of Colorado Boulder on Dec. 5. Nassar took an official visit to San Diego on Dec. 9. After Deion Sanders became the new football coach at CU Boulder and brought in his own...
Deion Sanders drops hint about bringing major transfer to Colorado
Deion Sanders has one more game to coach at Jackson State before he can turn his full attention to Colorado. However, the new Buffaloes head coach already seems to know some things about players that might be joining him at his new school. Sanders suggested that two-way standout Travis Hunter,...
Longmont family discovers piece of history in antique camera
Father and daughter Andrew and Violet Oliver were searching a Longmont antique shop when they stumbled upon a Brownie camera. When they opened it up the family discovered film that had never been seen before. What the pictures revealed would change the family’s appreciation of history forever. The father-daughter...
Taijh Alston Commits to Colorado
Former West Virginia defensive end Taijh Alston announced on social media he is committed to the University of Colorado and newly hired football head coach Deion Sanders. Alston transferred to West Virginia in 2019 after spending his freshman year at East Carolina University as a redshirt, then went to Copiah-Lincoln CC for a season. Due to several injuries, Alston only appeared in 26 career games over his four years in Morgantown, totaling 56 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and eight sacks. After posting 11 TFLs and five sacks in 2021, Alston's production dropped this fall with just three TFLs and two sacks.
Did You Know this Huge Buddhist Temple is in Colorado?
It's no secret that Colorado is full of hidden gems. However, you may not realize that deep in the Colorado wilderness lies a huge Buddhist Temple known as the Great Stupa of Dharmakaya. The Great Stupa of Dharmakaya in Colorado's Wildnerness. The Great Stupa of Dharmakaya is a huge Buddhist...
Woody Paige: Despite loss, Orediggers are pride of Colorado
The Orediggers couldn’t dig out of a gaping gorge Saturday. This was one conundrum the metallurgical engineer and magna cum laude types couldn’t solve. But they’ll be CEOs, multi-millionaires and Colorado community leaders in a decade or two. The football team of Colorado School of Mines (& Minds) still is golden at 13-3, and the basketball team is 9-1 now. ...
Hunt Midwest, Pinkard Construction Complete Senior Living Project in Colorado
Hunt Midwest and Pinkard Construction, a Colorado-based senior living general contractor, have completed construction on Hunt Midwest’s Capstone at Centerra project. This senior living community designed by Pi Architects includes assisted living and memory care and will be operated by Integral Senior Living. A grand opening was held on...
Is Greeley’s Sexy Sammie’s Coming After Fort Collins’ Comet Chicken?
It doesn't really take a keen eye to notice how the two logos are very similar. The two businesses also offer the same kind of menu items. Will there be a chicken fight?. Sexy Sammie's recently opened their second location in Greeley; now they have one near the campus of the University of Northern Colorado, and one off of 10th Street and 43rd Avenue.
247Sports
Colorado bringing in Top247 recruits while Alabama, Miami, Texas and LSU work on Top 5 classes
The final weekend leading into the three-day Early Signing Period beginning on Dec. 21 is upon us and some of the nation’s top prospects are taking visits as they shore up their college plans before putting pen to paper. 247Sports takes a look at where some of the biggest...
coloradosun.com
Colorado is spending unprecedented money on homelessness. How long will it take to see results?
Colorado has more money than ever to spend on solving homelessness, as well as the most comprehensive data to date about how many people need services. Still, the crisis is expected to get worse before it gets better, as the total economic impact of the global pandemic has yet to emerge and the array of solutions now in the works will take years to fully materialize, according to a panel of experts who met Friday in downtown Denver.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Denver
Are you planning a visit to the beautiful city of Denver? Or perhaps you live in the area. Once temperatures soar, you’ll want to check out one of these refreshing spots to beat the heat! Let’s learn about the best swimming holes near Denver!. Paradise Cove Swimming Hole...
As mayor, Hancock walked the arts walk | John Moore
Michael Hancock could “Imagine 2020” when he became Denver’s mayor in 2011. He just couldn’t imagine, you know … 2020. Who could?. In 2013, Hancock launched “Imagine 2020,” Denver’s first strategic cultural visioning plan in 25 years. By activating a diverse cross-section of city, community and cultural leaders, Hancock made it plain from the start that arts and culture would permeate every aspect of his administration, driven by the guiding principle that the arts are for everyone.
2 Colorado holiday markets ranked some of best in US
Last month two Colorado holiday markets were nominated as some of the best in the United States for USA TODAY's 2022 Best Readers’ Choice travel awards.
This $2.1 Million Fort Collins Home is Hiding an Indoor Pool
Living in Northern Colorado is excellent. However, not being close to the Old Town vibe of Fort Collins is something I miss a bit as it is a jaunt to drive up there to have dinner. It would be nice to live in the middle of it all. This home...
KDVR.com
Will Colorado see subzero temperatures next week?
Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels talks with Nicole Fierro about a blast of frigid air set to hit the U.S. next week. Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels talks with Nicole Fierro about a blast of frigid air set to hit the U.S. next week. Colorado has a constitutional ban on...
