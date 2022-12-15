The 29 Best Last-Minute Gifts to Buy on Amazon (Starting at $12)
While we’d like to think of ourselves as organized gift-givers who have everything wrapped and ready with plenty of time to spare, the reality is that we’re likely to be looking for some eleventh-hour holiday presents like these Amazon last-minute gifts. In case you’re in the same boat, we've scoured the retailer for 29 of the absolute best last-minute gifts to buy for anyone on your list, from Apple Airpods Max to luxurious sheets that even Oprah approves—and we’re going to help you make sure you get them in time for Christmas.
Only slightly more stressful than worrying about last-minute gifts is wondering if your loot will ship in time. Luckily there are some workarounds. If you’re not already a member, it’s worth signing up for Amazon Prime to get that sweet, sweet free one- and two-day shipping. Look for items that display the "Prime FREE One-Day" icon, or filter your search by “Get it by tomorrow.” While you can technically order gifts up until December 23 for next-day delivery on December 24, it’s best to err on the side of caution and not leave all your shopping that late. Amazon will always provide a delivery date, however, and will be clear if it won’t make it in time for Christmas.
What Are Good Last-Minute Gift Ideas?
A last-minute gift doesn’t have to look like one. Whether you’re searching for something practical, thoughtful, unique or all of the above, Amazon has you covered. With the abundance of items available for last-minute delivery—from the year’s must-have skincare , to the latest in home automation to a home appliance that is changing the cleaning game —there is no reason you can’t be a gift-giving hero this holiday season, even if you’re down to the wire. Here are 29 of the best last-minute gifts to buy on Amazon.
Our Top Best Last-Minute Gifts to Buy on Amazon
1. SolaWave Wand and Renew Complex Serum Bundle
Amazon
- Why We Love It: Recreates a spa vibe at home, reviewers say it really works
2. JW PEI Maze Crossbody
Amazon
- Why We Love It: Multiple color options, lots of space for items
3. PhoneSoap 3 UV Cell Phone Sanitizer and Dual Universal Cell Phone Charger
Amazon
- Why We Love It: Kills 99.99 percent of the microbes on your phone, doubles as a charger
4. BISSELL Little Green Cleaner
Amazon
- Why We Love It: Best-seller on Amazon, large tank means you can clean more between refills
5. Shark HyperAIR Hair Blow Dryer
Amazon
- Why We Love It: Three heat and three airflow settings, includes multiple attachments
6. Nespresso VertuoPlus
Amazon
- Why We Love It: Makes café-quality coffee at home, easy-to-use
7. Apple AirPods Max
Amazon
- Why We Love It: Excellent sound quality, noise-canceling
8. Leejie Electric Candle Lighter
Amazon
- Why We Love It: Full charge lasts for hundreds of uses, suitable for daily indoor and outdoor use
9. NEST Fragrances Moroccan Amber Candle
Amazon
- Why We Love It: Formulated to burn cleanly and evenly for 50 to 60 hours, vegan and made without animal testing
10. Solo Stove Bonfire Pit
Amazon
- Why We Love It: Easy to use, highly portable
11. Kasa Smart Light Bulbs
Amazon
- Why We Love It: Hands-free control of your lights with your voice, drives down energy consumption without losing quality
12. JoncAye Pickleball Set
Amazon
- Why We Love It: Lightweight yet powerful, produced in strict accordance with USAPA standards
13. Eberjey Gisele Long PJ Set
Amazon
- Why We Love It: Multiple color options, 95 percent TENCEL modal, 5 percent spandex
14. Kodak Mini Shot 3 Camera and Photo Printer
Amazon
- Why We Love It: Connects to any mobile device to print straight from the photo gallery, easy to use
15. Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set
Amazon
- Why We Love It: Oprah-approved, premium 100 percent viscose from bamboo fabric
16. PVO Mini Projector
Amazon
- Why We Love It: Small and portable, equipped with multiple ports, including HDMI, USB, audio and other interfaces
17. Waterpik Advanced Water Flosser
Amazon
- Why We Love It: Five color options, recommended by nine in ten dental professionals
18. Courant Catch:3 Wireless Charging Station
Amazon
- Why We Love It: Eight color options, compatible with dozens of devices
19. Yonanas 902 Classic Dessert Maker
Amazon
- Why We Love It: Easy to clean, perfect serving size
20. Beast Blender + Hydration System
Amazon
- Why We Love It: Monitors internal temperature to avoid overheating and blending of hot liquids, easy to clean
21. iRobot Roomba i3
Amazon
- Why We Love It: Learns your home so you can direct it to clean any room you want, any time you want, nearly 10,000 positive reviews
22. Slip Silk King Pillowcase
Amazon
- Why We Love It: Multiple color options, made using mulberry silk that has been developed and refined for over ten years
23. The Drop Avalon Tote Bag
Amazon
- Why We Love It: Multiple color options, easy to dress up or down
24. Ugg Women's Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper
Amazon
- Why We Love It: Multiple color options, made with 100 percent sheepskin
25. Instant Pot Pro Pressure Cooker
Amazon
- Why We Love It: Easy to clean, tons of functions, including slow cook, sous vide, sauté and more
26. Vitruvi Stone Diffuser
Amazon
- Why We Love It: Seamlessly blends into any space and any style., 4- and 8-hour run times
27. Schwinn Upright Bike Series
Amazon
- Why We Love It: Enhanced Bluetooth connectivity, 16 levels of magnetic resistance for a wide range of workout intensity options
28. Fire TV Stick
Amazon
- Why We Love It: Access more than 200,000 free movies and TV episodes, 50 percent more powerful than the previous generation for fast streaming in Full HD
29. Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen
Amazon
- Why We Love It: Budget-friendly alternative to AirPod Max, convenient to carry
