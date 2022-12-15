ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Unhappy Fan Going Viral During Bowl Game

The UTSA Roadrunners were crushed by penalties late in the first half of their Cure Bowl matchup against Troy. Some of these calls were obvious — others were more questionable. A UTSA fan is going viral on social media for his reaction to one of these calls against his...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas Power Grid Is Ready for Upcoming Arctic Cold Front: ERCOT

The operator of the Texas power grid expects to have enough power supplies to meet electricity demand as a surge of Arctic air plunges the state into freezing temperatures next week. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas said Friday that it is monitoring weather forecasts and "expects sufficient generation to...
TEXAS STATE
95.5 KLAQ

The Deepest Lake In Texas Is In The Desert And On The Border

That headline makes it sound like the lake could be in El Paso. While it's actually about 700 miles away, it is still in the Southwestern part of the state. Lake Amistad is about 12 miles from Del Rio, Texas and just under 200 miles from San Antonio. The lake straddles the border between the United States of America and Mexico.
DEL RIO, TX
Ash Jurberg

Popular doughnut chain to open first San Antonio location

There is good news for doughnut lovers in San Antonio, with cult favorite Voodoo Doughnut opening its first location in San Antonio this week. The store is located at 400 E. Houston St and opens at 8 am on Tuesday, December 20. Perfect for grabbing a morning doughnut to accompany your cup of coffee. The store will be open 24 hours.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
US105

The Remains of Splashtown San Antonio One Year After Closing

In January, we learned that Splashtown was closing down to make way for a new car dealership. Really? We were just there last summer and it was alive and well. Splashtown in San Antonio will forever be my favorite in SA. By far it was the most economical and the crowds were never overwhelming. Fast Foward one year, and it's incredible how quickly nature has started to take over the park. Take a look at some photos of the abandoned Splashtown in San Antonio. They are kind of eerie. Thanks to the Youtube Channel of Unknown Ventures and more recently, Project Rare, we look at the park's current status. SEE THE PHOTO GALLERY BELOW.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

The 100 best bars in San Antonio 2022

When the Current introduced its 100 Best Bars in San Antonio list in 2021, we received an onslaught of feedback. To be sure, we got plenty of responses from folks livid that their favorite drinkery didn't make the cut. But we also heard from grateful transplants looking for new places to try, industry pros thrilled to see their workplace highlighted and residents excited to learn about places they'd long overlooked.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Ash Jurberg

H-E-B opens first San Antonio brand shop for "superfans"

It's no secret that in San Antonio, we love H-E-B. And now H-E-B fans can show their love publicly thanks to a new H-E-B brand shop that has just opened and has branded items such as shirts, socks, shores, baby clothes, hats, coffee mugs, and more for sale. There will be nearly 60 different items that celebrate H-E-B history and showcase H-E-B brands, such as H-E-B Bakery and H-E-B Texas Tough.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy