Look: Unhappy Fan Going Viral During Bowl Game
The UTSA Roadrunners were crushed by penalties late in the first half of their Cure Bowl matchup against Troy. Some of these calls were obvious — others were more questionable. A UTSA fan is going viral on social media for his reaction to one of these calls against his...
KENS 5
UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor on Cure Bowl loss, the Roadrunners' future
“We’re getting better. Three years in, we’re getting closer," Traylor said about the team's upward trajectory as it continues to seek a bowl win.
Opening Date Of First Voodoo Doughnut Location In Texas Revealed
Voodoo Doughnuts revealed the opening date of its first Texas location.
San Antonio braces for 'coldest air of the season' this Christmas
Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing next week.
Why the Big Country felt the fourth largest earthquake in Texas history
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The M5.4 earthquake sensed among the Big Country and surrounding areas has now been named the fourth largest earthquake in Texas history. At 5:35 p.m. on December 16, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 occurred 12.6 miles northwest of Midland. People as far El Paso, Dallas, and San Antonio felt […]
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas Power Grid Is Ready for Upcoming Arctic Cold Front: ERCOT
The operator of the Texas power grid expects to have enough power supplies to meet electricity demand as a surge of Arctic air plunges the state into freezing temperatures next week. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas said Friday that it is monitoring weather forecasts and "expects sufficient generation to...
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Texas
Bakeries have long been an essential part of communities across America. Many families that immigrated to the United States back in the 1800s and early 1900s found their way into the American Dream by opening these small independent bakeries.
The Deepest Lake In Texas Is In The Desert And On The Border
That headline makes it sound like the lake could be in El Paso. While it's actually about 700 miles away, it is still in the Southwestern part of the state. Lake Amistad is about 12 miles from Del Rio, Texas and just under 200 miles from San Antonio. The lake straddles the border between the United States of America and Mexico.
KSAT 12
San Antonio residents may have felt a shake following 5.3 magnitude West Texas earthquake
Did you feel a random rumble Friday afternoon? If so, it was the result of a magnitude 5.3 earthquake about 12 miles north of Midland. The earthquake happened at 5:35 p.m. The depth of the earthquake was measured at 3.1 miles. Earthquakes of this magnitude can be subtly felt in...
Popular doughnut chain to open first San Antonio location
There is good news for doughnut lovers in San Antonio, with cult favorite Voodoo Doughnut opening its first location in San Antonio this week. The store is located at 400 E. Houston St and opens at 8 am on Tuesday, December 20. Perfect for grabbing a morning doughnut to accompany your cup of coffee. The store will be open 24 hours.
KSAT 12
H-E-B opens first brand shop in San Antonio at Northwest Side store; one of four in Texas
H-E-B fans in San Antonio can now get their hands on brand merchandise at a local H-E-B Plus! store. The San Antonio-based grocery chain added the H-E-B Brand Shop to its location at Bandera Road and Loop 1604, the company announced on Thursday. This is the only H-E-B Brand Shop...
KSAT 12
How high is mountain cedar? Keep up with the South Texas allergy season here
Mountain cedar season occurs from December through mid-February, when the male trees pollinate. The peak of cedar season usually occurs in mid-January, when a cubic meter of air can contain 10,000+ of grains of pollen. WHAT IS MOUNTAIN CEDAR?. Technically, mountain cedar trees aren’t cedar trees at all! The plant...
The Remains of Splashtown San Antonio One Year After Closing
In January, we learned that Splashtown was closing down to make way for a new car dealership. Really? We were just there last summer and it was alive and well. Splashtown in San Antonio will forever be my favorite in SA. By far it was the most economical and the crowds were never overwhelming. Fast Foward one year, and it's incredible how quickly nature has started to take over the park. Take a look at some photos of the abandoned Splashtown in San Antonio. They are kind of eerie. Thanks to the Youtube Channel of Unknown Ventures and more recently, Project Rare, we look at the park's current status. SEE THE PHOTO GALLERY BELOW.
San Antonio Current
The 100 best bars in San Antonio 2022
When the Current introduced its 100 Best Bars in San Antonio list in 2021, we received an onslaught of feedback. To be sure, we got plenty of responses from folks livid that their favorite drinkery didn't make the cut. But we also heard from grateful transplants looking for new places to try, industry pros thrilled to see their workplace highlighted and residents excited to learn about places they'd long overlooked.
Texas music legends Willie Nelson and ZZ Top pairing up for two San Antonio-area shows in April
Tickets for both shows go onsite this Friday.
H-E-B opens first San Antonio brand shop for "superfans"
It's no secret that in San Antonio, we love H-E-B. And now H-E-B fans can show their love publicly thanks to a new H-E-B brand shop that has just opened and has branded items such as shirts, socks, shores, baby clothes, hats, coffee mugs, and more for sale. There will be nearly 60 different items that celebrate H-E-B history and showcase H-E-B brands, such as H-E-B Bakery and H-E-B Texas Tough.
KSAT 12
San Antonio nursing student turned ‘living legend’ wins national award
SAN ANTONIO – A lesson in giving added to UT Health San Antonio’s nursing program thanks to a woman who has broken so many barriers that she’s considered a national treasure. Norma Martinez Rogers, Ph.D., RN, FAAN, grew up in the projects of Dallas, didn’t speak English...
Construction begins on $33M Bluff View apartment complex in Boerne
The apartments won't be completed until 2024.
