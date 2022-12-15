ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PureWow

Kate Middleton & Princess Charlotte Look Like Twins in Coordinating Monochrome Outfits at Christmas Service

By Greta Heggeness
PureWow
PureWow
 3 days ago

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here.

Princess Charlotte is looking more like her mom, Kate Middleton, by the day.

Today, the Wales family attended a special holiday service, dubbed Together at Christmas, at Westminster Abbey. This included Princess Catherine and Prince William, along with their two oldest children: Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p4oPY_0jjz1rVF00
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Princess Catherine and Princess Charlotte wore twinning burgundy ensembles. While Char sported a maroon coat with black tights and shoes, the Princess of Wales rocked a magenta coat dress by Eponine. She accessorized the look with matching pumps (natch).

Prince William and Prince George also wore identical suits and white shirts but with different color ties.

Other attendees included King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles. Pippa Middleton was also in attendance, and she also wore a matching burgundy coat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eSpVC_0jjz1rVF00
Samir Hussein/WireImage

Together at Christmas honored the life and legacy of the late Queen Elizabeth. Kensington Palace shared details in a statement, which read:

“The carol service will celebrate and showcase the joy that human connection can bring: forging friendships and strengthening communities, creating legacies of humility and kindness, whilst also providing relief and comfort in times of difficulty or loss. The service will combine both traditional and modern elements, reaching people of all faiths and none.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PHGLz_0jjz1rVF00
RICHARD POHLE/POOL/AFP/Getty Images

If you’re wondering why Prince Louis didn’t attend the event, it’s probably because he’s too young. (Prince William and Princess Catherine tend to do this during lengthy events.)

Excuse us while we incorporate more burgundy into our wardrobe.

Stay up-to-date on every breaking royal family story by subscribing here.

Comments / 0

Related
The List

King Charles And Prince William Face A Brand New Andrew Scandal

If there's one thing the royal family is good at, it's finding drama, and Prince Andrew's scandals seem to especially put pressure on King Charles III and Prince William. Before his birthday, King Charles refused to attend a party near Windsor Castle that the Duke of York attended. According to the Daily Mail, Prince Edward and Princess Anne were worried about their brother and attended the event, to the king's dismay. Sources have said that Charles does not want his brother making public appearances, and a Newsweek poll agrees, with 83% of the Brits saying they don't want Andrew to return to royal life either.
OK! Magazine

Ready To Tell All! Kate Middleton Has 'Ammunition' That Could 'Destroy' Meghan Markle: Source

Kate Middleton is reportedly angling for her own tell-all interview. Following the bombshell premiere of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix docuseries on Thursday, December 8, a source shared the Princess of Wales is "hell-bent" on finally telling her side of the story after years of sitting in silence."Kate’s ammunition could potentially destroy Meghan," the source spilled, noting the mother-of-three "has a stack of receipts, which she accumulated over the years."SHADY SIBLINGS? FANS THINK PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE DROPPED NETFLIX TRAILER TO OVERSHADOW PRINCE WILLIAM & KATE MIDDLETON'S BOSTON TRIPAnd while the source added that both Kate and Prince...
SheKnows

King Charles III's Affair With Camilla Reportedly Left Prince William & Prince Harry to 'Look After Themselves’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. King Charles III loves his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, but he may have been a less strict parent after Princess Diana’s death. He was reportedly too distracted by his ongoing affair with Camilla. That idea of lax parenting led both of the boys to run a bit wild without someone monitoring their activities outside the palace. In Kate Nicholl’s book, The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown, she discusses how the loss of Diana...
womansday.com

Princess Eugenie Quietly Moved Out of the Sussexes's House After Alleged Drama with the Cambridges

Looks like Princess Eugenie and her family have quietly moved out of Frogmore Cottage and into Nottingham Cottage, per The Express. Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank, and their son August, had been living at Frogmore Cottage since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (who lease the home!) left the United Kingdom. But, apparently, Eugenie and Jack quietly relocated this past summer, choosing Nottingham Cottage as their new royal residence. (FYI, they're also spending part of their time in Portugal for Jack's job.)
Cheryl E Preston

Royal biographer Gyles Brandreth says the royal staff gave Prince Harry and Meghan Markle an unflattering nickname

Prince Harry and MeghanPhoto byTown and Country screenshot. Since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, several royal insiders have written books about the royal family with excerpts appearing in various news media. The latest is Gyles Brandreth a royal biographer who was a friend of Prince Phillip. Yahoo indicates that in his upcoming publication Queen Elizabeth: A Royal Biography he shares that the palace had an unflattering nickname for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
PureWow

PureWow

133
Followers
104
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

PureWow plays at the intersection of fun and utility. We aim to be a respite from the noise by making your life more interesting, beautiful and manageable across a breadth of pillars: beauty, food/recipes, wellness, family and fashion.

 https://www.purewow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy