Kate Middleton & Princess Charlotte Look Like Twins in Coordinating Monochrome Outfits at Christmas Service

Princess Charlotte is looking more like her mom, Kate Middleton, by the day.

Today, the Wales family attended a special holiday service, dubbed Together at Christmas, at Westminster Abbey. This included Princess Catherine and Prince William, along with their two oldest children: Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Princess Catherine and Princess Charlotte wore twinning burgundy ensembles. While Char sported a maroon coat with black tights and shoes, the Princess of Wales rocked a magenta coat dress by Eponine. She accessorized the look with matching pumps (natch).

Prince William and Prince George also wore identical suits and white shirts but with different color ties.

Other attendees included King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles. Pippa Middleton was also in attendance, and she also wore a matching burgundy coat.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Together at Christmas honored the life and legacy of the late Queen Elizabeth. Kensington Palace shared details in a statement, which read:

“The carol service will celebrate and showcase the joy that human connection can bring: forging friendships and strengthening communities, creating legacies of humility and kindness, whilst also providing relief and comfort in times of difficulty or loss. The service will combine both traditional and modern elements, reaching people of all faiths and none.”

RICHARD POHLE/POOL/AFP/Getty Images

If you’re wondering why Prince Louis didn’t attend the event, it’s probably because he’s too young. (Prince William and Princess Catherine tend to do this during lengthy events.)

Excuse us while we incorporate more burgundy into our wardrobe.

