ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Louisville mayor-elect Craig Greenberg meeting with Biden administration officials

By Jennifer Shutt
Kentucky Lantern
Kentucky Lantern
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B0gjx_0jjz1nDZ00

Louisville skyline photographed across the Ohio River just after sunset. (Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — Mayors from throughout the United States will sit down with senior Biden administration officials Friday for a half-day forum on how their cities can access resources within the COVID-19 aid bill, bipartisan infrastructure law and Democrats’ signature health care and climate change package known as the Inflation Reduction Act.

The meetings, which will mostly take place at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building next to the White House, are designed to help break down the hundreds of different funding programs in those “behemoth bills” and give mayors a chance to meet face-to-face with the administration leaders who can help them funnel the federal money down to their cities, officials said.

“As they’re coming into office, we just want to make sure that they know what resources are available to them, that they’re connected to our office and Intergovernmental Affairs and to also the agencies that are really leading so much of this important work,” said Julie Rodriguez, senior advisor and assistant to the president and director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs.

During an interview with States Newsroom on Thursday, Rodriguez said that the White House wants to work with mayors in 2023 on implementing their “key legislative achievements.”

She also noted some of the Cabinet secretaries attending are former mayors themselves, giving them an in-depth familiarity with the process of getting access to federal resources. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, for example, who is expected to attend, is the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

The Cabinet secretaries and senior Biden administration officials also want to hear from mayors about what issues their communities are facing and what they want from the Biden administration going forward.

“We know that issues like housing are front and center for them,” Rodriguez said. “So, it really was a combination of putting forward what we see as important priorities in our agenda for 2023, but also being responsive to what we know they’re dealing with on the front lines of their city, day in and day out.”

White House officials at the Friday meeting will include Housing & Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh as well as Treasury Department Chief Recovery Officer Jacob Leibenluft, Domestic Policy Advisor Susan Rice, Rodriguez, American Rescue Plan Coordinator Gene Sperling and National Climate Advisor Ali Zaidi.

Fourteen mayors will attend the forum, including Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown of North Las Vegas, Nevada; Mayor Becky Daggett of Flagstaff, Arizona; Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg of Louisville, Kentucky; Mayor Chris Hoy of Salem, Oregon; Mayor-elect Garnett Johnson of Augusta, Georgia; Mayor-elect Phillip Jones of Newport News, Virginia; Mayor-elect Harvey Ward of Gainesville, Florida; Mayor-elect Hollies Winston of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.

Rodriguez said the Biden administration wanted “a strong cross-section” of newly elected majors to attend the meeting and used that to determine which ones to invite.

“It’s sort of those that are just coming into office, to make sure they can quickly tap into the opportunities and kind of resources that the federal government is making available,” Rodriguez said.

Mayors are especially good partners for the White House, Rodriguez said, because they’re “problem solvers.”

“They’re folks who roll up their sleeves and get things done and deliver for their constituents,” Rodriguez said. “There’s not a lot of deliberation and a lot of time to try to, you know, contemplate whether or not they’re going to fix potholes. They just got to do it.”

The post Louisville mayor-elect Craig Greenberg meeting with Biden administration officials appeared first on Kentucky Lantern .

Comments / 10

Starboard gunner
3d ago

oh goody! the new wild eyed mayor is going to take lessons from Biden on how to wreck what's left of our town! maybe welcome more illegals and raise taxes?? Oh boy!

Reply
4
Starboard gunner
3d ago

Greenie...we all know that Biden is a failure. Maybe it's a bad idea for you to get too buddy buddy with that loser. Please don't take any advice from him on how to run this town.

Reply(1)
3
Jim
3d ago

Yes of course he is! These liberal socialist are destroying American life as we know it

Reply(1)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wave 3

Louisville LGBTQ rights activist marries at the White House

Happy Birthday from NBC15 and the Wilderness Resort!. Wreaths Across America ceremony held in Jackson, Mo. More than 1,400 soldiers were honored in Jackson, Mo. during its Wreaths Across America ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 17. Pinal County Sheriff's son, granddaughter killed in Gilbert car crash. Updated: 15 minutes ago. |
LOUISVILLE, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Ky. house Democrats elect new leadership

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky House Democratic Caucus held their leadership elections on Friday, and a 20-year veteran of that chamber who represents Frankfort was chosen to serve as the new Minority Floor Leader. Rep. Derrick Graham, a retired history teacher from Frankfort High School, was selected to...
KENTUCKY STATE
aerotechnews.com

Veteran of the Day U.S. Army Veteran Robley Rex

Known as Kentucky’s last World War I Veteran, Robley Rex was born in May 1901 in a rural town in Christian County, Ky. He enlisted at Camp Taylor located in Louisville 18 years later with a desire to serve his nation and a curiosity to see the world. He served with the 5th Infantry Division and was transported to France in 1919 to fight on the frontlines. With the 28th Infantry Division, he worked in Germany as an administrative clerk, where he was later promoted to the intelligence department.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKR

Louisville Will Build $65 Million Studio and Renovate Louisville Gardens

I've been wanting to visit Senoia, Georgia where The Walking Dead was filmed for eleven seasons. Both Georgia and Louisiana have become prime locations for big movie and TV productions. However, Kentucky has entered the chat with several star-studded productions going on now around the northeast part of the state. So, a movie and a production space will be coming to Kentucky with hopes of competing with those big studios in the south.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Dick Tong, Louisville traffic reporter for 97WAVE radio, dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime Louisville police officer who also served as a traffic reporter has died. Capt. Dick Tong died at the age of 86 on Saturday morning surrounded by his family at Baptist East Hospital. Tong, a U.S. Navy veteran, retired from the Louisville Police Department with...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Downtown Louisville vacant lots, properties set to be renovated

Positively WAVE: Christian Academy of Louisville students wrap gifts for eastern Kentucky families. Students, teachers and staff have been collecting toys and gifts all semester. Sickle cell disease patients need Black blood donors. Updated: 6 hours ago. Sickle cell disease is found predominantly in African Americans. Finding a compatible blood...
LOUISVILLE, KY
103GBF

Kentucky’s Biggest Snow Ever Was Recorded in the 1990s-Do You Remember It?

Are you dreaming of White Christmas in Kentucky? Does anyone even remember when the last true White Christmas happened in the Tri-State? Here's what we know. When I think of a White Christmas I think of all our homes and streets covered in winter white snow. I think of barely being able to see the street lights and sitting inside watching giant magical snowflakes fall as they glisten in beams of light.
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Lantern

Criticism greets LG&E/KU plan to replace coal-fired power plants with natural gas, solar

Kentucky’s largest utility, providing power to more than 1.3 million customers, is proposing to build two natural gas plants along with new solar installations to help make up for an energy supply shortfall created by the retirement of coal-fired power plants. It’s a plan that advocates of both coal and renewable energy in Kentucky strongly […] The post Criticism greets LG&E/KU plan to replace coal-fired power plants with natural gas, solar appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
MERCER COUNTY, KY
WHAS11

Here's the probability of a white Christmas in Kentuckiana this year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you have been dreaming of a white Christmas in Kentuckiana statistics show that you should keep dreaming (or move to northern Minnesota). It certainly did not feel or look like Christmas last year in Louisville. The city set a record high temperature of 75°, Lexington made it to 70° and Bowling Green even reached 76°. We have to dig all the way back to 1890 in order to find the last time we measured 4.5" of snowfall.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Lawsuit alleges millions of dollars stolen from Kentucky Public Pension Authority

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A whistleblower lawsuit alleges millions of dollars in theft from Kentucky retirees. The lawsuit, filed Friday in Franklin Circuit Court, includes allegations of a coverup, mismanagement and millions of dollars stolen from the Kentucky Public Pension Authority. "The lawsuit is against KPPA, the pension organization that...
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Lantern

Kentucky Lantern

Frankfort, KY
74
Followers
24
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

The Kentucky Lantern is an independent, nonpartisan, free news service. We’re based in Frankfort a short walk from the Capitol, but all of Kentucky is our beat. We focus on how decisions made in the marble halls of power ripple through the lives of Kentuckians. We bring attention to injustices and hold institutions and officials accountable. We tell the stories of Kentuckians who are making a difference and shine a light on what’s working. Our journalism is aimed at building a fairer, healthier Kentucky for all. The Lantern is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit, coast-to-coast network of journalists that works to fill gaps in state government reporting caused by the declining numbers of state and local journalists.

 https://kentuckylantern.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy