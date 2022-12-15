ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caddo Parish, LA

BABYDOLL 911
3d ago

The tornado touched down in my yard first then jumped the tree lines and went all the way down Pecan Road. My heart is so saddened for all them ppl who lived one block over from me.

4
John W Paddie
3d ago

So sorry for the lost and lives in your community, glad to hear all of ya'll are coming together and helping each other prays go out to all of ya'll

3
Janie Lalena
3d ago

prayers for all of you, So sorry 🙏 for all your loss. May the Lord be with each & everyone of you.🙏🙏🙏

4
