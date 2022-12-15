Want to live a long life? Personal connections and good food are key, experts on aging say

Read full article on original website
Stanford summit on longevity focuses on health, equity challenges of aging populace
What happens when more humans start living to 100? The social, political and health-related impacts of a population with an increasing lifespan will be the focus of the third annual Century Summit, hosted by the Stanford Center on Longevity on Dec. 13-14. The conference is a hybrid event, with the...
scitechdaily.com
Healthy New Brain Food for Stressed University Students
University life can be incredibly stressful, with 8 out of 10 students reporting regular bouts of stress and 61% seeking counseling for anxiety, depression, or other issues.[1]. A new research study found that eating two ounces of walnuts a day for 16 weeks in undergraduate university students improved self-reported mental...
What to eat to help reduce your anxiety
A study conducted by the University of Toronto found that eating more fruits and veggies can help you alleviate symptoms often associated with anxiety. Researchers found that although women and men can both suffer from anxiety, incorporating more greens and fruits into their daily diets can help reduce...
Mental Health In Your 20s: Living Alone In New York
Hello New York City or other states of the US! My name is Reyin Jasmine. I am a full-time content creator and entrepenuar of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and live in New York City.
Hospitals across U.S. report rising strep A cases among kids
Hospitals across the country are reporting rising cases of strep A in kids that are higher than normal while hospitals in the U.K. say the infection has caused the death of at least 15 children since September. NBC News senior medical correspondent Dr. John Torres explains what could be behind the increase in infections among kids and what symptoms parents should look for. Dec. 16, 2022.
Orange is a good cure for some diseases
Orange has a lot of health benefits and it is one of the most popular fruits worldwide, Some people think that oranges are just a regular friut, but this belief is wrong. Orange should be on your dining table every day because of its many benefits to the body.
Toxic Relationships in a Nutshell
Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased Image License RNUYEKCMXP. Being in a toxic relationship does not mean you are a bad or toxic person. Recognizing it means you are aware enough to see that you do not work well together as a couple, and you and your partner may very well bring out the worst in each other. Sometimes, one partner causes toxicity, such as with a narcissist. In some cases, when both partners agree they are committed to making the relationship work, they can seek professional help and resolve the problems, but in most cases, it is best to break-up and move on. In any case, it is good to be educated, even if you are single, to spot the red flags when and if they occur.
SF guaranteed income program for pregnant Black women expands to additional counties
A San Francisco-based guaranteed income program that gives monthly checks to pregnant Black women received $5 million to expand its care to soon-to-be-mothers across California, the San Francisco Department of Public Health announced. Since 2021, the Abundant Birth Project has provided an additional $1,000 a month to 150 at-risk pregnant...
Get to know your relatives better this season by talking with them like an anthropologist
HOW IS IT possible to spend so much time with your parents and grandparents and not really know them?. This question has puzzled me as an anthropologist. It’s especially relevant for the holiday season, when millions of people travel to spend time with their families. When my parents were...
studyfinds.org
Aging 101: Scientists reveal how to successfully age gracefully
TORONTO, Ontario — Aging is a topic few people like discussing, especially in their later years. So, how do some people manage to stay healthy and vital — what scientists call “optimal aging”? A new study is revealing the key factors which can keep you lively well into old age.
MedicineNet.com
What Does Sodium/Salt Do to the Body, and Is Too Much of It Bad for You?
When it comes to eating right and the flavors and spices that can keep you from your goals, sugar is often the culprit. However, in addition to sugar, salt can be an issue as well. Salt contains sodium, and sodium is a key ingredient in the regulation of blood pressure and other bodily functions. However, is sodium bad for you in large amounts? It can be, and the average American eats more than the maximum recommended daily amount of salt.
Over 80% of adults don't meet US strength guidelines. Don't forget these muscles
There are more than 600 muscles in the human body, and it's impossible to strengthen each and every one. Yet there are plenty whose power you can enhance, and doing so is key to enjoying a healthy, active life.
icytales.com
Nutritional Guide to Coping with Anxiety
Anxiety is a mental health disorder that can range from mild to debilitating in nature. Everyone experiences anxiety to varying degrees at some point in their lives, at a very base level. A simple definition of anxiety is a feeling of worry, nervousness, or discomfort about the future or a situation. While anxiety is a mental health condition, it can also manifest physically, making the sufferer have anxiety attacks, panic attacks, insomnia or break out in a sweat or in hives, among other physical reactions.
Freethink
How you breathe affects your brain
If you’re lucky enough to live to 80, you’ll take up to a billion breaths in the course of your life, inhaling and exhaling enough air to fill about 50 Goodyear blimps or more. We take about 20,000 breaths a day, sucking in oxygen to fuel our cells and tissues, and ridding the body of carbon dioxide that builds up as a result of cellular metabolism. Breathing is so essential to life that people generally die within minutes if it stops.
“Do the Work!” reveals antiracism as a journey of attainable goals
If we could say there were high points of 2020, one might be that as a country, the United States admitted it was far from the fever dream of equality. Yet in the two years since, a lack of understanding of race, gender and class have driven bigger wedges between communities of all kinds.
psychologytoday.com
Feeling Lonely? Weak Social Ties Offer Surprising Benefits
Weak ties provide important benefits to well-being. A diversity of both weak and strong connections with others is important for life satisfaction. Friendly strangers and acquaintances can boost our mood and provide a sense of community. A client, who I’ll call Claire, lived alone for many years after a divorce....
Science Focus
Broken Heart Syndrome: How scientists unravelled the cardiac mystery
Leading cardiac expert Sian E Harding reveals the secrets of the heart, in this extract from her latest book, The Exquisite Machine. The first report of a strange new heart disease began in 1990, among the chaos and carnage of a huge earthquake in Japan. Hospitals were inundated, not only by the injured from the earthquake damage, but also a wave of people with suspected heart attacks. This is a phenomenon that had been seen before around the time of major disasters and yet the cause had remained a mystery. But the difference from other such disasters is that it was happening in Japan, a country with a significant number of high-tech hospitals.
psychologytoday.com
Heal Anxiety by Retraining Your Brain
Once a fear response is locked in one's brain, it resists new information and wants to reinforce itself. Retraining an anxious brain requires giving the limbic system new information. Ways to reduce anxiety include approaching fearful situations in small increments and examining fearful thoughts. Do you struggle with anxiety? I...
technologynetworks.com
Drug Combination Alleviates Long COVID Brain Fog in Small Pilot Study
Individuals with long COVID, sometimes referred to as “long-haulers,” experience symptoms that may persist for weeks, months, or even years after their acute viral infection. While symptoms vary widely, a common complaint among patients is “brain fog”—a colloquial term for significant, persistent cognitive deficits, with consistent impairment of executive functioning and working memory. Long-haulers may experience a lack of mental clarity, poor focus and concentration, memory problems, difficulty with multi-tasking, and more. Brain fog can be debilitating, but there currently are no treatment options that are approved for the condition.
Even in Advanced Liver Disease, It's Never Too Late to Quit Alcohol
Patients with advanced liver cirrhosis can live longer, with fewer complications, if they stop drinking alcohol. Complications can still develop, however, and regular checkups are recommended. These findings support longstanding recommendations to avoid booze altogether if you have cirrhosis. THURSDAY, Dec. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Quitting alcohol can help...
