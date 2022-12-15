Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles area apartments with expected rents as low as $1,116 per monthBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Navigating Through LAX During ChristmasNick DaviesLos Angeles, CA
Christmas Weekend Weather Forecast for Southern California and Arizona ReleasedSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
KTLA.com
Suspect dead after chase, police shooting in Culver City
A suspect was shot and killed after a wild chase that began and ended in Culver City early Sunday morning. Preliminary information indicates the driver of a red Ford Explorer was wanted for an assault with a deadly weapon when he fled from police. The chase extended through several Los...
NBC Los Angeles
Two Arrested in Death of Mother Killed By Stray Bullet in Santa Ana
Two young men from Orange have been arrested in the death of a 36-year-old woman who was shot by a round meant for two teenagers who were running from a drive-by shooting in Santa Ana, police said Sunday. The victim was identified as Maria Del Rufugio Mora of Santa Ana,...
2urbangirls.com
Temecula man arrested in connection with Huntington Beach murder
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – Huntington Beach police arrested a 33-year- old murder suspect Saturday in the city of Moreno Valley, in Riverside County. Detectives from the HBPD’s Crimes Against Persons Unit took Tyrell Avion Lee of Temecula into custody on Saturday on suspicion of murdering 31- year-old Jimmy Sengpaseauth of Los Angeles, according to the department.
Girl shot by teen playing with gun in South Los Angeles: police
A 15-year-old girl was shot by another teen who police say was playing with a gun in the Exposition Park neighborhood of Los Angeles Friday night. Police responded to the shooting in the 1600 block of West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 11:30 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department Officer Chavez told KTLA. Investigators said […]
fox5ny.com
Son tossed mom off college building before leaping to his own death
CALIFORNIA - A former University of California Irvine student threw his elderly mother from a building on campus and then jumped to his own death, police said. The victim is Thao Thai Nguyen, 77, of Irvine. The suspect is Andrew Nguyen Doan, 36, of Irvine. The Irvine Police Department (IPD)...
Girl presented with unicorn license on 7th birthday after handwritten request
On her seventh birthday, the California girl who requested permission to keep a unicorn in her backyard was presented the official license. Last month, Madeline composed a handwritten note to the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control, requesting approval for a unicorn, should she be able to find one, along with a response.
2urbangirls.com
Police investigating smash-and-grab robbery at Pomona indoor swap meet
POMONA, Calif. – An indoor swap meet in Pomona was the latest site in a string of smash-and-grab robberies around Los Angeles County. Authorities responded to the location around 5:15 pm. There were also reports shots were fired inside the swap meet located at 1600 E Holt Ave. Once...
2urbangirls.com
Leimert Park shooting leaves teen injured
LOS ANGELES – A 15-year-old girl is hospitalized after she was shot by a 15-year-old boy in Leimert Park and an investigation is underway Saturday, authorities said. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were called at 11:27 p.m. Friday to 1615 Martin Luther Blvd. where they learned the girl was shot while the teens were playing with a handgun.
2urbangirls.com
Former teacher at Santa Monica prep school alleges racism, retaliation
LOS ANGELES – A Black former teacher at a private college preparatory school in Santa Monica is suing the institution, alleging she was wrongfully denied a renewal of her contract in 2021 for complaining about racism at a school that she says boasts of its diversity and commitment to minority representation.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Man who attacked Dave Chappelle at Hollywood Bowl sentenced to 270 days after no-contest plea
LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A man who attacked comedian Dave Chappelle on stage at the Hollywood Bowl in May has pleaded no contest to one misdemeanor count each of battery and entering a restricted area during a live event. Isaiah Lee, 24, was sentenced to 270 days in county jail,...
Out-of-town visitor fatally shot in North Hollywood
A man visiting from Chicago was fatally shot in North Hollywood late Friday night. Julian Bynum, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting in the 6800 block of Simpson Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a release. Bynum suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the 11:30 p.m. attack. The investigation is […]
6 juveniles arrested in connection with dating app carjacking in southeast Los Angeles
Six juvenile suspects were arrested Thursday in connection to a social media app carjacking in Southeast Los Angeles. Police say the suspects communicated with their victims through the dating app Tagged. They would lure them to an area in southeast L.A. where they would rob the victims at gunpoint and take their vehicles, according to […]
signalscv.com
Father awaits justice after fatal OD in Castaic
The distraught father told the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy that the last time he saw his 24-year-old son alive, around 8 p.m. Jan. 29, he was in his bedroom. A few hours later, he awoke in the middle of the night to use the restroom and saw...
Vehicle Pursuit Ends with Officer-Involved Fatal Shooting of Domestic Violence Suspect
Culver City, Los Angeles County, CA: A suspect involved in a reported domestic violence incident that included a handgun, was shot and killed by police after fleeing… Read more "Vehicle Pursuit Ends with Officer-Involved Fatal Shooting of Domestic Violence Suspect"
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in Carson shooting
CARSON, Calif. – A 30-year-old man who was found fatally wounded in Carson was identified Saturday. Deputies responded at about 12:10 a.m. Sunday to a “gunshot victim” call located the victim, who the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified as Eduardo Iniguez, in the 21300 block of Alameda Street, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
Suspects Attempt Armed Robbery, 1 Detained
Pico Rivera, Los Angeles County, CA: One suspect is in custody after an attempted robbery while allegedly armed with a rifle in the city of Pico Rivera Friday night. Around 9:20 p.m., Dec. 16, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Pico Rivera Station responded to a call on Passons and Whittier Boulevard for an attempted robbery on a vehicle. The suspects were allegedly armed with rifles.
Body found at mall in West Hills; investigation underway
A man’s body was found today at the Fallbrook Center mall in West Hills, and an investigation was underway.
2urbangirls.com
One dead, one injured in shooting behind Orange County 7-Eleven
SANTA ANA, Calif. – One man was found shot to death and another wounded in a vehicle parked behind a 7-Eleven Sunday, according to a report. The shooting was reported at 1:46 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of South Main Street, according to CountyNewsTV. The injured man was...
Woman diagnosed with dementia goes missing in Monrovia
A 61-year-old woman with high-blood pressure and post-surgical dementia last seen in Monrovia was reported missing Saturday. Yazhen”Jenny” Jin was last seen at 5 p.m. Friday on the 2100 block of South Myrtle Avenue, said the California Highway Patrol, which issued a Silver Alert for Jin on behalf of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
15-year-old girl hospitalized after being shot in Leimert Park
A teenage girl has been hospitalized shot in Leimert Park late Friday night. According to Los Angeles Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard for calls of shots fired at around 11:25 p.m.,When they arrived, they the found the 15-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound she received while she and another teenager, a male, were "playing with a handgun," police said. The girl was hospitalized, but her wounds are not considered to be life-threatening. It's unclear at this moment if the boy who pulled the trigger is in police custody.
Comments / 1