AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - With Influenza A spiking, is this the peak or is this just the beginning of the flu, Covid and RSV seasons?. Dr. Brian Griffin the CMO of Houlton Regional Hospital says, “I think Covid is gonna always be there kind of in the background. I’m not sure that we’re gonna see a huge peak like we had in the past. RSV, same thing. That seems to have peaked, that probably will continue downward. But the flu I think is going, given past history is going to kind of hang with us a bit longer, and the big concern across is going into the holidays. We may see a bump up as everyone gets together over the next couple weeks. And that will probably be something that we’ll see as well.”

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO