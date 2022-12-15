Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanFresno, CA
School Allows Remote Learning Following Unsolved Campus MurdersStill UnsolvedMoscow, ID
Couple grows own food, raises 10 kids: "No money to buy groceries"Amy ChristieLewiston, ID
Sad Moments at The University of Idaho: 4 Students Were Killed While Sleeping In Their BedsJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
Related
Idaho murders: Full video appearing to show Kaylee Goncalves and Maddie Mogen hours before slayings released
Surveillance video appears to show Kaylee Goncalves and Maddie Mogen walking in Moscow hours before they were killed in their rental home with two friends.
Moscow Vape Shop Manager Says Kaylee Goncalves Expressed Fears About Alleged Stalker Weeks Before Quadruple Murder
A manager of a Moscow, Idaho, smoke shop claimed Kaylee Goncalves feared a potential stalker before her death, allegedly expressing her concerns to him in the weeks leading up to the quadruple slaying, RadarOnline.com has learned. The store employee — who alleged both Kaylee and Maddie talked to him about the reported stalking — said the girls usually traveled in a pack to the vape shop out of caution for their safety. “One of them more or less openly says, ‘Oh yeah, we’ve had one of our friends be stalked before so that is why we travel in a group...
TMZ.com
New Clue About 'Adam' in Murder Case Of 4 Idaho College Students
A tantalizing new clue has surfaced in the murders of 4 Idaho college students ... two of the victims were seemingly caught on video discussing a person named "Adam" just hours before they were slaughtered. Fox News Digital obtained the eerie surveillance video from a Facebook group of amateur sleuths...
ABC13 Houston
Idaho murders update: Moscow police sorting through 22K registered 2011 to 2013 Hyundai Elantras
MOSCOW, Idaho -- It's been more than one month since the killing of four University of Idaho students, and the murderer is still on the loose. Investigators said they are now widening their search area as they look for more video evidence. This, as students begin returning home for the...
Teen Who Went Missing at California Rest Stop Found Dead
The body of a 16-year-old California boy who went missing after traveling to a rest stop area for a school project has been discovered, authorities announced Thursday night. Dante de la Torre was reported missing Wednesday night after he failed to return home. He had set out at 12:30 p.m. that day, authorities said. He had packed water bottles, a hand towel, small shovel, and snow boots but had not contacted friends or family since. By 7 p.m. Thursday, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed de la Torre’s body was located in a remote wooded area near the rest stop. “It is with a heavy heart we are updating the community that 16-year-old Dante de la Torre was found deceased this afternoon,” a statement read. There is no indication his death was foul play, police said, but the teen’s body will be taken to the Coroner’s Unit to undergo an examination. “We offer our condolences to the de la Torre family and Dante’s friends during this unbelievably tragic time,” the sheriff posted. According to The Sacramento Bee, “overnight temperatures in the area were near freezing.”Read it at Placer County Sheriff’s Office
A sheriff's deputy is under investigation after accidentally broadcasting on her police radio what appeared to be an intimate encounter with a man, say reports
The recording, obtained by TMZ, appears to show the Los Angeles female deputy giggling with a man and discussing her underwear.
Mother and stepfather arrested for failing to report missing 11-year-old girl’s disappearance for three weeks
The mother and stepfather of a missing 11-year-old girl have been arrested after they waited three weeks to report her disappearance. Madalina Cojocari has not been seen since the evening of 23 November when she was spotted at her home in Cornelius, North Carolina.More than three weeks passed before the 11-year-old’s parents finally reported her missing to a school resource officer at Bailey Middle School on 15 December. School officials then alerted law enforcement to the missing girl.A huge manhunt is now underway to track down Madalina with her whereabouts still unknown and fears increasingly mounting for her safety....
ABC13 Houston
5 Louisiana officers charged after deadly arrest of unarmed Black man in 2019
More than three years after her son Ronald Greene, an unarmed Black man, died in police custody, Mona Hardin said she still struggles to talk about him in the past tense. But now her family is one step closer to getting justice after a grand jury charged five law enforcement officers Thursday for Greene's death.
