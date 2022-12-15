ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 15 matchup

By Richard Morin, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Deshaun Watson is still without a win since taking over as quarterback for the Cleveland Browns (5-8), but will he finally break through against John Harbaugh and a banged-up Baltimore Ravens (9-4) team?

It might be undrafted rookie quarterback Anthony Brown under center for Baltimore due to injuries to both Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley. If it comes to that, a tall task awaits a Ravens' offense that still boasts playmakers such as J.K. Dobbins and Mark Andres. The game kicks off Sunday at 4:30 p.m. from FirstEnergy Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Ravens vs. Browns Week 15 game:

Ravens at Browns odds, moneyline and over/under

TOP HONOR: Ravens DL Calais Campbell named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

WEEK 15 NFL POWER RANKINGS: Everyone chasing Eagles, but new team leads AFC pack

NFL WEEK 14 WINNERS AND LOSERS: Panthers could send Buccaneers to offseason of transition

NFL Week 15 odds, predictions and picks

49ers vs. Seahawks | Colts vs. Vikings | Ravens vs. Browns | Dolphins vs. Bills | Lions vs. Jets | Chiefs vs. Texans | Steelers vs. Panthers | Eagles vs. Bears | Falcons vs. Saints | Cowboys vs. Jaguars | Cardinals vs. Broncos | Patriots vs. Raiders | Titans vs. Chargers | Bengals vs. Buccaneers | Giants vs. Commanders | Rams vs. Packers

Lorenzo Reyes: Ravens 17, Browns 13

This all hinges on the health of Lamar Jackson, so it may not be a bad move to take a flyer on Baltimore as early in the week as you can, assuming, of course, that you feel good about Baltimore. The Browns have been far too inconsistent on offense, even with Deshaun Watson under center. In a must-have divisional game, I still like the Ravens, though the under is the safest play here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IrkUJ_0jjz14mF00
Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (35) is tackles during the first half against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium. Tommy Gilligan, USA TODAY Sports

Safid Deen: Ravens 17, Browns 13

Deshaun Watson’s offensive troubles were expected in his return, but he has been playing awfully badly for the Browns. Ravens backup Tyler Huntley has enough experience to win again on the road, after beating Pittsburgh last week, to keep Baltimore in the playoff mix as Lamar Jackson (knee) is sidelined.

Richard Morin: Browns 13, Ravens 10

It's tough to see the Ravens getting much done without Lamar Jackson or Tyler Huntley, so I like the Browns if Anthony Brown is forced under center for Baltimore. Even if Huntley (concussion) is good to go, I like Cleveland at home in a low-scoring affair.

Jarrett Bell: Ravens 27 , Browns 24

Nate Davis: Browns 22, Ravens 16

Tyler Dragon: Ravens 21 , Browns 17

32 THINGS WE LEARNED: Takeaways from Week 14 of 2022 NFL season: Tom Brady outclassed by 49ers, rookie QB

NEW BUCKETS: The NFL has returned alternate helmets in 2022: Ranking all 13 from best to worst

IN-DEPTH: The NFL coaches project

NFL salaries: These are the highest-paid NFL players

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See applicable operator site for its terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 15 matchup

