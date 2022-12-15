Talking Tech: We're really thankful for Amazon drivers

It's Thursday. Only 10 days until Christmas. I'm Brett Molina, back with a new round of tech headlines in case you need a break from the holiday shopping rush.

I think we need to take a moment to recognize the real MVPs of the holiday season: Amazon drivers.

If you're like me, your home might feel like a mini Amazon warehouse, with boxes upon boxes sitting on top of each other, likely filled with the gifts you bought for loved ones.

Recently, Amazon rolled out a program providing a way for us to give thanks to its drivers. Shoppers could tip their driver $5 by saying, "Alexa, thank my driver" on a compatible device or through Amazon Shopping mobile apps.

Amazon said the special tip would apply to the first million thank yous. The program ended after one day .

What else happened in tech?

@ElonJet grounded. The Twitter account tracking Elon Musk's private jet flights has been suspended .

The FTX cryptocurrency. Need to catch up? Here's how founder Sam Bankman-Fried's alleged crypto scheme unraveled .

Noticing a lot of AI-generated pictures on your social media feeds? They're from an app called Lensa. Here's how it works .

Thursday tech tip

You can find a subscription for anything nowadays, even your car. Several automakers are rolling out subscription models to access features like heated seats or parking assistance. When buying a new car, it's important to do your homework before getting behind the wheel .

One more thing

We started with holiday shopping. Let's wrap up with adventures in online shopping. The last thing you want is for a loved one to stumble on a package and recognize it might be a gift for them. Here's what to do to keep all those holiday purchases a secret .

Thanks for reading! Until next week.

