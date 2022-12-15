ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elyria, OH

Isla Chiu

3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for a bakery with delicious treats?. If so, you should visit these local businesses in Greater Cleveland (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you like cakes, you can't go wrong with this bakery in the Old Brooklyn neighborhood. All of their cakes are made from scratch and made to order. Customers can't get enough of their carrot cake. They also make a fantastic black forest cake along with tiramisu and Chantilly cakes, which are simple-syrup-laced sponge cakes topped with whipped cream. The bakery also offers a wide selection of cheesecakes, including (but not limited to) apple caramel, Oreo, raspberry lemonade, mocha chocolate chip, key lime, vanilla, and banana split.
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Construction underway for José Ramírez baseball field

CLEVELAND — Guardian's third basemen José Ramírez is leaving a lasting legacy on Cleveland. Ramírez and the Cleveland Guardians Charities are gifting a new state-of-the-art turf baseball field. Nelvin Santiago, a Lincoln West high school freshman, gained a passion for playing baseball after his grandfather. “He...
CLEVELAND, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland Scene

All the New Restaurants That Opened in Cleveland In 2022

Cleveland has said goodbye to plenty of restaurants during the pandemic years, but it's also said hello to bunch of new ones. 2022 has been a bumper year on that front, with more openings than we can remember in a long time. How many have you tried?. Indie. 2038 East...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Male shot and killed in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old man was shot and killed in a car in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood Friday, according to EMS. The shooting happened on East 149th Street just North of St Clair Avenue around 445pm. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner idefentfited the victim as Deandre Woods. There...
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these restaurants in Greater Cleveland. Pizza fans should check out this place in Cleveland Heights. You can't go wrong with a simple cheese pizza topped with their fresh tomato sauce and mozzarella. Customers also strongly recommend the rustica pizza (which is topped with sun-dried tomato pesto, roasted eggplant, roasted garlic, roasted red peppers, and mozzarella) and molto Marotta pizza (which is topped with pesto, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, spinach, and mozzarella). Other recommendations include the pappardelle Bolognese (features pappardelle pasta with top round veal, mild Italian sausage, and ground beef sirloin in a red wine tomato sauce), lobster pasta (includes egg fettucine with sautéed lobster, spinach, plum tomatoes, and a vermouth cream sauce), and Florentine (sautéed chicken breasts with a spinach and white wine cream sauce).
CLEVELAND, OH
Atlas Obscura

House of Wills

This 124-year-old, 50,000-square-foot Gothic-style building only showcases a small part of Cleveland’s rich and diverse history. Built in 1898 and opened in 1900, the 42-room structure originally served as a clubhouse for the German Society where the Cleveland Gesangverein, a singing group, would perform for the next 14 years. The building was then converted into a hospital for Hungarian immigrants. After that, it housed the Cleveland Hebrew Institute for 18 years. Allegedly, the lower level was a meeting spot for predominant Freemasons and was a speakeasy during Prohibition.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Car plows through 2 homes in North Ridgeville

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A car plowed through two homes in North Ridgeville Friday afternoon. 19 News crews caught the aftermath of the crash, which happened in the 6800 block of Independence Boulevard. Officials confirmed nobody was hurt in the crash. 19 News have crews on scene and are learning...
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH

