Fox News Says Oberlin College Has Paid $36 Million to a Local Bakery After Losing a Defamation Case Against the BusinessMark HakeOberlin, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
The Most Unique McDonald's in the Country is Hiding Here in OhioTravel MavenIndependence, OH
Get In The Spirit At The Biggest Christmas Museum Near Cleveland: Castle NoelD_FoodVendorMedina, OH
Pierogi Lovers: 5 Places Near Cleveland Where You Can Get Pierogi-Centric EntreesD_FoodVendorCleveland, OH
Morning Journal
Firelands vs. Lorain girls basketball: Falcons win in coach Onyx Lopez’s return to Lorain
It was a different feeling for Firelands coach Onyx Lopez, as she entered Lorain’s gym for the first time as a visitor. Lopez played and coached at Lorain under Titans coach Mark Feldmann, and she got the best of him on Dec. 17. For the players on that opposing...
Morning Journal
Lorain vs. Maple Heights boys basketball: Titans edge Mustangs late to remain undefeated in LEL
Every time Maple Heights built a lead, Lorain would cut it down. At home Dec. 16, Lorain’s Dennis Pettis scored the go-ahead basket to take the lead in an eventual 49-47 win. “(I had to) knock it down,” Pettis said. “I in the first half, I was letting my...
TropiCLE Plants brings the sunshine, warmth inside: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
Take a break from the cold and snow and stop by TropiCLE Plants where it’s always 72 (degrees) and sunny inside. The new shop opened last week at 33117 Center Ridge Road, North Ridgeville (Mills Creek Plaza) and offers an assortment of small and large house plants, as well as other plant services.
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for a bakery with delicious treats?. If so, you should visit these local businesses in Greater Cleveland (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you like cakes, you can't go wrong with this bakery in the Old Brooklyn neighborhood. All of their cakes are made from scratch and made to order. Customers can't get enough of their carrot cake. They also make a fantastic black forest cake along with tiramisu and Chantilly cakes, which are simple-syrup-laced sponge cakes topped with whipped cream. The bakery also offers a wide selection of cheesecakes, including (but not limited to) apple caramel, Oreo, raspberry lemonade, mocha chocolate chip, key lime, vanilla, and banana split.
spectrumnews1.com
Construction underway for José Ramírez baseball field
CLEVELAND — Guardian's third basemen José Ramírez is leaving a lasting legacy on Cleveland. Ramírez and the Cleveland Guardians Charities are gifting a new state-of-the-art turf baseball field. Nelvin Santiago, a Lincoln West high school freshman, gained a passion for playing baseball after his grandfather. “He...
cleveland19.com
Fans donate over 12,000 stuffed animals during Cleveland Monsters ‘Teddy Bear Toss’ (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hockey fans in Northeast Ohio broke a new record during Sunday’s ‘Teddy Bear Toss’ at the Cleveland Monsters game. The yearly tradition took place during the Dec. 18 game between the Monsters, the Columbus Blue Jackets AHL affiliate, and the Laval Rockets, the Montreal Canadiens AHL affiliate.
Girls, 15, removed from basketball game stands after punching security guards: Shaker Heights police blotter
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Disorderly conduct: Aldersyde Drive. At 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9, officers were dispatched to Shaker Heights High School, 15911 Aldersyde Drive, where security staff at a basketball games had detained two 15-year-old Shaker Heights students. The girls pushed and punched a security guard while being ejected from the stands.
$7.3 million winning Lucky For Life lottery ticket sold in Akron: See where
AKRON, Ohio — A $7.3 million jackpot-winning ticket for the Lucky For Life drawing on Friday, Dec. 16, was sold at the Circle K in Akron located at 1178 S. Arlington St., the Ohio Lottery has announced. The cash option for Friday's jackpot is more than $5 million. The...
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Elyria student arrested after gun found in backpack
An Elyria High School student was arrested after school officials say a gun was found in their backpack on Friday.
Kent State graduate brings taste of New Orleans to Northeast Ohio
AKRON, Ohio — A Kent State graduate and former student athlete is serving up a taste of the south. What began as a food truck on campus has now grown into a pop-up kitchen in Akron. On West Market Street, you'll fund a funky little food kitchen that serves...
Ohio approves $30 million in Progressive Field upgrades: The Wake Up for Friday, Dec. 16, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Last January, the newly minted Guardians agreed to stay in Cleveland until 2036 as part of a $435 million upgrade deal to Progressive Field. Over 15 years, the city plans to pay...
Cleveland Scene
All the New Restaurants That Opened in Cleveland In 2022
Cleveland has said goodbye to plenty of restaurants during the pandemic years, but it's also said hello to bunch of new ones. 2022 has been a bumper year on that front, with more openings than we can remember in a long time. How many have you tried?. Indie. 2038 East...
cleveland19.com
Male shot and killed in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old man was shot and killed in a car in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood Friday, according to EMS. The shooting happened on East 149th Street just North of St Clair Avenue around 445pm. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner idefentfited the victim as Deandre Woods. There...
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these restaurants in Greater Cleveland. Pizza fans should check out this place in Cleveland Heights. You can't go wrong with a simple cheese pizza topped with their fresh tomato sauce and mozzarella. Customers also strongly recommend the rustica pizza (which is topped with sun-dried tomato pesto, roasted eggplant, roasted garlic, roasted red peppers, and mozzarella) and molto Marotta pizza (which is topped with pesto, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, spinach, and mozzarella). Other recommendations include the pappardelle Bolognese (features pappardelle pasta with top round veal, mild Italian sausage, and ground beef sirloin in a red wine tomato sauce), lobster pasta (includes egg fettucine with sautéed lobster, spinach, plum tomatoes, and a vermouth cream sauce), and Florentine (sautéed chicken breasts with a spinach and white wine cream sauce).
Atlas Obscura
House of Wills
This 124-year-old, 50,000-square-foot Gothic-style building only showcases a small part of Cleveland’s rich and diverse history. Built in 1898 and opened in 1900, the 42-room structure originally served as a clubhouse for the German Society where the Cleveland Gesangverein, a singing group, would perform for the next 14 years. The building was then converted into a hospital for Hungarian immigrants. After that, it housed the Cleveland Hebrew Institute for 18 years. Allegedly, the lower level was a meeting spot for predominant Freemasons and was a speakeasy during Prohibition.
Shaker Heights mayor appoints new police chief
The mayor of Shaker Heights has announced Wayne Hudson as the next chief of police in the city.
Man missing from Cuyahoga County nursing home: Investigators
Investigators are looking for a man who was reported missing from a Cuyahoga County nursing home Sunday afternoon.
cleveland19.com
Car plows through 2 homes in North Ridgeville
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A car plowed through two homes in North Ridgeville Friday afternoon. 19 News crews caught the aftermath of the crash, which happened in the 6800 block of Independence Boulevard. Officials confirmed nobody was hurt in the crash. 19 News have crews on scene and are learning...
cleveland19.com
How is he still alive? Ohio troopers release impaired driver statistics for 2022 (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) released dash camera video of a driver who nearly killed himself in September, as a way to highlight the dangers of impaired driving. The video from Mahoning County shows an SUV all over the road, then off the road nearly clipping...
