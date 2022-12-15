Read full article on original website
HPU alumnus Dr. Ronny Marriott elected second VP of BGCT Executive Board
Texas Baptists recently named Howard Payne University alumnus Dr. Ronny Marriott second vice president of the Baptist General Convention of Texas (BGCT) Executive Board. The announcement was made during the BGCT’s Annual Meeting in Waco. Dr. Marriott serves as pastor of First Baptist Church in Burleson and was nominated to the BGCT post by Dr. Cory Hines, HPU president.
HPU alumna Pat Hardy receives Texas Baptists’ 2022 B.E.S.T. Award
Texas Baptists recently named Howard Payne University alumna Pat Hardy ’70 as one of nine recipients of Baptist Educators Serving Texans (B.E.S.T.) Award for 2022. The B.E.S.T. Award is coordinated by the Office of Cooperative Program Ministries and annually recognizes Christian educators who live out their faith among their students and their alma maters. The award recipients are alumni representing one of the nine Texas Baptist universities, serve in faculty or administrative roles in the Texas public school system and are members of a church supportive of Texas Baptists.
Michael Moore departing Brookesmith ISD
Happiness and heartbreak. While December 16 brings joy to many because it’s the last day before Christmas break, it also marks the last day that Michael Moore, 4th grade teacher, will teach at Brookesmith. Moore retired from the US Air Force in 2009 after serving 22 years. Following retirement, he studied to become certified in Texas as an elementary teacher, Early Childhood thru 6th grade. He achieved his goal and graduated in 2013 as a certified teacher. He taught in San Angelo at San Jacinto and Holiman Elementary Schools, and in Brownwood at East and Northwest Elementary Schools.
Kimberly Redden Atkinson
Kimberly Redden Atkinson, 54, of Early, Texas, passed away December 15, 2022. A Celebration of her Life will be held at Victory Life Church, 901 CC Woodson Rd, Early, TX 76802, Thursday, December 22, 2022 at 11:00 AM with a coffee gathering session after the service in true tribute to Kim. Additional celebrations will be held in Virginia at a later date.
Senior Citizens Center packed for annual Christmas Bingo event
The Brownwood Senior Citizens Center was packed Friday morning for Christmas Bingo, the first of three holiday-themed events over the next few days. “At 7:15 this morning there was a line from the door out to the street. This is the busiest day of the year,” said Brownwood Senior Citizens Center Program Director Angie Dees. “We provide breakfast for them and now we play Bingo until we run out of prizes. We have 120 prizes valued from anywhere to $2,000 to $3,000 that were donated for Christmas Bingo.’
Court Records 12/16/22
The following cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office from December 8 through December 15:. Arrellano, Zekiel Elijah, Possession of Marijuana < 2-oz. Covington, William Dewayne, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Galindo, Adam Marquez, Driving While Intoxicated. Love, Kristi Jeanes, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. McBee, Cayden Andrew, Possession...
Jason Bachtel leaving HPU football, Kevin Bachtel takes over as head coach
HPUSports.com issued the following press release just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday:. The Howard Payne University athletic department today announced the naming of current assistant head coach Kevin Bachtel as the next head coach to guide the Yellow Jacket football program. Jason Bachtel accepts a coordinator position at Houston Christian University,
130 positive COVID results reported this week
In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 130 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 130 positives this week, 6 were PCR, and 124 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 50 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases. There are 2 people currently hospitalized in Brown County for COVID-19.
MICHAEL BUNKER: Rocking Downtown
It was Saturday night, and the holidays were in full swing. Bright colorful lights, good cheer, and falalalalala and whatnot. ‘Tis the season. Rocker Johnny Manchild and his band were supposed to be blowing into town and otherwise downtown was lit up and dressed up for holiday cheer. Man, the people who do the decorating downtown really take it seriously. Casual strollers and shoppers were pausing in front of the big tree in Coursey Park to take pictures.
Lions dealt 88-50 home defeat by 5A Abilene High
A rocky week against the Abilene ISD Class 5A schools came to a conclusion for the Brownwood Lions, who dropped their second straight contest, 88-50, to the Abilene High Eagles Friday night at Warren Gym. The defeat follows a 62-35 setback at Abilene Cooper Tuesday, as the Lions (8-6) continue...
40-mile pursuit of motorcyclist results in arrest on multiple charges
The Brown County Sheriff’s Department recently issued the following press release. On 12-11-2022, at approximately 4:47 pm, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a motor vehicle pursuit with a Honda motorcycle operated by Christopher Lee Lowe, who had been sought after for several months by Law Enforcement for an outstanding federal warrant involving the Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance.
House Total Loss After Late Night Fire
The Brownwood Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 11:55 pm Wednesday night at 1606 Main Blvd on the city’s north side. According to the fire department report, crews arrived to find heavy fire showing from the structure. The fire origin and cause are undetermined due to the intensity and extent of the fire. The structure was deemed a total loss with $50,000 worth of damage. There was no damage to any of the surrounding structures or equipment.
