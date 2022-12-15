Test your knowledge: Dec. 15 weekly news quiz

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — How much did you catch in the news this week? Test your Pennsylvania news knowledge in this week’s quiz!

The Midstate got a taste of winter weather on Thursday. What types of precipitation fell in the Midstate on Thursday morning?

In a controversial move, outgoing Pennsylvania Speaker of the House Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster) moved how much money from the speaker’s account and into Republican leader accounts he controls? Cutler says moving the money is standard operating procedure when leadership changes. Democrats say he’s trying to hamstring the next speaker.

The East Shore Diner moved from Harrisburg to Mechanicsburg this week. It had to relocate due to a long-term PennDOT project. What will its new name be ?

Family-owned cafe and bakery Mill 72, which has two locations in Manheim, will be opening a new location in which county? The new location is expected to open in spring 2023.

The 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show will run from Jan. 7-14. What will be different about paying for parking at the 2023 Farm Show?

