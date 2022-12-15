ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollister, CA

Rolan Resendiz wins recount for Hollister City Council District 2 Seat

By Derrick Ow
KION News Channel 5/46
 3 days ago
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV): The San Benito County Elections Department completed their manual recount and Rolan Resendiz was deemed the winner of Hollister City Council District 2 Seat on Thursday morning.

The elections department announced on Dec. 8 that they had begun a recount of the city council seat. The recount was requested by candidate Celeste Toledo-Bocanegra who lost in the general election to Resendiz by more than 400 votes.

The recount numbers were the same as the general election numbers with Resendiz getting 983 votes, (48.23%) while Toledo-Bocanegra got 557 votes, (27.33%).

Election officials said during the recount that no machine discrepancies were found during the recount. One more vote was counted for in favor candidate Sergio Montanez who came in fourth during the general election.

The vote was reclassified as an undervote instead of an overvote. Officials said the discrepancy was due to human error.

KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

