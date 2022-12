With two seconds on the clock, the Trojans had an opportunity to tie up the game and send things to overtime. Guards Charisma Osborne and Kiki Rice trapped guard Alyson Miura in the corner as she tried to pass out for one final shot. Guard Gina Conti snatched the ball out of the air, dribbled down the clock and secured the Bruins' 59-56 victory – their seventh straight against their crosstown rivals.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO