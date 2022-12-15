ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

CBS Pittsburgh

Jack and Jill Presentation Ball honors academic, athletic, and extracurricular achievements

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Saturday night was a celebration of the achievements of local teenagers at the Jack And Jill Presentation Ball at the Omni Wiliam Penn Hotel. It's a signature fundraising event for the Pittsburgh chapter of Jack and Jill of America - an African-American mothers' organization. It also benefits the Josh Gibson Foundation. The ball honors the academic, athletic, and extracurricular accomplishments of junior and senior high school students across Pittsburgh. It also gives those teenagers a chance to celebrate their hard work in full regal attire. "These kids have been so diligent, they have been doing this all year, we have such an amazing group of 16 presentees, which is one of the largest groups we've had in a very long time," said Marsha Johnson-Wade. "And they love each other, they consider themselves brothers and sisters, so we're just over the moon that they connected so well."The Pittsburgh chapter has been hosting the ball since 1982 and you can learn more about the foundation on their website at this link. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Eat'n'Park, UPMC Magee celebrate 40 years of Christmas star commercial

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Eat'n'Park Christmas star commercial is a Pittsburgh classic and this year it's celebrating its 40th year! What better way to mark the occasion than by dressing up some newborns whose parents probably weren't even born when the commercial debuted in 1982? In an adorable video and Facebook post from Magee Women's Hospital, newborns were all decked out as the tree from the commercial. All of the outfits were designed and handmade by nurse Caitlin Pechin. The spot was originally developed as a thank-you card for supporting Eat'n'Park's "Caring for Kids" campaign which has since raised $11 million for local children's hospitals. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Joseph Sabino Mistick: Safe communities at top of holiday wish list

Everyone has a personal holiday wish list, but we all should have a wish list for our communities, as well. These are not luxury items at all. Those who live in Pittsburgh’s East End or pass through it for work or pleasure or to shop will have one wish come true with the opening of the new Fern Hollow Bridge in the coming weeks. The bridge collapsed less than a year ago on the very morning that President Joe Biden was headed to Pittsburgh to tout his $1.2 billion infrastructure bill.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Zombek family raises over $90,000 for Make-A-Wish through holiday light display

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Here is a double dose of goodness. You get the lights and some good old-fashioned giving back.The Zombek holiday light display in Elizabeth is still wowing spectators. It's the ninth year the family has done this at their house on Williamsburg Drive.The family raises money for Make-A-Wish, asking for donations online and on location. Thursday night, they surpassed the $90,000 mark for Make-A-Wish since they started the holiday tradition.This started with Don and Amy's son, Mitchell, asking to do something charitable almost a decade ago. He's now 21.The shows are 15 minutes long. More information can be found by clicking here.
ELIZABETH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Working for peace with police

This letter is to inform Allegheny and Westmoreland counties about our organization. The Race for Peace Committee is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization formed in 2016 to enrich the lives of people through programs, resources and activities for the family that help us reach an understanding between law enforcement and the communities they serve.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Stroller, Dec. 18, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Blue Christmas service offered for those experiencing loneliness. Union Presbyterian...
TARENTUM, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Belle Vernon Area HS student Quinton Martin collects toys for Westmoreland Co. Community Action

BELLE VERNON, Pa. (KDKA) -- With Christmas just over a week away, one local high school student is helping give back in a big way.Quinton Martin, a junior from Belle Vernon Area High School and standout athlete is helping make sure kids don't go without toys this Christmas.Martin teamed up with a local nonprofit from the Mon Valley and even used his own money to help provide toys for kids.All of the toys that were purchased were donated to Westmoreland Community Action and CYS. In addition to this recent act of charity, Martin is known to be a huge inspiration to his community.Last weekend, Quinton, who is one of the top junior high school football players in the country, was part of the Belle Vernon Area Leopards football team that won the PIAA 3A State Championship game. It was the first state title in school history. Way to go, Quinton! 
BELLE VERNON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: Upcoming meetings, Sewickley Public Library events and more

Leetsdale council will meet at 7 p.m. Jan. 12 at the borough building, 373 Beaver St. Leet’s board of commissioners will meet at 7 p.m. Jan. 9 at the township office, 194 Ambridge Ave. Edgeworth’s zoning hearing board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 5 at the borough building,...
SEWICKLEY, PA
wtae.com

McKeesport rallies for woman whose home saw extreme blight

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — From the outside, you couldn't tell how badly Debbie Teoli’s roof leaked. “It was like a waterfall in one room in the attic," she said, "and in the one bedroom, it actually started pouring in." Teoli was born and bred in McKeesport and loves the...
MCKEESPORT, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

'Handyman Negri' honored during Duquesne's commencement

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Mister Rogers' handyman and Duquesne professor for more than 40 years, Joe Negri, led hundreds of new graduates of Duquesne University in song on Friday afternoon. During the commencement ceremony at the field house, Negri was presented with the Presidential Award for Extraordinary Service. He has served as a professor for 40 years and was one of the founding members of the music school in 1970. "I'm overwhelmed, honored, and humbled, and I'm really, really very happy to be here today," he said to the graduating class. For the graduates, it was a day of celebration and dreams achieved. "Going to Duquesne has been a dream of mine for as long as I can remember," said 2022 graduate Caroline Kucko. "My dad and I would always take yearly trips here every spring, catch a Pirates game, and visit campus. It's crazy for it to be over but I'm excited for the next steps." Congratulations to the class of 2022! 
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Firefighters called to Brentwood home

BRENTWOOD, Pa. — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Brentwood, Allegheny County, on Friday morning. The fire broke out at a house on Fairway Drive. The cause has not been determined. No injuries have been reported.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn Hills senior thrilled by surprise scholarship announcement

Jamie Wade had a difficult task ahead of her. After finding out her daughter, Maura, had won a $5,000 scholarship as part of The Point’s Friday Night Rivalry series, Jamie wanted to find the right way to surprise her with the news. What Jamie told Maura was that someone...
PENN HILLS, PA
wtae.com

Emaciated dog recovering at Pittsburgh animal rescue facility

PITTSBURGH — A new name fit for a four-legged Christmas miracle. The Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh is taking care of a dog that someone abandoned at Riverview Park last week. We're told she was severely malnourished and dehydrated. Despite being a dog with a large frame, she only...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wccsradio.com

PATIENT MISSING FROM TORRANCE FOUND

Two Indiana County fire departments were called into Westmoreland County to help with a search effort. Blairsville and Black Lick fire departments were dispatched at 1:34 PM to aid Westmoreland County first responders in finding someone who left Torrance State Hospital in Derry Township. Crews searched the surrounding grounds along with vacant buildings.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sewickley Academy cheerleaders bring spirit to winter sports programs

When it pertains to school spirit, Sewickley Academy cheerleaders Nikki Golestan and Alex Cordle rise above the crowd. The senior co-captains promote an intensity spirit-wise that is beyond comparison. “Our captains have amazing school spirit and Panther pride,” said Lindsey Petruska, who shares the cheer coaching duties at Sewickley with...
SEWICKLEY, PA

