The Pan-African holiday begins the day after Christmas. The day after Christmas marks the beginning of the storied Pan-African holiday Kwanzaa. Created by Dr. Maulana Karenga in 1966, the annual holiday shows reverence to Pan-African beliefs and traditions. Spanning seven days, Kwanzaa marks a celebration of culture, family, and community. The weeklong observance begins December 26, and each day represents one of the seven principles of Kwanzaa: Umoja (unity), Kujichagulia (self-determination), Ujima (collective work and responsibility), Ujamaa (cooperative economics), Nia (purpose), Kuumba (creativity), and Imani (faith).

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO