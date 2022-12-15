Read full article on original website
Related
wmay.com
State Raises Revenue Estimate For Current Fiscal Year
Tax receipts are coming in much higher than expected for Illinois so far this fiscal year, prompting state officials to revise their revenue estimates for the current budget year. The Commission of Government Forecasting and Accountability now estimates that the state will take in nearly $5 billion more than original...
Not One But Two Gas Tax Increases for Illinois Coming Next Year
Gas is a hot topic with most drivers today who are paying extreme amounts of money, starting in 2023 Illinois residents will be paying even more with an increase in gas tax. Illinois Policy states that Illinois is the second-highest state nationwide in the gas tax (just behind California), and it's about to increase. Starting in 2023 Illinois residents who fill up their tanks will now have to pay 42.5 cents more in gas tax. But what, there's more. It will increase AGAIN in July 2023 to 44.4 cents per gallon. Why?
Cash available to eligible homeowners and renters in Illinois
fan of money in handPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) If you’re a homeowner or renter in Illinois, here is some good news. You might be eligible to receive thousands of dollars to pay your mortgage or rent. This money is part of the stimulus funds that was put into place during the pandemic. Here is more information about the programs available in Illinois.
wmay.com
Project looks to increase broadband access for Illinois farmers
(The Center Square) – Lack of broadband access and slow internet speeds keep Illinois corn and soybean farmers from higher productivity. A new initiative seeks to improve that. Adrianne Furniss, executive director of the Benton Institute for Broadband and Society, said economic development is suffering in rural communities. “The...
Which City in Illinois is Shrinking the Fastest?
No, it's not Chicago, but the city that is shrinking quickly can probably blame Chicago for some of its issues. People are leaving Illinois in droves, but which city here in the Land of Lincoln is shrinking the fastest?. According to the website earnspendlive.com, the town of Thorntonship is the...
Illinois Farm Bureau urges bipartisanship on new farm bill
(The Center Square) – The farm bureau continues to ask for both sides of the political spectrum to work together for the sake of America’s agricultural livelihood. Agriculture has benefited from consistent support on both sides of the aisle, in Washington D.C. and at the Illinois statehouse. The Illinois Farm Bureau wants to keep it that way, Bureau President Richard Guebert Jr. told The Center Square.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Possible financial impact from Illinois’ no-cash bail
As the SAFE-T Act remains in legal limbo, some are concerned about the added costs the law will place onto the Illinois justice system at the local level. Illinois is set to become the first state in the country to eliminate cash bail on Jan. 1. In Illinois, 10% of a suspect’s bail is used to fund segments of the legal system.
advantagenews.com
New program aims to boost Illinois' rural economies by developing the food industry
A new program aims to boost economic growth in rural areas of Illinois by building up the food industry with federal grants. It is called the Regional Food Economic Development, or ReFED Project. It hopes to provide business development assistance to beginning farmers, food processors, food cooperatives and independent grocers.
wmay.com
Cannabis Research Institute To Be Established In Illinois
Illinois will be the home of a new Cannabis Research Institute aimed at conducting scientific study on the societal and economic impacts of cannabis consumption and production in the state. The new project is a joint effort of the state, the City of Chicago, and the Discovery Partners Institute through...
a-z-animals.com
8 Native Plants in Illinois
Illinois has a diverse climate, punctuated with warm summers, cold winters, and fluctuating temperatures. Described as continental, this climate supports a wide range of flora that decorate farmlands, forests, wetlands, parks, and yards. If you are an Illinois resident, there is a high chance that you have encountered several native...
Central Illinois company's workers vote to oust union
(The Center Square) – Another group of workers in Illinois have rallied and voted to kick a union out of their workplace. Workers at Tri-State Asphalt in Morris voted to cut ties with Teamsters Local 179. The vote – conducted by the National Labor Relations Board Region 25 – was one-sided, with 80% of the employees voting to reject the union. Mark Mix, president of the National Right to Work...
wsiu.org
OPINION: Advice to Illinois college students: Study abroad
Editor’s Note: This op-ed was distributed by Capitol News Illinois on behalf of the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute. The opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own. I have some simple — and unsolicited — advice for Illinois college and university students: Do everything possible to...
Covid Restrictions Hit Illinois College, Will We See More Illinois School Shutdowns?
With covid numbers spiking in Illinois, one state college has asked community members to make changes to help prevent the spread of the virus. As another semester comes to a close, Western Illinois University encourages all University community members to continue to follow CDC and campus guidance to assist in the mitigation of the COVID-19 virus.
thesouthlandjournal.com
Governor Pritzker Issues Proclamation of Passage for Workers’ Rights Amendment
Governor Pritzker Issues Proclamation of Passage for Workers’ Rights Amendment (Chicago, IL) — Governor JB Pritzker yesterday celebrated the passage of the Workers’ Rights Amendment to the Illinois Constitution. Governor Pritzker issued a proclamation announcing passage of the amendment and joined labor leaders and legislators in celebrating the achievement.
proclaimerscv.com
$300 One-Time Paycheck For Residents in Illinois On Property, Income Taxes
Illinois Residents To Receive One-Time Paycheck On Property And Income Taxes. The Governor of Illinois, J.B. Pritzker, is beginning to allocate money and property tax refunds for some Illinois Resident taxpayers by giving out one-time payment checks. Family Relief Plan: – offers one-time rebate. Property Tax: – tax rebate is estimated up to $300.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Illinois
Located in the Great Lakes region of the United States, Illinois is one of the most populous states in the country. While its capital is Springfield, Chicago is actually the largest city. Illinois benefits from both fertile farming lands and access to shipping via both the Great Lakes and the Mississippi River. The state is generally very flat, with a climate largely influenced by its proximity to the vast waters of the Great Lakes. But, just where is the coldest place in Illinois?
advantagenews.com
Illinois drivers can expect two gas tax increases in 2023
Illinois drivers will see increased gasoline taxes next month, with another increase six months after that. Motor fuel prices in Illinois are down nearly 70 cents a gallon since this time last month. However, the state is set to increase the fuel tax Jan. 1 by 3.1 cents, for a total of 42.3 cents per gallon. Another coming increase will occur in the summer on July 1.
southernillinoisnow.com
COVID cases increasing statewide along with flu
COVID cases are increasing and the Illinois Department of Public Health is urging people to take precautions to protect themselves and others. 86 counties in Illinois are now at an elevated risk for transmission of the virus. That compares to 74 last week. 43 counties are considered high risk and as of Thursday night, more than 1700 patients were in the hospital with COVID. But state infectious disease chief Heidi Clark says that’s not the only concern.
starvedrock.media
Our three local counties among 16 at low COVID transmission
As of Friday, there's only 16 Illinois counties at a low COVID transmission level. La Salle, Bureau and Putnam are three and Henry, Grundy, Will and Livingston make four more. Counties at an elevated level are all around us. The CDC says forty-three are at a High Community level, up from 29 a week ago. Included are Whiteside, Lee, Dekalb and Marshall. Forty-three counties are at Medium level, compared to 45 last week.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: 2 Counties Reach ‘High' Alert Level, Masks Urged
Two Chicago-area counties have risen to the highest COVID alert level from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. 2 Chicago-Area Counties Reach High COVID Alert Level, Masks Recommended. Two Chicago-area counties have reached a "high" COVID...
Comments / 6