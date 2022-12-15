ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

News Channel 3-12

NASA rescheduled its Falcon rocket launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base to early Friday morning

LOMPOC, Calif. – NASA is scheduled to launch a Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) satellite aboard a Falcon 9 series rocket on Thursday, Dec. 15 around 3:46 a.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base.
LOMPOC, CA
sitelinesb.com

What to Expect on the Bellosguardo Tour

Tickets for the tours of Bellosguardo, the mysterious estate on the bluff above East Beach, sold out immediately, but more tours will be announced in coming months, so sign up as a supporter on the Bellosguardo Foundation’s website to receive updates. If you were lucky enough to snag a...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Coast Guard Responds to Grounded Boat on Santa Cruz Island

The Coast Guard, California Department of Fish and Wildlife Office of Spill Prevention and Response and Santa Barbara County established a unified command to continue its response to the 60-foot fishing vessel that ran aground on Santa Cruz Island Thursday morning. Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles/Long Beach watchstanders received a...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Fire Restrictions Lifted on Los Padres

SOLVANG, Calif.— Snow and rain across Los Padres National Forest have provided sufficient moisture to reduce fire restrictions on the forest effective immediately. Under the reduced fire restrictions, campfires and charcoal barbeques will be allowed in all areas of the Forest. A California Campfire Permit is required to build a campfire outside of a designated Campfire Use Site. California Campfire Permits are available for free download from www.readyforwildfire.org. A list of Campfire Use Sites is available at all Forest offices and on the Los Padres National Forest website: www.fs.usda.gov/lpnf.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

owntown Santa Barbara Organization Announces Holiday Décor Contest Winners

‘Tis the Season for the Downtown Organization sponsored Holiday Décor Contest where each year businesses are recognized for their holiday decorating efforts. The judging committee strolled along State Street on a chilly Thursday evening to embrace the decorated storefronts - what a treat!. More than 40 downtown businesses participated...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Parade of Lights shines with Out of This World! theme in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif.-The Ventura Harbor is the only local harbor with back to back boat parades. The Parade of Lights took place on Friday and Saturday nights. Boaters were inspired by an Out of This World! theme. Both parades were followed by a fireworks show that reflected on the water. People lined all sides of the
VENTURA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Gela Percal

Gela Baser Percal, our lovely Mom and Grandma, passed away peacefully at her home in Santa Barbara on the morning of August 15, 2022, at the age of 97. She went on her own schedule and slept comfortably as she transitioned to the other side. Gela was beloved by many and respected by all for her kindness, wit, generosity, humor and intelligence. She was a fantastic cook, bringing with her some of the traditional Eastern European flavors and techniques she grew up with, while adopting new flavors and styles popular in the culture of her adopted American home. A life-long advocate of living a healthy lifestyle, she was disciplined about keeping a nutritious diet and a rigorous exercise routine, practicing yoga daily, followed by long walks on Mountain Drive into her mid-80’s.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Teo and Toby

Teo is a wonderful K-9 companion who is friendly with people and other dogs. He is a neutered male Husky mix who is about 2 years old and 54 lbs. He loves long walks, the dog park, the beach, puppuccinos, and running on a leash alongside a bike. He would really love to be in his new and forever home for the holidays and for the rest of his life. Teo is just waiting for the right person or family to come to meet him and be his new best friend. Could that be you?
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Caught in the Rental Crunch

It’s no secret that Santa Barbara is expensive. This year, U.S. News & World Report ranked Santa Barbara the fifth most expensive city to live in in the U.S. And according to LivingCost.org, a crowdsourced database that calculates and ranks the total cost of living for more than 9,000 cities across the world, Santa Barbara is in the top 0.1 percent — the most expensive in California, second in the U.S., and fourth in the world — with an average cost of living of $3,455 per month.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
sitelinesb.com

Little Alex’s Is Said to Be Opening in Santa Barbara

••• J. heard that Little Alex’s, which got the boot from the Montecito Country Mart last fall, is taking the former Fresco Cafe space in the Five Points Shopping Center (State and S. La Cumbre). I haven’t been able to make contact with anyone from Little Alex’s, but an employee at a nearby business had heard the same thing—and also that it’s aiming to open in February. P.S. That strip of storefronts at Five Points has more vacancies than tenants right now, so maybe we’ll hear of more new tenants soon…. UPDATE: Thanks to Eric for pointing out a page on the Regency Centers website with a floor plan that shows Little Alex’s is indeed moving in, along with Mattress Firm and Restore Hyper Wellness & Cryo.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Sfvbj.com

Janss Marketplace in Thousand Oaks Receives $84.7 Million in Refinancing

Janss Marketplace in Thousand Oaks has received a substantial refinancing package. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc.’s Capital Markets division closed the $84.7 million refinancing for Janss Marketplace, a 456,390-square-foot, grocery-anchored regional retail center. JLL Capital Markets represented the borrower, an affiliate of Maxxam Enterprises, to secure the financing with TerraCotta...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA

