NASA rescheduled its Falcon rocket launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base to early Friday morning
LOMPOC, Calif. – NASA is scheduled to launch a Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) satellite aboard a Falcon 9 series rocket on Thursday, Dec. 15 around 3:46 a.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base. The post NASA rescheduled its Falcon rocket launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base to early Friday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
sitelinesb.com
What to Expect on the Bellosguardo Tour
Tickets for the tours of Bellosguardo, the mysterious estate on the bluff above East Beach, sold out immediately, but more tours will be announced in coming months, so sign up as a supporter on the Bellosguardo Foundation’s website to receive updates. If you were lucky enough to snag a...
Seven Central Coast restaurants awarded a $3K "restaurant resilience" grant
Just in time for the holidays, seven Central Coast restaurants have been awarded a "restaurant resilience" grant from the California Restaurant and PG&E Corporation Foundations.
Massive port infrastructure needed in SLO County to support offshore wind, new study shows
The developments could cost billions of dollars and drastically alter the Central Coast shoreline.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Coast Guard Responds to Grounded Boat on Santa Cruz Island
The Coast Guard, California Department of Fish and Wildlife Office of Spill Prevention and Response and Santa Barbara County established a unified command to continue its response to the 60-foot fishing vessel that ran aground on Santa Cruz Island Thursday morning. Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles/Long Beach watchstanders received a...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
See how much real estate prices changed in Santa Barbara the week of Dec. 4
The median price per square foot for a home in Santa Barbara increased in the past week to $1,147. That’s $752 more than the Santa Barbara County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Santa Barbara was $1,113. In the last...
Santa Barbara Independent
Fire Restrictions Lifted on Los Padres
SOLVANG, Calif.— Snow and rain across Los Padres National Forest have provided sufficient moisture to reduce fire restrictions on the forest effective immediately. Under the reduced fire restrictions, campfires and charcoal barbeques will be allowed in all areas of the Forest. A California Campfire Permit is required to build a campfire outside of a designated Campfire Use Site. California Campfire Permits are available for free download from www.readyforwildfire.org. A list of Campfire Use Sites is available at all Forest offices and on the Los Padres National Forest website: www.fs.usda.gov/lpnf.
Noozhawk
La Cumbre Plaza Housing Plan Funding Crumbles After Das Williams Blasts Planning Processes
The city of Santa Barbara has lost out on $1.1 million to fund a La Cumbre Plaza Specific Plan that could provide for up to 2,000 new housing units. Santa Barbara County First District Supervisor Das Williams led the charge to shoot down the housing funding at Thursday’s Santa Barbara County Association of Governments meeting.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Planning Commission Approves 6-Unit, Market-Rate Condo Project on Upper Eastside
In a break from apartments, the Santa Barbara Planning Commission approved a six-unit condominium project on the upper Eastside. The commission voted 5-1, with Jay Higgins in opposition, to grant four modifications and approve the project, despite some concerns from nearby residents. The project, at 533 E. Micheltorena St., calls...
Santa Barbara Edhat
owntown Santa Barbara Organization Announces Holiday Décor Contest Winners
‘Tis the Season for the Downtown Organization sponsored Holiday Décor Contest where each year businesses are recognized for their holiday decorating efforts. The judging committee strolled along State Street on a chilly Thursday evening to embrace the decorated storefronts - what a treat!. More than 40 downtown businesses participated...
Sunday Evening Forecast Dec 18th
Here's our forecast The post Sunday Evening Forecast Dec 18th appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Parade of Lights shines with Out of This World! theme in Ventura
VENTURA, Calif.-The Ventura Harbor is the only local harbor with back to back boat parades. The Parade of Lights took place on Friday and Saturday nights. Boaters were inspired by an Out of This World! theme. Both parades were followed by a fireworks show that reflected on the water. People lined all sides of the The post Parade of Lights shines with Out of This World! theme in Ventura appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Gela Percal
Gela Baser Percal, our lovely Mom and Grandma, passed away peacefully at her home in Santa Barbara on the morning of August 15, 2022, at the age of 97. She went on her own schedule and slept comfortably as she transitioned to the other side. Gela was beloved by many and respected by all for her kindness, wit, generosity, humor and intelligence. She was a fantastic cook, bringing with her some of the traditional Eastern European flavors and techniques she grew up with, while adopting new flavors and styles popular in the culture of her adopted American home. A life-long advocate of living a healthy lifestyle, she was disciplined about keeping a nutritious diet and a rigorous exercise routine, practicing yoga daily, followed by long walks on Mountain Drive into her mid-80’s.
Santa Barbara Independent
Teo and Toby
Teo is a wonderful K-9 companion who is friendly with people and other dogs. He is a neutered male Husky mix who is about 2 years old and 54 lbs. He loves long walks, the dog park, the beach, puppuccinos, and running on a leash alongside a bike. He would really love to be in his new and forever home for the holidays and for the rest of his life. Teo is just waiting for the right person or family to come to meet him and be his new best friend. Could that be you?
Santa Barbara Independent
Caught in the Rental Crunch
It’s no secret that Santa Barbara is expensive. This year, U.S. News & World Report ranked Santa Barbara the fifth most expensive city to live in in the U.S. And according to LivingCost.org, a crowdsourced database that calculates and ranks the total cost of living for more than 9,000 cities across the world, Santa Barbara is in the top 0.1 percent — the most expensive in California, second in the U.S., and fourth in the world — with an average cost of living of $3,455 per month.
sitelinesb.com
Little Alex’s Is Said to Be Opening in Santa Barbara
••• J. heard that Little Alex’s, which got the boot from the Montecito Country Mart last fall, is taking the former Fresco Cafe space in the Five Points Shopping Center (State and S. La Cumbre). I haven’t been able to make contact with anyone from Little Alex’s, but an employee at a nearby business had heard the same thing—and also that it’s aiming to open in February. P.S. That strip of storefronts at Five Points has more vacancies than tenants right now, so maybe we’ll hear of more new tenants soon…. UPDATE: Thanks to Eric for pointing out a page on the Regency Centers website with a floor plan that shows Little Alex’s is indeed moving in, along with Mattress Firm and Restore Hyper Wellness & Cryo.
Christmas in the Country kicks off in Santa Maria
SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Visitors can look forward to a magical holiday light drive-through experience at The Elks Event Center. The post Christmas in the Country kicks off in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County Fire Puts Out Burning Truck on 101 Off-Ramp at Patterson
Drivers on the 101 northbound around 6 p.m. on Thursday night may have been alarmed to see a standalone pickup truck pulled over on the right-hand shoulder of the Patterson Avenue off-ramp in Santa Barbara, completely engulfed in flames. The Ford F150 Hybrid was on the side of the highway...
Sfvbj.com
Janss Marketplace in Thousand Oaks Receives $84.7 Million in Refinancing
Janss Marketplace in Thousand Oaks has received a substantial refinancing package. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc.’s Capital Markets division closed the $84.7 million refinancing for Janss Marketplace, a 456,390-square-foot, grocery-anchored regional retail center. JLL Capital Markets represented the borrower, an affiliate of Maxxam Enterprises, to secure the financing with TerraCotta...
