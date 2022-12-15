Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dog flu hits Tulsa: What you need to knowEdy ZooTulsa, OK
Christmas Wonderland in Tulsa Promenade Mall Everything you need to knowFamily Travel GoTulsa, OK
Tulsa Christmas Parade 2022 Everything you need to knowFamily Travel GoTulsa, OK
Route 66 Christmas Chute Everything You Need to KnowFamily Travel GoSapulpa, OK
Related
KRMG
Tulsa Dream Center hands out thousands of toys at annual event
TULSA, Okla. — Thousands of Tulsa families lined up in front of the Tulsa Dream Center for the Dream Center’s 21st annual Christmas Toy Giveaway. The Dream Center’s executive director, Pastor Tim Newton, said he remembers growing up without presents under the Christmas tree. “Much like myself,...
KRMG
Tulsa home burns overnight, crews investigate cause
TULSA, Okla. — Crews are investigating after a home was severely damaged in a fire in Tulsa. It happened Friday morning at a home on N. Maplewood Avenue. According to the Tulsa Fire Department, someone lived in the home but was not inside the time. There was no electricity...
KRMG
Sapulpa High School evacuated after fire on Friday, no injuries reported
SAPULPA, Okla. — A fire caused students and staff to be evacuated at Sapulpa High School on Friday, according to the Sapulpa Police Department (SPD). No injuries were reported and the fire, which was contained to a bathroom, was quickly extinguished by school staff and the Sapulpa Fire Department, according to an SPD Facebook post,
KRMG
Cold weather likely contributed to homeless man’s death, police say
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a man was found dead near an underpass in north Tulsa Saturday morning. Police responded to the 5700 block of East Admiral Place around 8 a.m. and found the man. The man was homeless and in his 50′s, police said.
KRMG
Arizona man charged for string of shooting threats, including Oklahoma school
An Arizona man was charged this week in federal court after authorities say he called in threats to schools and police departments in several states, including Oklahoma. James Thomas Andrew McCarty, faces several counts of making a false statement, stalking and identity theft, according to court records. Arizona prosecutors allege...
KRMG
Buy Broken Arrow drawing held Saturday
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Chamber hosted its annual Buy Broken Arrow campaign drawing Saturday to give away $10,000, $3,000, $2,000, and $1,000. As of noon on Saturday, December 17th, all prizes have been claimed, the chamber announced. $10,000 –Bought from Lowe’s. $3,000 –Bought from...
KRMG
TPD: 2 people struck by vehicle downtown, suspect drove away
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after two people were struck by a car in downtown Tulsa late Friday evening. Two people were hit by the vehicle around 10:00 p.m. Friday, police said. One victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but the other victim did not need to be taken to the hospital.
KRMG
Large police presence at south Tulsa home after calls of a shooting
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Department (TPD) is responding to a call for a shooting near 61st and Memorial. Police on scene said there was a dispute between two acquaintances that led to a shooting. One person involved is in the hospital with injuries. FOX23 currently has a crew...
KRMG
Arrest made following bank robbery in Bixby
BIXBY, Okla. — One person has been arrested after a bank was robbed in Bixby. It happened Friday morning at the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union near 131st and Memorial. A witness called police as the robbery was happening. When officers arrived, witnesses said the suspect had just left. Bixby...
KRMG
Two men injured in Tulsa stabbing
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a fight led to the stabbing of two men. Police responded to an apartment complex on South Quincy Ave and found a man with a stab wound. Police said a second man ended up walking to the hospital with a stab...
KRMG
Better Business Bureau warns about streaming service scams
TULSA, Okla. — Many of our favorite shows are on streaming services, such as Tulsa King, which was recently renewed for a second season on Paramount+. Unfortunately, scammers are taking advantage of the popularity of these shows and streaming services. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) said online scams are...
KRMG
32-year-old man dead after Cherokee County crash
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 32-year-old Sapulpa man is dead after a car crash in Cherokee County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said Aaron Roberts, age 32 of Sapulpa, was driving a 2009 Nissan Titan on Blue Top Road, about 1.6 miles east of the intersection of Headquarters Road and about 20.8 miles south of Tahlequah, around 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.
KRMG
Muskogee Lighthorse police investigate shooting in Creek County
CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — UPDATE, 12/16/22: The Muskogee Lighthorse police are investigating a shooting that happened at a home on West 69th Street. We do not know how many people were involved. The Creek County Sheriff’s Office have responded to a neighborhood near Southwest Blvd and 65th West Ave...
KRMG
Man arrested after shooting, assaulting man with 1x4 piece of wood
TULSA, Okla. — A 72-year-old man was arrested Friday night after police say he shot a man, then beat him with a 1x4 piece of wood. Tulsa police responded to a shooting at a home near 61st and Memorial on Friday night. When police arrived, they found the victim...
KRMG
Owasso dispensary robbed at gunpoint, police search for three men
OWASSO, Okla. — Police are searching for three men after a dispensary was robbed Friday morning in Owasso. It happened around 2 a.m. at the Big Buds Dispensary near 86th Street North and Highway 169. An employee said three masked men stormed inside, one of them with a handgun.
KRMG
Tulsa Police arrest man accused of stealing dog
TUSLA, Okla. — Tulsa Police have arrested a man accused of stealing another man’s dog, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). In a TPD Facebook post, police said they responded to a robbery on Dec. 10 near E. 11th St. and S. Yale Ave. Police said the...
KRMG
Creek County Sheriff’s Office investigating incident
CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — The Creek County Sheriff’s Office have responded to a neighborhood near Southwest Blvd and 65th West Ave Friday morning. Creek County sheriff’s deputies have not said what the incident is or if anyone was hurt. Deputies do have a person detained but have...
Comments / 0