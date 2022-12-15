ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

LogicMan
3d ago

I’ll testify that the proposed bill is completely unconstitutional. And the bill should be dismissed with prejudice as frivolous everyone signing on to the bill should be fined and arrested for attempting to circumvent peoples Rights!

From Illinois too
3d ago

Next hearing; Dec 20. If you live in Illinois and if you *really* want your representatives in Illinois to know that you oppose the tyranny, then start filing Witness Slips opposing HB 5855 for each hearing ....sent via my-ilga-gov, to the Illinois Judiciary - Criminal Committee...can be filed throughout the process, once per voter for each hearing. The "Guns Save Life" website walks you through it. It's easy....and, we need to start inundating them with 'records of appearance only' witness slips that state that we oppose their unconstitutional lunacy. It's the best way to go on record, *before* these attempts at infringements even make it out of committee. (It's time to stop complaining in the comment sections of Newsbreak... take 5 minutes to file a witness slip, to go on the record. They can and do make a difference; they ARE considered by Democrats and Republicans who are undecided ... my wife and I have already submitted ours, opposing the proposed act of tyranny.)

William Milde
3d ago

I watched the hearing today and basically Dems spouted the same bs as usual and didn't lay blame on anyone just the weapon itself. None of them spoke up about the damage done by restricting police and the " Safe-T Act " they are pushing forward. it's all about allowing criminals to roam free and none of us can protect ourselves.

ourquadcities.com

Illinois could be on an island with assault weapons ban

Lighter gun laws in surrounding states could minimize effectiveness of ban. Congress considers giving marijuana businesses access to banks. Illinois state lawmakers plan to push through an assault weapons ban. And Libertarians in Iowa apply for major party status in the state. We talk about that with former Iowa State...
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

Violence prevention experts, gun owners discuss proposed assault weapon ban

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Illinois state lawmakers are hearing from more people concerned about assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. They also faced critics Thursday who said the proposed ban on assault weapons is unconstitutional. Democratic lawmakers know they have the votes to pass the “Protect Illinois Communities Act” in the first...
newschannel20.com

Illinois lawmakers propose state-wide ban on assault weapons

Illinois (KHQA) — Some Illinois lawmakers are seeking to place a ban on assault weapons with a new bill they presented in early December. The “Protect Illinois Communities Act” would make it illegal to manufacture, deliver, sell, or purchase any assault weapon in the state of Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
fordcountychronicle.com

Illinois State Representative Tom Bennett: SAFE-T Act lawsuit to be heard next Tuesday

Dozens of state’s attorneys from around the state have filed lawsuits to stop the implementation of the controversial SAFE-T criminal justice law which was passed and signed last year. The lawsuits were recently consolidated into one case that will be heard in Kankakee County. Now that consolidated lawsuit will get its day in court on Tuesday December 20.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

New Smoke Detector Law Takes Effect January 1

Among the new Illinois laws taking effect January 1st is one requiring most homes in the state to have smoke detectors with non-removable ten-year batteries. The law was passed in 2017, but was written to not take effect until 2023. There are several exemptions in the new law… it does...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Holiday Anti-DUI Patrols Underway

Expect expanded police patrols over the next couple of weeks, as law enforcement agencies around the state step up their efforts to get impaired drivers off the road. State agencies from the Illinois Department of Transportation to Illinois Conservation police are trying to get out the word about the need to use a designated driver or ride-sharing service if you’re drinking or under the influence of other substances over the holidays.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois bill defines these guns as ‘assault weapons’

A measure being debated at the Illinois statehouse defines dozens of semi-automatic pistols, shotguns and rifles as “assault weapons.” House Bill 5855 from state Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Deerfield, is being debated in a House committee this week. If passed, the measure would prohibit anyone under 21 from getting a Firearm Owner’s Identification Card unless they are enlisted in the armed services. The bill would also prohibit the sale and possession of any magazines that hold more than 10 rounds. Among other provisions include extending gun-related...
ILLINOIS STATE
aclu-il.org

Ending Money Bond in Illinois

On January 1, 2023, Illinois officially will become the first state to completely abolish the unfair and archaic practice of jailing people accused of crimes simply because they cannot afford to pay a money bond. The Pretrial Fairness Act was signed into law in early 2021 as part of the SAFE-T Act, a broader package of policing and criminal legal system reforms championed by the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus. This achievement was made possible by the national Black Lives Matter movement in response to police murders of Black people across the country.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois leads nation again in firearm background checks

(WTVO) — Illinois is expected to lead the country in 2022 for the number of firearm background checks connected. According to the FBI statistics, Illinois processed nearly 4 million background checks between January and November of this year. Experts say the influx in background checks is in direct response to events that unfolded in 2020. “It’s […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Possible financial impact from Illinois’ no-cash bail

As the SAFE-T Act remains in legal limbo, some are concerned about the added costs the law will place onto the Illinois justice system at the local level. Illinois is set to become the first state in the country to eliminate cash bail on Jan. 1. In Illinois, 10% of a suspect’s bail is used to fund segments of the legal system.
ILLINOIS STATE
thesouthlandjournal.com

Governor Pritzker Issues Proclamation of Passage for Workers’ Rights Amendment

Governor Pritzker Issues Proclamation of Passage for Workers’ Rights Amendment (Chicago, IL) — Governor JB Pritzker yesterday celebrated the passage of the Workers’ Rights Amendment to the Illinois Constitution. Governor Pritzker issued a proclamation announcing passage of the amendment and joined labor leaders and legislators in celebrating the achievement.
ILLINOIS STATE
nowdecatur.com

New Illinois laws attempt to stunt car burglaries

December 15, 2022 – As Illinois continues to deal with vehicle thefts and carjackings, there are new laws that take effect in January aimed at addressing the problem. California experienced the highest number of stolen vehicles overall in 2021, with over 200,000 vehicles taken. The top five states for vehicular crime, California, Illinois, Florida, Colorado and Texas, accounted for 412,008 cars stolen. Those who speculated that it was a “pandemic thing” may rethink that notion as the problem continues.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Crusader Newspaper

New year to bring new laws in Illinois

By now, almost everyone in Illinois has heard that Jan. 1 will mark the beginning of a significant change in the state’s criminal justice system – the elimination of cash bail. It’s an issue that dominated the 2022 campaigns and has been both praised and criticized on editorial...
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX 2

Illinois animal-cruelty suspect faces 7 more charges

Seven more felony charges of animal cruelty have been filed against a 59-year-old Sherrard, Ill., woman who is a suspect in an animal-hoarding case. Karen Plambeck is a suspect in one of the biggest animal hoarding cases ever discovered in Illinois. In August, officials rescued nearly 200 dogs from a home in Sherrard. On Monday, […]
SHERRARD, IL
Lauren Jessop

Satanic Temple holiday display sits in Illinois capitol next to Nativity scene and menorah

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois – The First Amendment of the United States Constitution grants freedom of speech as well as the freedom of religious expression, and The Satanic Temple, which regularly puts those rights to the test has done so again – this time inside the Illinois Capitol rotunda. They have placed their display that includes a crocheted snake sitting on a book and a pile of apples next to the annual Christmas and Hanukkah displays.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

10 New Illinois Laws Taking Effect in 2023

Several new laws are set to take effect in Illinois at the start of the new year, including parts of the controversial SAFE-T Act. Here's a look at some of the changes to expect starting Jan. 1, 2023. End of Cash Bail. As part of the Pretrial Fairness Act, cash...
ILLINOIS STATE

