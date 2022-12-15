I’ll testify that the proposed bill is completely unconstitutional. And the bill should be dismissed with prejudice as frivolous everyone signing on to the bill should be fined and arrested for attempting to circumvent peoples Rights!
Next hearing; Dec 20. If you live in Illinois and if you *really* want your representatives in Illinois to know that you oppose the tyranny, then start filing Witness Slips opposing HB 5855 for each hearing ....sent via my-ilga-gov, to the Illinois Judiciary - Criminal Committee...can be filed throughout the process, once per voter for each hearing. The "Guns Save Life" website walks you through it. It's easy....and, we need to start inundating them with 'records of appearance only' witness slips that state that we oppose their unconstitutional lunacy. It's the best way to go on record, *before* these attempts at infringements even make it out of committee. (It's time to stop complaining in the comment sections of Newsbreak... take 5 minutes to file a witness slip, to go on the record. They can and do make a difference; they ARE considered by Democrats and Republicans who are undecided ... my wife and I have already submitted ours, opposing the proposed act of tyranny.)
I watched the hearing today and basically Dems spouted the same bs as usual and didn't lay blame on anyone just the weapon itself. None of them spoke up about the damage done by restricting police and the " Safe-T Act " they are pushing forward. it's all about allowing criminals to roam free and none of us can protect ourselves.
