Binghamton, NY

WETM 18 News

GoFundMe organized for family of Church Street fire

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — On Tuesday, Dec. 13, a fire burned one of Elmira’s historic homes on Church Street, resulting in heavy damage to the roof and third floor. On Wednesday, a GoFundMe was set up and organized for the Matthews family to help in a time of need. The GoFundMe says that the mansion […]
ELMIRA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Over Twenty Dogs Arrive at BC Humane Society

Over 20 dogs finished their trip from Louisiana to Binghamton today. They were greeted by members of the Broome County Humane Society. The trip was made possible through the Bissell Foundation -- a national group that works to reduce animal overpopulation in shelters. The Broome County Humane Society has been working with the foundation for years.
BINGHAMTON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Local Groups Hold 4th-Annual "Demand Justice" Toy Drive

For the past few weeks, the United Presbyterian Church of Binghamton has been filled with boxes of toys. Today, Citizen Action, along with the Stakeholders of Broome County, held their 4th-annual "Demand Justice" Toy Drive. For hours, family members of those incarcerated were able to pick up free toys at the church.
BINGHAMTON, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Weather: Quiet start, but late-week storm may snarl travel

ITHACA, N.Y. — High pressure will provide for fairly quiet conditions over the first half of the week, but a developing winter storm threatens to make travel very difficult heading into Christmas weekend. Current projections have Ithaca initially in the warm sector, but you’ll want to keep a very close eye on Friday and Saturday if you’ll be traveling or receiving travelers for the holiday.
ITHACA, NY
WOLF

Scranton issues CODE BLUE for Saturday

SCRANTON (LACKAWANNA COUNTY) - WOLF — Due to the forecast of overnight temperatures dropping below 20 degrees with windchill and inclement weather expected to impact the area, the City of Scranton will be issuing a CODE BLUE for tomorrow. Weston Field House, 982 Providence Road, will be open as...
SCRANTON, PA
uncoveringnewyork.com

Driving Through the Broome County Festival of Lights in Binghamton

When I was doing a tour of Christmas lights around New York in 2021, I noticed a light show along the side of I-81 as I was driving north of Binghamton. It looked to be very well done, so, when I was making a similar trip the next year, I made a point of stopping to check out the Broome County Festival of Lights.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Dozens of Apartments Planned for Binghamton Office Building

A Broome County man has outlined a proposal to convert the upper seven floors of a downtown Binghamton office building into a residential complex. The potential project would reinvent the property at 59 Court Street which for decades was home to Sisson's Department store. After the retailer closed in January 1964, the lower level of the building was used by various businesses, including banks.
BINGHAMTON, NY
informnny.com

Child Victims Act helps Broome County man get closure 45 years later

BROOME COUNTY, NY (WETM) — At the age of 5, Jeffrey Moat was sexually abused by his uncle. The abuse ruined his childhood, leading him down a path of substance abuse. At 15 years old, Jeffrey began drinking and using marijuana, a few years later he turned to more dangerous substances. He began isolating himself, unable to form trusting relationships fearing that he would be revictimized. “It had a profound effect on me. I mean for a child to be introduced to sexuality at five years old it was pretty damaging,” said Jeffrey.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
Newswatch 16

Snowy conditions in Susquehanna County

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Main Street in Forest City looked like it was a snow globe around noon Thursday as the snow was coming down. Roads and sidewalks had a good covering of snow, and people were out clearing what had already fallen. Borough officials say crews were prepared...
FOREST CITY, PA
