GoFundMe organized for family of Church Street fire
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — On Tuesday, Dec. 13, a fire burned one of Elmira’s historic homes on Church Street, resulting in heavy damage to the roof and third floor. On Wednesday, a GoFundMe was set up and organized for the Matthews family to help in a time of need. The GoFundMe says that the mansion […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Over Twenty Dogs Arrive at BC Humane Society
Over 20 dogs finished their trip from Louisiana to Binghamton today. They were greeted by members of the Broome County Humane Society. The trip was made possible through the Bissell Foundation -- a national group that works to reduce animal overpopulation in shelters. The Broome County Humane Society has been working with the foundation for years.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Local Groups Hold 4th-Annual "Demand Justice" Toy Drive
For the past few weeks, the United Presbyterian Church of Binghamton has been filled with boxes of toys. Today, Citizen Action, along with the Stakeholders of Broome County, held their 4th-annual "Demand Justice" Toy Drive. For hours, family members of those incarcerated were able to pick up free toys at the church.
PHOTOS: First snowstorm of the year
Take a look around Broome County during the first snowstorm of the year.
Snow Closes Binghamton-Area Schools, Knocks Out Electricity
Residents across upstate New York and northern Pennsylvania received a preview of winter weather as a storm dumped several inches of snow across the region. Snow, sleet and freezing rain combined to cause dozens of vehicle crashes in the Binghamton area. Traffic was slowed on highways and secondary roads because of slippery conditions.
Mom and Daughter Look Forward to Opening “Little Oak” in Conklin
The fond memories of the iconic Red Oak Diner will come back to life for many Binghamton-area residents when the Little Oak restaurant in Conklin opens its doors. Julianne Ludka and her daughter, Maria Olsen, have spent the last few months setting up the new establishment inside a former pizzeria.
NewsChannel 36
Holiday in the Square returns to Horseheads for the 2nd Annual celebration
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- The 2nd Annual Holiday in the Square community event returned to Horseheads Friday night. From 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. people flocked to Hanover Square to enjoy a variety of food, music, and vendors. “We've doubled in size since last year, and it's nice to bring...
Weather: Quiet start, but late-week storm may snarl travel
ITHACA, N.Y. — High pressure will provide for fairly quiet conditions over the first half of the week, but a developing winter storm threatens to make travel very difficult heading into Christmas weekend. Current projections have Ithaca initially in the warm sector, but you’ll want to keep a very close eye on Friday and Saturday if you’ll be traveling or receiving travelers for the holiday.
Two-Alarm Fire Claims the Home of a Johnson City Family
The parents of two little girls woke up this morning in utter disbelief as everything they owned went up in flames last night in the midst of a winter storm and only days before Christmas. Sadly, a two-alarm fire in Johnson City has destroyed a young family's home only days...
WOLF
Scranton issues CODE BLUE for Saturday
SCRANTON (LACKAWANNA COUNTY) - WOLF — Due to the forecast of overnight temperatures dropping below 20 degrees with windchill and inclement weather expected to impact the area, the City of Scranton will be issuing a CODE BLUE for tomorrow. Weston Field House, 982 Providence Road, will be open as...
uncoveringnewyork.com
Driving Through the Broome County Festival of Lights in Binghamton
When I was doing a tour of Christmas lights around New York in 2021, I noticed a light show along the side of I-81 as I was driving north of Binghamton. It looked to be very well done, so, when I was making a similar trip the next year, I made a point of stopping to check out the Broome County Festival of Lights.
Dozens of Apartments Planned for Binghamton Office Building
A Broome County man has outlined a proposal to convert the upper seven floors of a downtown Binghamton office building into a residential complex. The potential project would reinvent the property at 59 Court Street which for decades was home to Sisson's Department store. After the retailer closed in January 1964, the lower level of the building was used by various businesses, including banks.
informnny.com
Child Victims Act helps Broome County man get closure 45 years later
BROOME COUNTY, NY (WETM) — At the age of 5, Jeffrey Moat was sexually abused by his uncle. The abuse ruined his childhood, leading him down a path of substance abuse. At 15 years old, Jeffrey began drinking and using marijuana, a few years later he turned to more dangerous substances. He began isolating himself, unable to form trusting relationships fearing that he would be revictimized. “It had a profound effect on me. I mean for a child to be introduced to sexuality at five years old it was pretty damaging,” said Jeffrey.
Holiday Happenings Right Here In The Greater Binghamton Area
I recently wrote an article about some really cool places to visit in Upstate New York that offer various holiday happenings, like drive-thru and walk-thru holiday light displays, holiday laser light shoes, holiday train rides, villages, and much more that would warrant a fun day all less than 3-hour drives from the Binghamton area.
Twin Tiers & Central NY Under Winter Storm Warnings
As a big winter storm makes its way eastward, the National Weather Service in Binghamton has upgraded previous storm watches to Winter Storm Warnings for the Twin Tiers and Central New York. The National Weather Service office in Binghamton has a Winter Storm Warning in effect running from 7 a.m....
Upstate New York Holiday Festivals Not Far From Binghamton
I sometimes complain about how long the holiday season is, but really, it goes by fast. I guess as I get older, it's nice to see and experience all that holiday spirit in our community. Especially since we know the following three months (at least) are going to be the most boring months of the year, at least in my opinion.
Snowy conditions in Susquehanna County
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Main Street in Forest City looked like it was a snow globe around noon Thursday as the snow was coming down. Roads and sidewalks had a good covering of snow, and people were out clearing what had already fallen. Borough officials say crews were prepared...
Office of Emergency Services on storm
All surrounding counties are under a winter storm warning through tomorrow as Greater Binghamton experiences its first major snow storm of the season.
New York State Man Arrested For Allegedly Pointing Crossbow at Person
Crossbows have long been used for such things as competitive shooting sports or hunting. But they're not meant to be used against another person. Police say a dispute at a trailer park has lead to the arrest of a man from New York state. Authorities have now charged the suspect with menacing in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon.
WNBF News Radio 1290
Binghamton, NY
