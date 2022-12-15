Read full article on original website
Review Round Up: All Last Week Comic Book Reviews
Another round up of all the comic book reviews posted this past week. ‘Nuff said. I Am Batman #16 (DC Comics) TMNT: The Armageddon Game #3 (IDW Publishing) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles#135 (IDW Publishing) Tom Smithyman reviewed:. Dark Ride #3 (Image Comics) Ice Cream Man #33 (Image Comics) Where...
Why So Serious? Previewing ‘Batman/Superman: World’s Finest’ #10
“STRANGE VISITOR, CHAPTER FOUR: KEYS TO THE KINGDOM. The deadly duo of The Joker and the Key have twisted the increasingly powerful Boy Thunder into a walking time bomb of destructive power! Batman and Superman’s quest to guide young David toward the light takes an unexpected turn when the Teen Titans learn of the dark secret he’s been hiding from the World’s Finest! The Titans issue their ultimatum–tell Superman and Batman, or they will!”
TV Review: ‘Doom Patrol’ Season 4, Episode 2
It’s still very early in Doom Patrol‘s fourth season, but it’s hard to tell where it’s going. It seems after returning from the future, none of the characters are particularly happy with where they wound up — with good reason, too! The characters are known for being misfits, so seeing that their futures didn’t turn out so well is kind of a destiny fulfilled for them. But this still isn’t new territory for the show. They have always been unhappy with the way their lives are going. If the season is to stand out from others, it’s going to have to find some way to make things new rather than rehash the same old storylines.
Preview: Heed The Call Of Adventure In ‘Potions Inc.’ TPB
The call of adventure always seems to hang up whenever Randelgast Jones tries to answer it, leaving him facing the dull future of working in his family’s successful potion shop. But when a powerful artifact is stolen from his parents and puts them under a terrible curse, Ran finally gets the quest he’s been after his whole life. He and his siblings set off to find the missing artifact – and its trail leads them from their homeland of Primaterra to the very strange realm of… Seattle, Washington. 1992.
Deathstroke Versus Nightwing Duke It Out: Previewing ‘Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths’ #7
Artist: Daniel Sampere, Jack Herbert, Giuseppe Camuncoli & Cam Smith, Rafa Sandoval. Colors: Alejandro Sanchez, Alex Guimaraes, Romulo Fajardo Jr., Matt Herms. “The Great Darkness is defeated, but the final war has only just begun between the remaining heroes and Deathstroke’s Dark Army! Who will be left standing? The Justice League and the infinite Earths have returned, but at what cost? Do not miss the shocking conclusion that launches the DCU into 2023!”
Preview: Rumors Of A Werewolf In ‘The Witcher– The Ballad Of Two Wolves’ #1
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of The Witcher: The Ballad Of Two Wolves #1, dropping next week from writer Bartosz Sztybor, artist Miki Montlló, and letterer Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou. Hailed as the greatest monster slayer–the infamous witcher Geralt is beckoned to the town of Grimmwald. When a strange...
‘Cobra Kai’ Handles Its Villain Arcs Well
Many writers will state that it’s far easier crafting compelling villains than heroes. After all, it takes a lot more work resisting villainous urges than it does giving in to them. Villains often have a connection to the hero. Because of this, a lot of villains continue on past their initial appearance and become an integral of part of subsequent stories. But while crafting the villain’s initial story might be easy, it can be difficult to have that villain grow into a full-fledged arc. A lot of times, redemption stories are told, but these become tired and tropey after a while. The latest season of Cobra Kai showcased how a villain can still be interesting several seasons later.
Kamen Rider Zero-One #2
Titan Comics have shared a first look at Kamen Rider Zero-One #2, from writer Brandon Easton, artist Hendry Prasetya, colourist Bryan Valenza and letters by Andworld Design’s Jaime Martinez. “NEW COMIC SERIES OF THE FURTHER ADVENTURES OF THE NEW TOKUSATSU TV SHOW KAMEN RIDER ZERO-ONE!. Arturo Hiden is KAMEN...
A Shocking First Look At The Vicious Battle In ‘BRZRKR’ #11
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at the penultimate issue of BRZRKR by co-writers Keanu Reeves and Matt Kindt, artist Ron Garney, colorist Bill Crabtree, and letterer Clem Robins. A vicious battle returns us to where it all began! It’s cult forces vs. Black Ops as B. travels to...
Talking ‘Betty: The Final Girl’ With Writer Micol Ostow
There’s only one Riverdale resident who could ever live-up to the superlative “most likely to survive a horror movie.” That’s why instead of coupling up this Valentine’s Day, Archie Comics is singling out with Betty: The Final Girl, an anthology issue that sticks Betty on babysitting duty. Writer, Micol Ostow, and artist, Laura Braga, are responsible for the wraparound story, as well as “Rosemary’s Babysitter,” and it was a thrill to talk horror and Grady Hendrix with Ostow over email.
Francis Manapul Is The Latest Superstar Artist To Contribute Interconnecting Covers For ‘The Walking Dead Deluxe’
Part of what I’ve enjoyed about the newly-coloured reprints of The Walking Dead series is the artists they’ve commissioned to create interconnecting covers. The latest artist being Francis Manapul, who will be producing covers for The Walking Dead Deluxe #55-60, written by Robert Kirkman with art by Charlie Adlard.
A Deadly New Face Takes Center Stage: Your First Look At ‘Book Of Slaughter’ #1
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at Book Of Slaughter #1, the very first one-shot special in the world of Something Is Killing The Children, from creators James Tynion IV and Werther Dell’Edera, with colorist Miquel Muerto and letterer AndWorld Design. From the sidelines to the spotlight, the...
‘Detective Comics’ #1070 Launches “Gotham Nocturna” Part Two
Writer Ram V and artist Riccardo Federici launch the second part of of the very gothic and operatic ‘Gotham Nocturne’ in the forthcoming Detective Comics #1070. “This March, Ram’s graphic gothic opera continues with artist Riccardo Federici in Detective Comics #1070. In “Fallen,” the first chapter in this second act, Batman goes head-to-head with an Azmer demon, unaware that this demon is someone with a connection to Bruce Wayne. This issue also introduces The Vigil – a mysterious new team of characters called upon to investigate the Azmer sightings. But who are The Vigil, and are they on Batman’s side?
A Familiar Evil Awaits In Your First Look At ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ #103
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #103. The bold Reunited, Recharged era of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers continues with the superstar creative lineup of writer Melissa Flores, artist Simona Di Gianfelice, colorist Raúl Angulo, and letterer Ed Dukeshire. In dreams of the distant...
New To You Comics #122: ‘Robin Vol 1– The Lazarus Tournament’ Is All Heart
With so many publishers and genres, there are always tons of comics new and old to dive into. Finding and spotlighting those comics that might be new to you (and us as well) is just what this column is for, as the name states. Believe it or not but while...
More X-Statix And X-Cellent Action Arrives From Marvel In March 2023
This last year saw the long-awaited return of Peter Milligan, Michael Allred, and Laura Allred’s X-Statix saga in X-Cellent, and Marvel Comics is thrilled to announce that there’s more to come this March! The trio of comic superstars will reunite for even more mutant celebrity exploits in the pages of a five-issue sequel series, The X-Cellent. The series will continue the offbeat, thrilling adventures of X-Statix and further explore their newly-introduced supervillain counterparts known as the X-Cellent.
The Comicon Advent Calendar 2022: Day 17 – A Perfect Spidey For The Holidays
Back to the Comicon Advent Calendar and for today’s festive treat we have Darwyn Cooke and J. Bone’s ‘Twas the Fight Before Christmas from Spider-Man’s Tangled Web #21 (2002). Tangled Web was a modern updating of the Marvel Team-Up idea, without always needing the whole team-up...
A Different Type Of Parent Trap: Reviewing ‘Batgirls’ #13
Month after month ‘Batgirls’ continues to be one of the best series that DC Comics is putting on the shelves because of deep heartfelt relatable character moments, engaging plotlines, and just an overwhelmingly fun energy. Every artist brings their A-game to this series, finding ways to keep it serious but fun and always engagingly gorgeous to behold.
TV Review: ‘National Treasure: Edge Of History’ Season 1, Episode 1
It seems as if rebooting popular franchises for spinoffs on streaming services is all the rage these days. While National Treasure doesn’t seem like a prime property to do just that, Disney jumped at the opportunity to give this underrated series a new opportunity. At first glance, National Treasure: Edge of History might seem like it is in trouble since it doesn’t star Nicolas Cage, who was the driving factor behind the first two films being a success. But there is enough treasure hunting adventure in the series’ first episode to bring this type of story to a new generation.
