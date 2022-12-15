Read full article on original website
KOCO
Troopers respond to two deadly crashes after winter weather hits Oklahoma
LUTHER, Okla. — Troopers have responded to two deadly crashes Thursday after winter weather hit Oklahoma earlier in the day. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said they have responded to deadly crashes in Paden and near Luther. Authorities said three vehicles were involved in a crash in Paden, during which...
One killed in Lincoln County wreck
Officials say one person has died in an accident Thursday morning in Lincoln County.
OHP: Multiple Vehicles Crash On Turner Turnpike; At Least 1 Killed
Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a fatal crash in the eastbound lanes on the Turner Turnpike Thursday near Luther. Troopers said at least five cars and a semi were involved in crashes in the general area of the fatality crash. OHP is still investigating the crash, and will release more details.
Woman killed in Del City apartment fire
Officials say a woman has died following an apartment fire in Del City.
Oklahoma City man charged in deadly Newcastle DUI hit-and-run
An Oklahoma City man has been charged for causing a deadly hit-and-run in Indian County on December 30, 2021.
KOCO
Person driving wrong way on I-35 arrested in McClain County, officials say
MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. — A person driving the wrong way on Interstate 35 was arrested in McClain County, officials said. On Wednesday, a person was driving north in the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 and caused a crash between two vehicles, according to authorities. Officials said the person driving was arrested for driving under the influence and transported to the McClain County Jail.
KOCO
Woman dead after fire at Del City apartment complex
DEL CITY, Okla. — A woman is dead after a fire at a Del City apartment complex. KOCO 5 was on scene Wednesday morning just before 2 a.m. Firefighters were able to get a woman out of the second floor but they had to give her CPR before rushing her to the hospital.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol releases footage of 68-year-old’s drunk driving arrest
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol released video of what led up to a drunk-driving arrest of a 68-year-old great-grandmother.
KOCO
Dangerous wind chills are expected to remain in Oklahoma following arctic blast
The arctic front hit Oklahoma and the OKC metro, bringing dangerously cold wind chills along with snow and ice to the Sooner State. Below is a live blog of the winter weather conditions and the latest timeline. Check back for updates. Open the video player above for the latest from...
Crews Respond To Rollover Crash In North OKC
Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash on Northwest Expressway in the area of Mustang road on Tuesday morning. This was reported to be an injury crash but Oklahoma Highway Patrol has not yet provided an update on the driver's status. The Northwest Expressway has reopened all lanes to traffic.
KOCO
OHP investigates after a chase ended in a crash in Oklahoma County
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — A chase with Oklahoma Highway Patrol officers ends in a crash. This ended at Northwest 39th and Meridian in Oklahoma City. OHP says this actually started with a crash earlier in the day Monday, in Edmond. There was a hit-and-run on I-35 near 15th in...
Police: 19-year-old arrested following deadly Norman shooting
Authorities say they have arrested one person in connection with a deadly shooting in Norman.
KOCO
Oklahoma County Detention Center inmate dies Wednesday
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person being detained at the Oklahoma County Detention Center died Wednesday night. Staff at the jail responded to a call from central control to perform a welfare check on detainee Luis Gonzalez, who was being cared for on the jail's medical floor, according to a news release.
I-35 Closed After Truck Hauling Cars Loses Control Near Guthrie
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed that I-35 SB is closed at Highway 33 in Guthrie due to an extensive crash. It appears that a truck hauling a load of cars lost control and ended up sideways. There is no estimate at this time for when the roads will reopen. No injuries have been reported.
KOCO
Strong wind causes building material to fall off side of Oklahoma City hotel
OKLAHOMA CITY — The strong winds gusting through Oklahoma City caused building materials to come off a hotel. City officials said building material fell off the side of the Embassy Suites near Northwest Expressway. Authorities temporarily closed North Independence Avenue between Northwest Expressway and Northwest 59th Street. KOCO 5...
Police: Man Who Allegedly Threw Fire Bomb Into Apartment Shot, Killed
A man was found wounded near a burning home Tuesday night, according to Oklahoma City Police. OCPD says that officers and firefighters were called to the same location near the 7200 block of NW 122nd and discovered the shooting victim in a car that had left the roadway in the 11500 block of N. Rockwell. The shooting victim was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police said the fire and shooting are related.
KOCO
One person injured after NW Oklahoma City shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY — One person was injured during a shooting around 8 p.m. Sunday in northwest Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma City Police Department responded to a report of gunshots outside a unit at the London Square Apartments near 7600 NW 6th Street. When police arrived, they said a man took off running.
KOCO
Man arrested after breaking into Braum’s drive-thru window in Del City
DEL CITY, Okla. — A man was arrested after breaking into a Braum’s drive-thru window in Del City. Around 3 p.m. on Monday, Del City police received a call of a disturbance of a man acting suspiciously in the Braum’s drive-thru. According to police, they said the suspect was first seen acting strangely, trying to jump into vehicles going through the Braum’s drive-thru line on Southeast 43rd Street.
KOCO
Family, friends of Oklahoma City police officer gather to say final goodbyes
OKLAHOMA CITY — Family and friends of an Oklahoma City police officer will gather to say their final goodbyes. The funeral services for Master Sgt. Loc Nguyen are Tuesday morning. He died after a medical emergency. His fellow officers said Nguyen was a good man who cared deeply about...
ME: 3-year-old Oklahoma child’s death ruled a homicide
An Oklahoma grandmother has been charged following the death of her granddaughter in Oklahoma City.
