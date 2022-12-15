Read full article on original website
ktalnews.com
Continuing trend: attempted vehicle theft in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In the most recent attempt in a string of local car thefts, suspects attempted to take vehicles from a local rail yard Sunday morning. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted Union Pacific after someone targeted vehicles in the rail yard on Jewella Ave. around 5:30 a.m.
UPDATE: Suspect Named, Another Arrested in Shreveport Murder
Shreveport Police have given a more detailed account of the murder of Michael Grace in Shreveport this morning. According to a statement from SPD, a suspect has been identified and another person has been arrested in connection to the slaying. The incident happened outside of the 3 bar cluster of...
Officials ID 3 killed in Lufkin crash, 17-year-old arrested for alleged intoxication manslaughter
UPDATE: Lufkin Police Department has announced that the three people who died in a crash on Saturday are Anastasia Gray, 19, of Carthage, Antownique Robertson, 18, of Carthage and Xzavien Grimble, 20, of Jasper. Radaysha Jackson, 18, of Kirbyville and Reilly Brown, 19, of Carthage were critically injured and remain at a hospital in Tyler, […]
KTBS
One injured in a single-vehicle crash on La. Hwy 494
NATCHITOCHES, La. - This morning at approximately 7:04am, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Deputies, Louisiana State Police, NPSO Rescue, and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS responded to a single-vehicle injury crash on La. Hwy 494 east of Natchitoches according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office. Deputies arrived on scene finding the driver,...
Suspect in Shreveport homicide killed in motorcycle crash
Police say the suspect in a fatal shooting outside a Shreveport bar early Friday morning crashed his motorcycle and died while fleeing the scene.
ktalnews.com
Warrant: Man wanted by SPD for domestic battery, other charges
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking the public to help them find a man they say battered his girlfriend in early December. According to police, a female victim reported that 33-year-old Leontraevious Nelson, Jr. battered her on December 3 following an argument. The victim claims Nelson placed...
KSLA
Attempted murder suspect arrested after traffic stop in Natchitoches
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - A wanted Red River Parish man was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 16. after a traffic stop in Natchitoches. Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s deputies were patrolling on Woodyard Drive when they stopped a 2016 Dodge Challenger for a traffic violation. Before the stop, deputies learned the vehicle license number had been entered into the National Crime Information Center as being wanted by the Coushatta Police Department in connection with an attempted murder investigation.
KTBS
Man killed outside Shreveport bar early Friday identified; suspected shooter dead
SHREVEPORT, La. - A Texas man is dead following an early morning shooting in a bar parking lot and the man who police say pulled the trigger is also dead. In a somewhat bizarre turn of events, Shreveport police said around 2 a.m. a bartender at the Round Bar in the 3000 block of Youree Drive was taking out the trash when she noticed a man standing over another man near a dumpster. He told the bartender to go inside, then the bartender heard a motorcycle leave the scene.
cenlanow.com
RADE Agents make arrest , carfentanil recovered
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – In early December, the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit began receiving community complaints in reference to illegal narcotics being sold out of a residence on Peggy Ann Street in Alexandria, LA. As their investigation began, Agents identified the suspect as James Eric Freeman, 49 of Alexandria.
Lake Charles American Press
Man sentenced to 9 years for injuring teenage sisters while driving under the influence
A Sabine Parish man convicted for seriously injuring two Vernon Parish teenagers while he was driving under the influence was sentenced this week to serve nine years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections. Ronald Lynn Graves, 64, pleaded guilty in October to two counts of first-degree vehicular negligent injuring and...
Louisiana man arrested with enough carfentanil to kill 9,500 people
A Louisiana man has been arrested after he was found to be in possession of enough carfentanil to potentially kill 9,500 people, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office (RPSO).
KSLA
Five women arrested for stealing $6k worth of items from Ulta Beauty and leading police on high-speed chase
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - On Wednesday, Dec. 14, around 7:41 pm, Texarkana Arkansas Police Department patrol officers were notified of a robbery at the Ulta Beauty Supply in Texarkana, Ark. Officers were given information about the theft and then came in contact with a white Chevrolet Malibu in the 1700...
cenlanow.com
Rapides Sheriff detectives investigating shooting on Cavan Circle
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office have made an arrest in the investigation into a shooting earlier this month. As Sheriff’s Detectives continued their investigation into the December 5th shooting on Cavan Circle, Dontavious Rashon Henderson, 29 of Alexandria, was identified as the suspect. Detectives learned through their investigation Henderson was also wanted by the Alexandria Police Department for weapons charges including Aggravated Assault with a Firearm.
lincolnparishjournal.com
DWI suspect driving 100 mph arrested
A Ruston woman was arrested Tuesday morning after she was stopped by a state trooper for traveling over 100 miles an hour. A Louisiana State Police trooper traveling north on U.S. 167 near Vienna clocked a southbound vehicle on radar at 100 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone. The vehicle was stopped near Vienna and the driver, Evelyn S. Hall, 31, of Ruston, said she was rushing to the hospital to meet with her mother.
KNOE TV8
Alleged homicide: Ruston shooting victim found unresponsive
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - At approximately 1:35 on Dec. 12, 2022, Ruston Police Department responded to a shooting at 713 McDonald Ave. Officers say they found an unresponsive male on the ground with suspected gunshot wounds. Ruston Ambulance arrived while officers gave life-saving measures. The victim, identified as 19-year-old Willie...
Shooting Outside of Shreveport Bars Leaves One Dead
A tragic situation on Youree Drive on Friday (12/16/22) morning. Just after 2:00 am Shreveport Police were called to the scene on Youree. The incident happened outside of the 3 bar cluster of Round Bar, The Cub, and Tasha's Tavern. A bartender walked outside of one of the bars, to...
ktalnews.com
Police investigating after body found in Bossier home
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are investigating after a body was found inside a house in Bossier City Friday morning. According to The Bossier City Police Department, officers were called to a residence in the 200 block of Kelly Street in reference to a dead person found inside the home.
19-year-old man dies in Ruston shooting; police searching for suspect
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, December 11, 2022, shortly after 1:30 AM, Ruston Police responded to a shooting in the parking lot of Edgewood Square Apartments on McDonald Avenue in Ruston, La. Upon arrival, officers located 19-year-old Willie Winzer who was suffering from apparent gunshot […]
Violence Erupts in Bossier City Leaving 3 Teens Wounded
Detectives with the Bossier City Police Department are continuing an ongoing investigation into a shooting on Wednesday evening that left three juveniles wounded, one is in critical condition. Police were called around 8:30PM on December 14th about several gunshots fired in the area of Traffic and Berry Streets. The shooting,...
