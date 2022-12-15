ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owings Mills, MD

honeygrow restaurant to open in Owings Mills and Arundel Mills

By Bryna Zumer
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
The salad-and-stir-fry fast-casual chain called honeygrow will open stores in Owings Mills and at Arundel Mills Mall, as it continues to expand in Maryland.

The Philadelphia-based chain just opened its most recent restaurant, in Bel Air.

Now the restaurant has announced it has signed a lease at the Mill Station shopping center, former site of Owings Mills Mall, in Owings Mills. It will also open an Arundel Mills location in spring of 2023.

honeygrow already has restaurants in the Charles Village and Harbor Point areas of Baltimore City.

The chain offers five year-round stir-fry options, six salads, and create-your-own versions, as well as a "honeybar" that has desserts with fruit, honey and other garnishes.

Justin Rosenberg, founder and CEO of honeygrow, said in a statement:

“Mill Station is a vibrant new shopping center and is a natural next step for honeygrow to continue to introduce and strengthen our brand presence in the Baltimore region. We are grateful for the warm receptions that we've experienced, and our goal is to continue to exceed our guests' expectations in providing wholesome, craveable, and memorable meals across all communities that we have an opportunity to be a part of.”

