nbcrightnow.com
Sunday Dec. 18 Weather Forecast
Winter Weather Advisory expires at 10 p.m. for the east slopes of the Cascades and 10 a.m. Monday for the Blues. Cascades are seeing some heavy snowfall with 4-12" expected by Monday morning and the Blues/foothills could see 5-10" by Monday afternoon. A Winter Storm Watch is in place for...
nbcrightnow.com
Saturday Dec 17th. Weather Forecast
Winter Weather Advisory for the east slopes of the Cascades from 4 p.m. Saturday to 10 p.m. Sunday. About 3-10" of snow expected in the Cascades with a mix of freezing rain to add icy roads into the mix. Passes looked clear as of 5 p.m. with wet and bare...
nbcrightnow.com
Cold, Gray and Few Flurries
Cloudy, cold and patchy freezing fog today with a slight chance for a few stray flurries. Morning temperatures in the teens-20s, mid 20s by noon and holding steady through the afternoon. Air Stagnation Advisory - Yakima Valley... Until Friday 3 PM. Poor Air Quality at Times. Burn Ban. Use of...
nbcrightnow.com
I-90 Westbound closed near Ellensburg after semi crash
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — UPDATE DEC. 18 @ 9:23 PM. I-90 westbound lanes are back open. The westbound lanes of I-90 at Ellensburg are closed after a semi crash blocking the lanes. Chains are required for the eastbound lanes at North Bend. Detours are available through US97 to SR 970.
nbcrightnow.com
Fire destroys home in Selah
SELAH, Wash.- The Selah Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire at a residence on the afternoon of December 15. According to the SFD the intensity of the fire made it manpower intensive. Six agencies and fire districts worked on the fire, including Selah, the Yakima Training Center Professional firefighters...
nbcrightnow.com
Beauchamp Center provides holiday cheer and resources
YAKIMA, Wash. - The Opportunities Industrialization Center of Washington hosted their 33rd annual holiday event where volunteers led Yakima families through a drive way of food, gifts and holiday cheer. The Henry Beauchamp Community Center provided an opportunity for those in need to receive the extra resources needed to make it through the holiday season with family and loved ones.
nbcrightnow.com
A special investigation into how the Special Investigation Unit works
KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Special Investigation Unit, commonly known as SIU looks into officer-involved incidents that happen in Benton, Franklin, and Walla Walla counties. These incidents are investigated when bodily harm or death happens at the scenes. Commander Lee Cantu of the Benton County Sheriff's office is a member of...
