'White Noise' brings the Great American Novel to Netflix
It's exciting to see Noah Baumbach stretch himself, even if he can't tame DeLillo's masterpiece
'Empire of Light' is about as tasty as day-old popcorn
Sam Mendes returns to the Britain of his youth with this smorgasbord of social issues.
'Avatar: The Way of Water' is amazing when it stays under the sea
James Cameron's long-awaited sequel to Avatar has great moments, and some not-great ones.
Will Smith races for Oscar glory (again) with 'Emancipation'
Will Hollywood ever tire of dramatizing the grueling horrors of slavery?
