WVNews
Backpacks for the Homeless initiative kicks off in Upshur County, West Virginia
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — A new initiative to help individuals experiencing homelessness in Upshur County, “Presby Backpacks for the Homeless,” is underway at the First Presbyterian Church of Buckhannon. The church was awarded a New Life Congregational Covenant Grant from the Presbytery of West Virginia in...
WVNews
Last-minute shoppers take over Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport (West Virginia)
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia residents flocked to Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport during the final shopping weekend before Christmas. "As it has gotten closer and closer to Christmas, you could feel (shopping habits) intensify," Chad Delloma, a part-time sales associate at Buckle, said. "There are a lot of last-minute shoppers — I do the same thing.
WVNews
Stuart to serve as WVU Tech president
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A West Virginia University graduate and accomplished university administrator, including as a president and provost, will return home to the Mountain State as the next campus president at West Virginia University Institute of Technology. T. Ramon Stuart, originally from Welch, will begin in this...
WVNews
WVU gains commitment from transfer receiver
West Virginia’s football program has seen its share of players enter the transfer portal the past couple of weeks. Sunday, though, the Mountaineers gained a commitment from another school’s transfer, as Kent State receiver Ja’Shaun Poke announced through his Instagram account that he was accepting an offer from WVU.
WVNews
The Bridge Sports Complex offers something for everyone
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — For some families and individuals that belong to The Bridge Sports Complex, they may want to just swim or play pickleball, but for others, it is more than just the physical activities that matter to them. Young students can participate in the Home School...
WVNews
Wren Baker leaving a good setup to become WVU's A.D.
New West Virginia University Vice President and Director of Athletics Wren Baker had a pretty good setup at the University of North Texas, where he held the same position. He was living within three hours of his family — as well as his wife, Heather’s family — most of which called Oklahoma home. He led a UNT athletic department that had won 17 conference championships during his tenure, and he was living in the popular Dallas-Fort Worth metro area.
WVNews
Multi-billion natural-gas power station project planned for Doddridge County
A multi-billion dollar natural gas-fired powered station announced earlier this year will be located in Doddridge County, according to the company. The Doddridge County Commission and the Doddridge County Board of Education recently approved a critical Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) agreement for the Competitive Power Venture’s CPV Shay Energy Center.
WVNews
West Virginia honors Huggins with 96-78 win over Buffalo
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (AP) — Erik Stevenson scored a season-high 22 points, Jimmy Bell Jr. had a double-double, and West Virginia celebrated Bob Huggins Hall of Fame Day by defeating Buffalo 96-78 on Sunday. With 925 wins, Huggins is third all-time in Division I behind Mike Krzyzewski and Jim...
WVNews
Photo Gallery I: West Virginia Mountaineers - Buffalo Bulls
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Exclusive images from WVU's 96-78 non-conference win over Buffalo at the WVU Coliseum. The Mountaineers again blistered the nets from the field, making 51.6% of their tries in the win. Jimmy Bell, Jr., recorded the first double-double of his career with 18 points and 10 rebounds while...
WVNews
Perez waiver denied by NCAA
The waiver for immediate eligibility for West Virginia University men’s basketball student-athlete Jose Perez has been denied by the NCAA, coach Bob Huggins announced Friday evening. Perez, a 6-foot-5 guard from the Bronx, New York, transferred from Manhattan and enrolled at WVU in November for the spring semester.
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bell Mitchell Stevenson Buffalo Postgame 12/18/22
West Virginia players Jimmy Bell, Tre Mitchell and Erik Stevenson discuss Bell's double-double, the first of his career, and the way the offense has moved through multiple performers. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription,...
WVNews
Loyola Marymount 70, Cleveland St. 59
CLEVELAND ST. (6-6) Johnson 0-2 1-4 1, T.Williams 5-10 1-2 11, Hill 0-7 0-0 0, Parker 5-11 5-6 15, Enaruna 3-8 2-2 8, Lowder 5-14 0-0 11, Pryor 1-2 3-4 5, Price 0-3 0-0 0, Arnett 1-2 0-0 2, Middleton 0-0 0-0 0, Woodrich 2-4 0-0 6. Totals 22-63 12-18 59.
