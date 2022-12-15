New West Virginia University Vice President and Director of Athletics Wren Baker had a pretty good setup at the University of North Texas, where he held the same position. He was living within three hours of his family — as well as his wife, Heather’s family — most of which called Oklahoma home. He led a UNT athletic department that had won 17 conference championships during his tenure, and he was living in the popular Dallas-Fort Worth metro area.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 4 HOURS AGO