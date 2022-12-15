Read full article on original website
Wichita police officer charged with misdemeanors
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department said on Tuesday that one of its officers has been charged with two misdemeanors. The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office charged Officer Anthony Villegas with one misdemeanor count of dissemination of criminal history record information and one misdemeanor count of official misconduct. The charges stem from an aggravated assault firearms investigation that occurred on Monday, November 21, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. in the 2400 block of N Rosenthal.
Deadly fire investigation underway in Winfield
WINFIELD, Kan. (KWCH) - A person was found dead in a house fire Wednesday morning in Winfield. Winfield Fire/EMS and the Winfield Police Department said members from both agencies were dispatched to a residence in the 100 block of North Minnesota around 8:20 a.m. There was a report of a structure fire with someone inside.
Body found in Reno County
RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Reno County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found Wednesday afternoon. Deputies responded to the west edge of Hutchinson around 4;15 p.m. where they found a person who was deceased. The sheriff’s office said once the person is identified, further details...
2 injured, 1 life-threatening, in crash near 21st and Rock
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person has suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash at 1945 N. Rock, near 21st and Rock in northeast Wichita. Another person sustained serious injuries. The crash happened at around 11:45 Tuesday morning. 12 News has a reporter at the scene. He says a green car...
Sedgwick Co. dispatch takes nearly 2,000 calls during peak of weather event
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wednesday and Thursday were busy days for Sedgwick County Communications due to the freezing fog and drizzle on Wednesday. 911 dispatchers fielded more than 1,900 calls related to the weather. More than half of those came in between noon and 5 p.m. By Thursday, they had...
Building You: Sedgwick County 911
Meals on Wheels put out a call for volunteers earlier in the week knowing that it needed to make contact with the seniors with the arrival of dangerous temps. Officers from areas surrounding Wichita came together Wednesday morning to box food for families they've made contact with throughout the year.
Wichita wind chill drops to coldest in at least 22 years
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The National Weather Service in Wichita reports that the minus-32-degree wind chill recorded at Eisenhower Airport at 8 a.m. is the coldest reported in Wichita since at least 2000, when reliable records began. Actual temperatures were hovering around 0 degrees. The wind chill reached one degree...
Sedgwick County Zoo announces death of newborn chimp
It didn't take long for wintry weather to halt the progress of some truck drivers on Thursday. But, it also created business for towing companies. Many of us were awakened Thursday morning to the sound of a snow squall warning. Storm Team 12 Meteorologist Rodney Price explains what it is.
Baby chimp Kucheza dies at Sedgwick County Zoo
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) –The Sedgwick County Zoo announced the death of its new baby chimpanzee, Kucheza, Thursday morning. The zoo said keepers found the five-week-old deceased and cradled in his mother’s arms when they arrived Thursday morning. The zoo said the baby chimp’s death was sudden and unexpected, leaving everyone heartbroken.
Snow squall explainer
Baby Kucheza's cause of death has not been determined because mom and baby have not been separated since they were reunited last month.
Building You: Sedgwick County Emergency Communications hiring more 911 call takers
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Emergency Communications is hiring more 911 call takers. Sedgwick County recently increased the pay for entry level call takers to $18.48 per hour. Call takers can then be promoted to dispatch 1, which pays $20.49 per hour, and dispatch 2, which pays $22.59 per...
Meals on Wheels of Wichita set to resume Friday following weather-related cancellation
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Thursday update: Although numerous volunteers stepped forward, Senior Services of Wichita canceled its Meals on Wheels program on Thursday. The organization said it didn’t want to risk anyone’s personal safety. Clients were advised to use their shelf-stable emergency meal. The agency said deliveries would...
Near blizzard conditions across Kansas this morning
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the Arctic cold front has moved across all of Kansas and it is a dangerous start to the day. Temperatures around, and below zero are combining with north winds gusting to 40-50 mph to produce feels like temperatures between -25 and -45. Frostbite is possible to likely on exposed skin in as little as 15 minutes.
Sedgwick Co. DA: Wind Surge donated ‘development fee’ to charity
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office released information Tuesday detailing an investigation it opened on April 4, 2022, into a Building Development Fee charged by the Wichita Wind Surge at the Riverfront Stadium. During the investigation, this office said it received two additional complaints...
Sedgwick County Zoo, Botanica closed Thursday, Friday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Zoo will be closed on Thursday and Friday due to the threat of dangerously low temperatures. The zoo said the closure will allow its animal care team to keep animals safe and warm indoors. On Monday, Botanica announced it would also be closed...
LIVE BLOG: Wichita hits record-low wind chill; thousands without power in Wichita area
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Note: 12 News is tracking the latest developments on the extreme cold and likely precipitation forecast for Wednesday evening into Thursday. 11:20 a.m. Thursday I-70 is now back open in central Kansas. It was closed earlier due to multiple accidents between Russell and Wilson. Trooper Tod Hileman with the Kansas Highway Patrol said roads and visibility continue to be an issue, so slow down and be careful.
Power restored to thousands in Wichita, Valley Center
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Thursday afternoon update Power has been restored for much of Wichita and all of Valley Center as of Thursday afternoon. An overnight and early morning winter storm packing winds of nearly 50 mph knocked out power to nearly 12,000 customers in Evergy’s local coverage area.
Local law enforcement prepare food boxes for families in need
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Officers from several different agencies in the area came together Wednesday morning to create food boxes for people in need. It was done in partnership with the Union Rescue Mission. Oftentimes, officers come across families in need. During the holidays, the names of those families are...
Truck drivers slowed down by winter storm
Many of us were awakened Thursday morning to the sound of a snow squall warning. Storm Team 12 Meteorologist Rodney Price explains what it is.
Workers, volunteers preparing for the cold
Officers from areas surrounding Wichita came together Wednesday morning to box food for families they've made contact with throughout the year. Slick roads contirbute to multiple crashes across Kansas. EARP was implemented in Wichita and several surrounding areas as road conditions deteriorated across the state.
