Colorado Springs, CO

KKTV

WATCH: Standoff near downtown Colorado Springs

KKTV 11 News This Morning (Recurring 9:30 a.m. Sunday) KKTV 11 News at 10 Saturday (Recurring) Family of Club Q shooting victim celebrates his life by looking for reasons to smile. Updated: Dec. 17, 2022 at 1:02 PM MST.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

COLD CASE: Who killed Mary Margaret Caldwell?

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) continues to investigate the death of a woman found dead in her home 42 years ago on Dec. 18, 1980. 61-year-old Mary Margaret Caldwell was found dead on the floor of her apartment. Police say she had been sexually assaulted and died from a cardiopulmonary failure […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
mountainjackpot.com

Busted in Teller County December 14, 2022 Edition

James Patrick Gray, date of birth July 26, 1962 of Woodland Park, Colorado was summonsed and released on a promise to appear with charges of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, driving with excessive alcohol content, failure to provide evidence of insurance, defective stop lights and possession of an open alcohol container.
TELLER COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s Electric Safari voted 3rd best zoo light display in the country

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's electric safari runs through Jan. 1 and features 85 light sculptures. This is their 32nd year, and for four years in a row it's been voted the third best zoo lights in the country by USA Today. At the electric safari, there's also illuminated inflatables that The post Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s Electric Safari voted 3rd best zoo light display in the country appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Firefighters on scene of working fire on Blue Vail Way

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on scene of a working fire inside a building Sunday morning on Dec. 18. Crews responded following reports of the smell of smoke inside a building located at 7721 Blue Vail Way. CSFD determined that a smoldering pile of clothes in the basement was the […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

3 people shot east of downtown Colorado Springs Saturday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Three people were shot east of downtown Colorado Springs early Saturday morning, leaving one person dead. Police responded to a shooting in the area of South Circle Boulevard and Airport Road around 4:30 a.m. One victim was dead on scene. The condition of the other two victims was unavailable the last time this article was updated, and no identifying information about the victims has been provided yet.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Body found at motel just south of downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are investigating after a body was found along South Nevada near Las Vegas Street Sunday morning. The body was found shortly before 10 a.m. at the Nevada Motel, just south of downtown Colorado Springs. Details on how the body was discovered have not been released.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Convenience store robbery on shasta drive

Two first year engineering classes at Mesa Ridge High School competed to build the best vending machine. Group A strep kills 2 children in the Denver metro. There have been 11 group A strep infections in children in the Denver metro area documented so far.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Shots fired at fast food restaurant in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Shots were fired into a fast food restaurant in southeast Colorado Springs early Saturday morning. Police said Colorado Springs firefighters were out on a call near South Chelton Road and South Academy Boulevard just after 12:20 a.m. when they heard gunshots in the area and alerted police.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Daily Record

“Food is the ultimate history lesson”: Southern Colorado steel town stays connected to its Italian heritage

Vince Gagliano, a Pueblo native, refers to himself as a first-generation Italian-American and a fourth-generation grocer. Since 1921, his family has run Gagliano’s Italian Market & Deli at 1220 Elm St. — a Pueblo staple. The store’s customer base consists of community members and out-of-towners who’ve either heard of its glowing reputation or “want a piece of home.”
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Homicide investigation underway in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person is dead and two others are injured after a shooting in southeast Colorado Springs Saturday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said the call came in around 4:30 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Airport Road and Circle Drive. The two others who were shot The post Homicide investigation underway in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
pattonvilletoday.com

Colorado Springs Shooting Shakes The States

On Saturday November 20, 2022, Anderson Lee Aldrich walked into a predominantly gay club called Club Q and opened fire with a long rifle. The shooting killed five people and injured 19 others. This tragedy has shaken the nation as a whole, and especially queer communities. Many have equated this to the Pulse Night Club Shooting that happened back in 2016.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: 2 kids reportedly die from 'Group A' strep in Colorado

WATCH - Arrest warrant issued for Colorado Springs man for allegedly stealing over $100,000 worth of car parts. Colorado Springs Police say Shane Leonard stole over $100,000 worth of car parts from six different Colorado Springs drivers. Updated: 5 hours ago.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

