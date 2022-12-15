‘Nutcracker’ rehearsal comes together before opening night in Tampa

More than 100 cast members gathered for Next Generation Ballet’s rehearsal of “The Nutcracker” at the Straz Center on Wednesday in Tampa. Ballet dancers, wardrobe staff, volunteers and others worked together to prepare before they begin performing in front of audiences.

The four shows will be performed from Dec. 16-18 at Carol Morsani Hall. New York City Ballet principal dancers Unity Phelan and Jovani Furlan will be performing as the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier, respectively, alongside young dancers from Next Generation Ballet.

]]>