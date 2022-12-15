Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
El Paso Declared a State of Emergency as Migrant Crisis will Increase in the Days AheadTom HandyEl Paso, TX
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in TexasTravel MavenTexas State
Illegal aliens coming out of manholes in El PasoLauren JessopEl Paso, TX
El Paso Gets Millions Paid Off Before Title 42 Ends in 5 DaysTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Immigrants are entering Texas out of sewer manholesAsh JurbergTexas State
State of Texas to help City of El Paso bus migrants out of the city
EL PASO, TEXAS (CBS4) — With just a few days away from the possible lifting of title 42, the City of El Paso said they would be busing migrants out of the borderland to other cities. "We have already received some of that assistance. We do have the transportation...
Mayor Oscar Leeser declares a state of emergency
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Mayor Oscar Leeser held a migrant crisis update at a press conference Saturday afternoon where he declared a state of emergency for the city of El Paso. Mayor Leeser said he would make a declaration if he felt that the situation would either be...
Mexican Consulate in El Paso, City of El Paso host Posada Navidena at WinterFest
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Mexican Consulate in El Paso and the City of El Paso are hosting a Posada Navidena at WinterFest on Saturday. There will be Folklorico dancing, a homage to Juan Gabriel, and a pastorela navideña at at San Jacinto Plaza. There will also...
El Pasoans at WinterFest reflect on migrants sleeping on the nearby streets
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — With the Christmas holiday fast approaching, celebrations are ramping up in the Borderland. However, it’s a very different story for the hundreds of migrants, both young and old, who are camped out in El Paso’s streets amid the latest massive migrant surge.
Court document: Father, son slapped during robbery of migrant group at El Paso bus station
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A newly released court document revealed more information about the two men accused of robbing four migrants at the Greyhound Bus Station in downtown El Paso. Police arrested 49 -year-old Guillermo Hernandez of Las Cruces, New Mexico and 27 -year old Jaime Ramon Guerrero...
El Pasoans decide 3 City Council races in runoff election
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The runoff election for El Paso City Council seats in districts 1, 6, and 8 took place on Saturday. Candidates from these districts were forced to go to a runoff election after they didn't receive 50 percent of voter approval in the election in November.
El Paso Police Department 'Most Wanted' for Dec. 18
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit these...
Las Palmas Medical Center staff to facilitate turkey donation to El Paso food bank
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — For the 10th consecutive year, employees of Las Palmas Medical Center volunteered to load turkeys onto a donation truck that will be given to the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank, a local nonprofit that works to combat the hunger crisis in the El Paso community.
El Paso's new DA Bill Hicks to transfer private clients before taking oath of office
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso’s former district attorney may officially be out of the office however there are some procedural steps in place before the next district attorney can take over. Bill Hicks was appointed as El Paso’s new district attorney by Governor Greg Abbott on...
East El Paso school holds parade for kindergartner who beat cancer
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — R.E.L. Washington Elementary School in east El Paso held a special hallway parade for kindergartner Aiyanna Tarin to celebrate her victory in beating cancer. Students and staff line the hallways ringing bells while Tarin and her family walked through the center. The bells, including...
3 El Paso City Council seats go to runoff election
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The runoff election for El Paso City Council seats in districts 1, 6 and 8 are on Saturday. Candidates from these districts were forced to go to a runoff election after they didn't receive 50 percent of voter approval in the election in November.
1 hospitalized with serious injuries in northwest El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX/CBS4) — One person was taken to the hospital following a pedestrian crash in northwest El Paso. The incident happened shortly after 2 a.m. at Cimarron Market on Friday. A person was struck by a vehicle after an altercation outside Keg and Brew, according to El...
22nd Annual Chanukah Playland kicks off
El Paso, TEXAS — Saturday night marked day one of the Jewish practice Hanukkah. Chanukah is the Jewish eight-day, wintertime “festival of lights,” celebrated with a nightly menorah lighting, special prayers and fried foods. On the civil calendar, it generally coincides with the month of December. Chanukah...
Man arrested in connection to deadly hit-and-run bicyclist crash in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police officials arrested a man in connection to a deadly hit-and-run bicyclist crash in east El Paso on Tuesday. Officers arrested 33-year-old Elliot Alcantar. El Paso police identified the bicyclist who died as 26-year-old Austin Brazda. The incident happened at the 1300 block of...
El Pasoans wake up early to watch World Cup with the Locomotives at Union Draft House
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — With the World Cup kick-off at 8 a.m. Sunday morning one might think such an early game might stop people from heading out to watch the soccer match. However, fans filled up the Union Draft House on the west side of El Paso to...
El Paso police officer accused of indecency with a child, invasive visual recording
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso police officer has been charged with indecency with a child and invasive visual recording. Police arrested 28-year-old Gilberto H. Silva who is a 3-year veteran. Officials said special investigations unit investigated an allegation of invasive visual recording that happened on May...
TxDOT receives funds to improve transit for seniors, people with disabilities
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A new grant given to the Texas Department of Transportation could help make it easier for those who don’t have access to transportation. The $11 million in funding from the Federal Transit Administration will be distributed to 25 cities in Texas to help improve transportation services for seniors and individuals with disabilities.
26th annual Trunk of H.O.P.E event to give El Paso children toys for Christmas
For 26 years Operation Hope has hosted a Christmas giveaway and this year is no different. The non-profit organization will partner up with the A&A All the Way Foundation and the El Paso County Sheriff's Foundation to host this year's Trunk of Hope. The event is free and will be...
Police: 34-year-old woman shot, killed by 17-year old in south El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso police said a 17-year-old boy shot and killed a 34-year-old woman in a family violence incident in south El Paso Friday night. The 17-year-old is not in custody, according to officer Adrian Cisneros. Cisneros said they did not have information about the...
Dunkin' opens new location in Horizon City
HORIZON CITY, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A new Dunkin' opened Friday in Horizon City. The new location was described as the "next generation" restaurant that provides customers with a positive and energetic environment. It's located at 13649 Eastlake Boulevard in Horizon City. To celebrate the new opening, the store is...
