El Paso, TX

Mayor Oscar Leeser declares a state of emergency

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Mayor Oscar Leeser held a migrant crisis update at a press conference Saturday afternoon where he declared a state of emergency for the city of El Paso. Mayor Leeser said he would make a declaration if he felt that the situation would either be...
EL PASO, TX
El Pasoans decide 3 City Council races in runoff election

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The runoff election for El Paso City Council seats in districts 1, 6, and 8 took place on Saturday. Candidates from these districts were forced to go to a runoff election after they didn't receive 50 percent of voter approval in the election in November.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso Police Department 'Most Wanted' for Dec. 18

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit these...
EL PASO, TX
East El Paso school holds parade for kindergartner who beat cancer

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — R.E.L. Washington Elementary School in east El Paso held a special hallway parade for kindergartner Aiyanna Tarin to celebrate her victory in beating cancer. Students and staff line the hallways ringing bells while Tarin and her family walked through the center. The bells, including...
EL PASO, TX
1 hospitalized with serious injuries in northwest El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX/CBS4) — One person was taken to the hospital following a pedestrian crash in northwest El Paso. The incident happened shortly after 2 a.m. at Cimarron Market on Friday. A person was struck by a vehicle after an altercation outside Keg and Brew, according to El...
EL PASO, TX
22nd Annual Chanukah Playland kicks off

El Paso, TEXAS — Saturday night marked day one of the Jewish practice Hanukkah. Chanukah is the Jewish eight-day, wintertime “festival of lights,” celebrated with a nightly menorah lighting, special prayers and fried foods. On the civil calendar, it generally coincides with the month of December. Chanukah...
EL PASO, TX
TxDOT receives funds to improve transit for seniors, people with disabilities

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A new grant given to the Texas Department of Transportation could help make it easier for those who don’t have access to transportation. The $11 million in funding from the Federal Transit Administration will be distributed to 25 cities in Texas to help improve transportation services for seniors and individuals with disabilities.
EL PASO, TX
Police: 34-year-old woman shot, killed by 17-year old in south El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso police said a 17-year-old boy shot and killed a 34-year-old woman in a family violence incident in south El Paso Friday night. The 17-year-old is not in custody, according to officer Adrian Cisneros. Cisneros said they did not have information about the...
EL PASO, TX
Dunkin' opens new location in Horizon City

HORIZON CITY, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A new Dunkin' opened Friday in Horizon City. The new location was described as the "next generation" restaurant that provides customers with a positive and energetic environment. It's located at 13649 Eastlake Boulevard in Horizon City. To celebrate the new opening, the store is...
HORIZON CITY, TX

