KCRG.com
Two passengers taken to the hospital following Cedar Falls crash
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) -Early Sunday morning, Cedar Falls Police, Fire, and Mercy One Paramedics responded to a rollover accident. This was on Highway 218 and Lone Tree Road in Cedar Falls. Two passengers were ejected. The driver somehow lost control of the vehicle before it rolled. Both passengers are...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids police officer dies from surgery complications
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A longtime officer with the Cedar Rapids Police Department died this week following a surgery. David Zahn, 59, died on Thursday, December 15, at his home due to surgery complications, according to an obituary posted on the website for Cedar Memorial. He served on the Cedar Rapids Police Department for decades, along with a six-year run as the city’s Public Safety Commissioner.
cbs2iowa.com
Semi fire along I-80 disrupts travel as multiple crews fight the flames
OXFORD, Iowa — Travel troubles along Interstate 80 in eastern Iowa Sunday night after a tractor-trailer caught fire near the Oxford Exit. Oxford and Williamsburg crews arrived in minutes to try and battle the flames. First responders found the flames at the rear of the trailer, several teams attacked...
cbs2iowa.com
No injures were reported after a fire breaks out in a Williamsburg structure
Williamsburg — Early Sunday morning, the Williamsburg Fire Department (FD) responded to a working structure fire in rural Iowa County. Upon arrival, emergency crews found a non-occupied out building actively burning. Williamsburg FD was assisted with the scene by:. Iowa County Sheriff's Office. Iowa County EMS. Williamsburg First Responders.
KCJJ
IC Police arrest suspect in Coralville Police chase after he allegedly threw a rock through the windshield of car
Iowa City Police have arrested a suspect wanted for a Coralville Police chase after he reportedly threw a rock through the windshield of a car. Officers were called to an address on Highland Avenue just after 1am Saturday after 32-year-old Tylor Hogan of the Holiday Lodge manufactured housing community in North Liberty allegedly threw a rock through the windshield of a 2008 BMW. Damage is estimated at $500.
cbs2iowa.com
No injuries reported after an apartment fire in Cedar Falls
Cedar Falls — Saturday morning, the Cedar Falls Fire Department (FD) responded to a commercial building fire at Cedar Square Apartments. Around 1:30 a.m., crews were dispatched to 1813 West 8th Street. Cedar Falls FD was assisted by:. MercyOne Paramedics. Black Hawk Consolidated Dispatch. Cedar Falls Police Department (PD).
kchanews.com
Northeast Iowa Woman Reported Missing, Last Seen Wednesday
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a northeast Iowa woman missing since Wednesday, and who was involved in a traffic crash almost a week earlier. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says 19-year-old Bailee Pavlovec of Fayette was reported missing Thursday and she was last seen on Wednesday in Hawkeye. A Facebook post reads that Pavlovec left her phone behind and is believed to be with 20-year-old Tyler Vogt from Waterloo. Law enforcement is not sure if she willingly left or unwillingly, and there is potential she could be in danger.
KCJJ
IC man accused of assaulting multiple police officers after disrupting EMTs
An Iowa City man faces charges that he assaulted multiple police officers after interfering with emergency medical technicians. That’s according to Iowa City Police, who were initially called to Pancheros on South Clinton Street just before 1:30am Sunday for an assault. As EMTs were treating the victim, 28-year-old Shaan Desai of Ava Circle allegedly kept pushing up against them and refusing to give them space to work. Officers noticed Desai showing signs of intoxication, and he reportedly refused orders to leave the area…even after being encouraged by a friend.
KCCI.com
Missing Montezuma man found
MONTEZUMA, Iowa — Poweshiek County Sheriff's deputies say Charlie Shores has now been found safe. Shores was missing from Montezuma and was last seen on Friday when he left to take his dog on a walk at Diamond Lake.
KCJJ
Downtown IC shoplifter reportedly urinated himself after being caught
A downtown Iowa City shoplifter gave the term “wet bandit” a whole new meaning this holiday season after the intoxicated subject reportedly urinated himself after he was caught by loss prevention. That’s according to a call made to Iowa City Police by an employee of the downtown Target....
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids water main break closes street, repairs to take 2 weeks
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People in northeast Cedar Rapids may need to find a new route for the next couple of weeks. The City of Cedar Rapids said there was a water main break at 29th Street northeast. The city says the street will be closed from A Avenue...
Dubuque Police Searching for Vehicle Involved in a Hit-and-Run
Police are seeking assistance in identifying the driver of this vehicle which was involved in a recent hit-and-run in Dubuque. This vehicle has an after market front grill wrap and a rear spoiler. If you have information, please submit it HERE. The case id is ID4PD.
cbs2iowa.com
'Pay-by-plate' parking extended in downtown Cedar Rapids
Park Cedar Rapids is expanding its pay-by-plate parking in downtown Cedar Rapids with the goal of eventually expanding it throughout downtown. Right now, pay-by-plate, which lets drivers pay using their license plate at kiosks instead of parking spot numbers, is available on the Third Avenue Bridge. “Pay-by-plate parking has worked...
cbs2iowa.com
Keokuk County Emergency Management Coordinator arrested for theft
SIGOURNEY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Keokuk County Emergency Management Coordinator has been arrested for theft. 66-year old Larry Gene Smith was arrested on December 13 following an investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. The state of Iowa conducted an audit of the Keokuk County Emergency...
cbs2iowa.com
Monticello CSD Middle School closed Monday due to Freon leak
MONTICELLO, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Monticello Community School District Middle School is closed Monday, December 19th due to a Freon leak. Superintendent Dr. Jaeger posted on Facebook that classes are canceled for grades 5-8. Shannon, Carpenter and the High School will have classes as scheduled. The air...
KCJJ
Coralville Police trying to determine identity of shoplifter arrested with drugs
Coralville Police are trying to determine the identity of a shoplifter who they say was in possession of multiple drugs upon his arrest. The man, listed in arrest records as “John Doe”, reportedly entered Scheels at the Coral Ridge Mall just after 2:30 Friday afternoon, selected merchandise, then tried leaving through an employees-only door. Store staff stopped the man in the parking lot. The total value of the stolen merchandise was about $55.
x1071.com
Six Arrests Following Lockdown At Dubuque Hempstead
Officials with the Dubuque Police department sau a lockdown Tuesday at Dubuque Hempstead High School followed a fight between two students that prompted the family of one of them to come to school to seek retribution. Six arrests have been made in connection with the disturbance. All of them face charges of second-degree burglary and unlawful assembly.
WQAD
Davenport man shot, killed by police shot at officers during pursuit
Scott County Attorney Mike Walton said six officers fired their weapons a total of 53 times. Kenneth Carrol was struck 13 times.
KCJJ
IC man faces felony charges after allegedly assaulting mother of his child in front of two minors
An Iowa City man faces felony charges after police say he assaulted the mother of his child in front of two minors. Iowa City Police were called to the Prairie du Chien Road residence of 42-year-old Bernard Cooper just after 7am Saturday for a domestic disturbance that reportedly resulted in a broken window. Arriving officers say Cooper and the mother of his child had been involved in an argument when they decided to separate. Cooper allegedly responded by walking into the woman’s room and threating to kill her. The alleged victim also reported that Cooper had been physical in the past.
1 killed in wrong-way crash on Highway 30 in Iowa
BENTON COUNTY, Iowa – One person died in a head-on wrong-way crash in Benton County Sunday night. A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol said the accident happened around 6:20 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 30 and 14th Avenue. That’s in between Tama and Cedar Rapids. According to the ISP, an SUV was […]
