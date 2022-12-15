ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Nampa developing own comprehensive plan, specific area plans

BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Some of Nampa’s development has troubled Mayor Debbie Kling. “We have historic single-family homes, and then right next to it is a duplex on a skinny lot,” Kling said at a special council meeting Thursday morning. “We’ve lost the sense of continuity in our community.”
NAMPA, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho’s Best Deli is in Boise

I love sandwiches and deli foods. Sometimes there is nothing like a stellar sandwich to fill a hungry stomach. Here are some of the top places in the Treasure Valley when a sandwich craving gets you. Scroll to see the top Deli in the state with almost perfect customer ratings on both Yelp and Tripadvisor.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Fact or Fiction? It’s Illegal to Pass a Slow Snowplow in Idaho

Over the last couple of days, we’ve dug into some pressing questions you’ve had about winter or Christmas-related laws in the Gem State. We’ve discovered that on Christmas Day, no matter how crazy your relatives drive you, you can’t buy liquor to drink them away on Christmas Day. (Christmas Eve is fair game, so you can always stock up.)
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Uncovered

11 Crazy Idaho Airbnb Rentals - Stay In A Giant Potato

From top to bottom, east to west, Idaho is one of the most stunning states in the US. Between its mountains, clear lakes and rivers, the state is already intriguing enough, but if you’re looking to bring some extra pizazz to your vacation, check out these Funky and Cool Places To Stay In Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Really the Craziest House in Idaho? See for Yourself!

Idaho has some absolutely incredible homes, and if you look hard enough, you can find really unique homes that leave you with more questions than answers — like how or why? But I don’t think I’ve seen one quite as unique as this one before. Keep scrolling for the pictures 👇
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Why You Won’t Find a Fun time in These Boring Cities in Idaho

Living in Twin Falls can at times be a little slow and boring. During the winter, many residents are stuck inside, and if you don't ski or snowboard, there isn't much to do. It is too cold to fish, too cold to kayak, and camping is out of the question without the proper equipment. The roads can be bad and make it tough to travel, and the cold months drag on. Sometimes living in a bigger city can be more fun, but in the state of Idaho, the cities may not be as fun as you think. Compared to other cities across the country, the towns and cities in Idaho may be a little too boring. What are the most fun cities in the country and how does Idaho compare to them?
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Meridian PD: be careful of calls from "Lieutenant Harper"

MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — Meridian Police want to warn everyone of a scam currently circulating regarding the department. Meridian PD has been notified of someone making calls from “Lieutenant Harper with the Meridian Police Department regarding an urgent matter.” This call is a scam. Never give out...
MERIDIAN, ID
idahobusinessreview.com

Custom RV storage and park coming to Mountain Home

Read More IBR Headlines The city of Mountain Home will gain a new custom RV storage and park at a lot near exit 95. Ryan Rodney, owner of Mountainbound Custom Storage & RV Park, is planning the project, which will combine the amenities of a luxury RV park with customizable storage options. Rodney currently owns Riverbound ...
MOUNTAIN HOME, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho State Police Find Lost 84-Year-Old Nampa Man

KTVB reports the Idaho State Police have ended the search for missing R.J. Lewis of Nampa as of late Wednesday night. The 84-year-old man had left his home on his own accord yesterday. It was reported that Lewis got into his black 2001 Ford F250 at 12:30 p.m., and hadn't been seen or heard from since.
NAMPA, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Respiratory illnesses surge in Idaho

Hospitals in Idaho are seeing a large influx of people suffering from respiratory illnesses, including RSV, which most often affects children. Health officials are responding to the increased need for help. St. Luke's has created a Suction Clinic in Boise for children and the health system is working on similar clinics in Meridian and the Magic Valley.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

PHOTOS: Let’s Take A Look Inside Of Idaho’s Most Dangerous Prison

First and foremost, if you're into things like prison, you would love the series 60 Days In on A&E/Netflix. Essentially, people sign up to go into some of the most flawed prisons in the United States with the purpose of reporting back to the warden. The participants share their observations on things that could be improved upon and oftentimes, find themselves in the middle of dangerous situations.
KUNA, ID
Post Register

BPD arrest man hiding in downtown restaurant

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Police arrested a man hiding in a downtown Boise restaurant Friday afternoon. A CBS2 staff member was exiting the restaurant when Boise Police officers ran in the front door and asked if they had seen anyone run inside. Three officers then proceeded inside and quickly located the man they were searching for as he pretended to be a patron sitting at an empty table.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Restaurants Where Visiting Celebrities Ate in the Boise Area

Boise is gaining national recognition for its food and restaurants lately. Even though the pandemic sadly forced some favorites and long-standing Idaho eateries to close, new and prosperous dining experiences have been popping up all over the Treasure Valley over the last few years. So, what classic favorite or fresh new places have been requested by musicians and celebrities to eat?
BOISE, ID
Wake Up Wyoming

Idaho Summer Baseball Team Moving to Casper

The Horseheads are gone, but the Spuds are coming. The Canyon County Spuds team -- a collegiate summer baseball team -- based in Caldwell, Idaho, announced Friday it will relocate to Casper as the Wyoming Spuds for the start of the 2023 season. "Casper is a fantastic city, rich in...
CASPER, WY
WOWK

Idaho students’ unsolved deaths prompt rumors, harassment

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Investigators have yet to name a suspect in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students who were found dead in a home near campus last month. But would-be armchair detectives and internet sleuths have come up with several of their own, the conclusions often based on conjecture and rumor.
MOSCOW, ID

