Is a front license plate required in New Jersey?
NEW JERSEY — With the winter holidays right around the corner, drivers may see some vehicles traveling through New Jersey without a front license plate attached. This may leave some drivers confused about whether that is allowed in the state. According to New Jersey law, all vehicles registered within the state must have a license […]
Students, adult bring 3 guns to chaotic NJ school fight, cops say
PATERSON — Four people including three juveniles and an 18-year-old man have been arrested following a violent fight at a local school that nearly escalated into a full-blown firefight, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes. Paterson cops at John F. Kennedy High School reported seizing three loaded handguns...
PLANetizen
New Jersey Transit Will Ban Riders Who Assault Workers
NJ Transit is developing a new policy that will ban riders who assault drivers or other NJ Transit employees, with a lifetime ban possible for assault with a deadly weapon. As Larry Higgs reports on NJ.com, the policy is part of a law passed last year, the Motorbus and Passenger Rail Service Employee Violence Protection Act (VPA), that also raised fines for assaulting transit workers. “The policy would be similar to a national ‘no fly list’ law that airlines are seeking to bar violent passengers, beyond stiff fines and penalties the Federal Aviation Administration implemented in the wake of assaults on flight crews,” Higgs explains.
New law in New Jersey targets "porch pirates"
EDISON, N.J. -- Many of us have been victim of thieves swiping packages delivered our homes, and with Christmas around the corner, police say the crime dubbed "porch piracy" is on the rise.It's so bad New Jersey has a new law targeting these porch crooks.You've seen the doorbell camera videos showing porch pirates snatching packages from the front doors of homes.It happened to Andre Restrepo; a crook stole expensive sneakers left outside his home."Right now, it's hard-earned money and I feel like it's disrespectful. And at the end of the day, we pay for the service, for it to...
Do you engage in these dangerous driving behaviors?
New Jersey in the year 2021 recorded 667 fatal crashes on its roads, compared to 550 the year prior. New survey figures from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety may offer a peak into the reasoning behind this jump. In the survey, which asked motorists whether or not they've engaged...
Feds arrest N.J. restaurant owner who ignored subpoena seeking pay records, authorities say
The owner of three restaurants in North Jersey was arrested Thursday for ignoring a federal subpoena seeking his payroll records for his businesses, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Samad Uddin, who is also known as Saman Khan, allegedly ignored an administrative subpoena issued by the U.S. government in...
Financially, New Jersey is the worst of the worst according to report
TRENTON, NJ – A report by the University of Denver says when it comes to the financial state of all 50 states in America, New Jersey is the worst of the worst. The Garden State ranks dead last. The report is the university’s 13th annual “Truth in Accounting” report by a neutral and non-partisan research group. “Government reports are lengthy, cumbersome, and sometimes misleading documents. At Truth in Accounting (TIA), we believe that taxpayers and citizens deserve easy-to-understand, truthful, and transparent financial information from their governments,” the University said. New Jersey was actually named the #1 sinkhole state by the The post Financially, New Jersey is the worst of the worst according to report appeared first on Shore News Network.
N.J. auto insurance costs more for renters, blue-collar workers, non-college grads. It’s discrimination, activists say.
For at least two decades Cuqui Rivera of North Brunswick hadn’t been in a car accident. She didn’t get a speeding ticket. Her only interaction with her auto insurance company was to cut them a check, which she did religiously. She was a model driver as far as insurance coverage goes.
wdiy.org
New NJ Bill Would Make ‘Discriminatory’ Car Insurance Policies Illegal
Are car insurance companies discriminating against people of color from low-income neighborhoods by factoring things like credit score and education level into premium rates?. That's what some Democrats in New Jersey think. From the New Jersey Desk, WHYY's Tennyson Donyea has the latest on a bill that would make asking those types of questions on applications illegal.
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy signs legislation addressing teacher shortage by eliminating the edTPA requirement
NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Friday signed S896 w/GR into law, which prohibits the State Board of Education from requiring the completion of the Educative Teacher Performance Assessment (“edTPA”) as a condition of eligibility for a certificate of eligibility with advanced standing (“CEAS”) or certificate of eligibility (“CE”).
In New Jersey, essential temp workers deserve respect and dignity
A worker shares her experience working for a temporary staffing agency during the pandemic. The post In New Jersey, essential temp workers deserve respect and dignity appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Woman Thrown, Robbed At Bucks Cannabis Dispensary: Police
Authorities in Bucks County are searching for the suspect who mugged a woman outside a marijuana store. The victim was walking near Liberty Cannabis at 4201 Neshaminy Boulevard in Bensalem at around 8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5 when an unknown man threw her into the store window, township police said.
Man shot to death after meeting at nature preserve, cops say
A man died of his injuries after he was found shot inside a car in Mercer County on Saturday night. Hopewell Township police found Phillip Urban, 20, of Manalapan, in a car stopped on a trail in the Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve, off Harbourton-Woodsville Road, around 7 p.m., according to a release issued by the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.
N.J. woman among 4 charged with providing financial support to ISIS
A New Jersey woman is one four people accused of providing money for ISIS under the guise of raising money for charitable causes, federal prosecutors said Thursday. Seema Rahman, 25, of Edison, and three others are charged with conspiring to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York said.
N.J. teachers among the highest paid in nation. Here’s where they rank.
New Jersey teachers rank in the top 10 for highest salaries in the U.S., the National Center for Education Statistics data shows. The national average for teacher salaries was $65,090, when adjusted for inflation, in the 2020-2021 school year, according to the data. The average teacher pay in New Jersey...
Two Infants Surrendered to Safe Haven Sites
Two infant children were brought to safe haven sites in NJ in the month of November. There have been 82 Safe Haven surrenders in NJ since the Safe Haven Law was enacted in 2000.
People in NJ Homeless Shelters Would Receive Immediate Care Under Proposed Bill
A bill sponsored by New Jersey Assemblywoman Yvonne Lopez, D-Middlesex, would allow behavioral health care providers to treat people staying in emergency homeless shelters across the state. Most people who enter the emergency shelter system have a host of problems, all exacerbated by homelessness, said Mary Gay Abbott-Young, president of...
newjerseymonitor.com
Governor Murphy signs bill eliminating test requirement for would-be teachers
In an effort to address the teacher shortage plaguing schools across the state, Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill Friday doing away with a state-mandated test for people who want to teach in New Jersey. The law eliminates the requirement for prospective teachers to take the Education Teacher Performance Assessment,...
Is it legal to flash your headlights at another car in New Jersey?
Flashing your headlights at another car can be a helpful way to communicate with other drivers, or even warn them of potential danger. But is it actually legal to do this in New Jersey?. The short answer is yes, it is legal to flash your headlights in NJ. However, there...
Boom! Hopefully, here comes a low-carbon New Jersey | Letters
The op-ed article “Boom! The destruction of a dirty coal-fired plant should lead us to a clean energy future,” written by Anjuli Ramos-Busot, discusses the recent demolition of the Logan Generating Plant in Gloucester County. It was New Jersey’s last operating coal-powered electricity plant. As the author...
