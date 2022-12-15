ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

KIMT

Austin man sentenced for death threat

AUSTIN, Minn. – Threatening someone with a knife results in probation for a Mower County man. Boh Nah, 34 of Austin, has been sentenced to three years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to terroristic threats. Austin police say Nah got into a fight with another man in the...
AUSTIN, MN
KIMT

Two sent to prison for 2021 beating death of Austin man

AUSTIN, Minn. – Two of the three men responsible for the 2021 killing of a Mower County man have been sentenced to prison. Nickalos Dewayne Taylor, 19 of Austin, and Tyrone James Williams, 22 of Austin, both pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter in the death of 75-year-old William Hall.
AUSTIN, MN
KIMT

Over 2 kilograms of meth found in Austin mean prison for second defendant

AUSTIN, Minn. – More years behind bars are handed out for more than two kilograms of methamphetamine found in Austin. Madeline Marie Young, 37 of Shakopee, pleaded guilty to second-degree drug possession and DWI. She was sentenced Friday to six years and six months in prison, with credit for 193 days already served.
AUSTIN, MN
KIMT

Britt teen arrested for providing vape cartridges to other minors

BRITT, Iowa – A Hancock County teen is accused of selling illegal vape cartridges to other young people. Jeremy Michael Beard, 18 of Britt, has been charged with two counts of drug distribution violation to persons under 18. That is a class “B” felony, punishable by up to 25 years in prison in Iowa.
BRITT, IA
KIMT

Southern Minnesota drug dealer pleads guilty again

AUSTIN, Minn. – An Albert Lea woman is pleading guilty to drug possession in Mower County. Victoria Ann Lopez, 35, entered a guilty plea Friday to third-degree drug possession. She was arrested on October 29, 2020, after methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found during the search of an Austin home.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Northwood woman hurt in rollover on Interstate 35

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A North Iowa woman is hurt after crashing her SUV in Freeborn County. It took place just after 10 am Sunday. The Minnesota State Patrol says Marissa Irene Zazueta, 30 of Northwood, was driving south on Interstate 35 when her SUV rolled near mile marker 9.
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Catalytic converter theft sends second Austin man to prison

AUSTIN, Minn. – A second man is sentenced to prison for stealing catalytic converters. Christopher Eric Oleson, 22 of Austin, pleaded guilty in August to one count of third-degree burglary. Mower County law enforcement says Oleson and Juan Manual Ordaz Sanchez stole about $15,000 worth of catalytic converters from a business in the 1200 block of Oakland Avenue W in Austin on July 5.
AUSTIN, MN
KIMT

Chatfield teen hurt in Rochester crash

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One person is taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash Friday morning in Olmsted County. It happened just before 11 am on Highway 63, near mile marker 33 in Rochester. The Minnesota State Patrol says Shellanea Allison Rudlong, 18 of Chatfield, was driving south in a 1992 Jeep Wrangler when she crashed. Highway 63 was snow and ice-covered at the time.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Mower County rollover injures one Saturday evening

LANSING TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A Mower County rollover Saturday sent one person to the hospital. The Minnesota State Patrol says Allen James Iverson, 37 of Austin, was driving south on Highway 218 when he went off the road near mile marker 18 and rolled. The crash happened just before 7:30 pm and that portion of Highway 218 was snow and ice-covered.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Two Young Men Sentenced For Death of Elderly Austin Man

Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two of the young men charged with the death of a 75-year-old Austin man were sentenced this afternoon. A Mower County Judge handed Nickalos Taylor a 69-month prison term on the young man's 19th birthday. He earlier entered a guilty plea to a second-degree manslaughter charge through a plea deal that resulted in the dismissal of aiding and abetting aggravated robbery and aiding and abetting first-degree assault charges. He was given credit for the 416 days he is already served in jail.
AUSTIN, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

2 die from Janesville home fire, authorities say

Two people have died from a home fire Friday in Janesville, authorities said. Shortly before 1:15 p.m. Friday, Janesville fire and police personnel responded to the 2300 block of Hawaii Drive for a report of a residential fire with visible flames and trapped occupants, Janesville Fire Department Battalion Chief Chris Lukas said in a statement.
JANESVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Deputies involved in "deadly force" incident outside Rochester health club

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Law enforcement are searching for a suspect after southern Minnesota deputies were involved in a "deadly force" incident outside of a Rochester health club Wednesday.Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson says it happened just before 5 p.m. at the Planet Fitness off 15th Avenue Southeast, just north of Bear Creek Park.Deputies tracked down a vehicle belonging to a suspect with a "violent warrant" outside of the fitness center. The suspect saw the law enforcement presence and was able to get into their vehicle, and then rammed two squad cars before fleeing.  Torgerson said "deadly force" was then used by deputies as the suspect fled, but it's not clear if the suspect was hurt. No members of law enforcement were injured in the encounter.Rochester police are talking over the investigation, and Torgerson says he hopes the suspect can be found and taken into custody without incident.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Forest City woman sentenced for stealing from her grandmother

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Winnebago County woman gets a deferred judgment for stealing from her grandmother. Ashley Ann Hesley, 35 of Forest City, has been sentenced to three to five years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to one count of forgery. Law enforcement said Hesley used a...
FOREST CITY, IA
KAAL-TV

Rochester woman facing possible DWI charge after rollover crash

(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle rollover crash Monday night, which is being investigated as a DWI. Sgt. Lee Rossman with the OCSO said deputies were called to the 3400 block of Marian Road SE at about 8:30 p.m., after a 2010 Mercury Mariner driven by a 34-year-old Rochester woman named Kyle Swanson left the road, struck mailboxes and vaulted into the guy wire of a nearby power pole, then tipped on its side.
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

AM 1390 KRFO

Faribault, MN
