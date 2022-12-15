ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

'We will not rest': Search continues for elderly mid-Missouri woman

Police continue to search for answers one year since the disappearance of Betty L. Hayes, an 88-year-old, mid-Missouri woman. ‘We will not rest’: Search continues for elderly …. Police continue to search for answers one year since the disappearance of Betty L. Hayes, an 88-year-old, mid-Missouri woman. High-impact winter...
Brothers catch record raccoon in northern Missouri

WORTH COUNTY, Mo. — A raccoon caught by two brothers in northern Missouri is on track to become a new state record. Couper Simmons recently harvested the raccoon while hunting with his brother Hunter Simmons in Worth County, the Missouri Department of Conservation said in a Facebook post. They...
This Day in History: Brad Pitt’s roots between Missouri and Oklahoma

KSNF/KODE — December 18th, a day that marks the birth of a movie star known for his intense roles and good looks. His roots are deep in two of the Four States. Brad Pitt was born on December 18, 1963, in Shawnee, Oklahoma. He grew up in Springfield, Missouri and attended Kickapoo High School. Just short of graduating from the University of Missouri, Pitt dropped out and moved to California to become an actor.
2 Brothers Catch Largest Raccoon in Missouri History

Thanks to a recent hunting adventure, two brothers in Missouri now have quite the story to tell. Hunter Simmons and his brother, Cooper, were out hunting recently in Worth County, which sits in the northwestern portion of the state, when they captured a massive raccoon. The brothers contacted the Missouri...
These Missouri & Illinois Attractions Are On The Do Not Visit List

We are lucky in the Tri-States to be able to visit some amazing attractions in both Missouri and Illinois. However, there are some you may want to avoid. Now that we are smack dab in the middle of winter, I am sure we are all dreaming of spring and summer and vacations and warmer weather. Well, there are a few places that you will want to avoid visiting because they are considered the worst attractions to visit.
DECEMBER DECLARED AS CHRISTMAS TREE MONTH IN MISSOURI

Governor Mike Parson delivered a proclamation declaring December as Christmas Tree Month in Missouri. The proclamation was presented to winners of the Missouri Christmas Tree Association’s annual wreath and tree contests held earlier this year at the association’s annual convention. “The First Lady and I appreciate the opportunity...
Three Men Receive 100 Wildlife Violations in One of Wyoming’s Biggest Poaching Cases Ever

One of the largest poaching cases in Wyoming's history was finally cracked. On Monday, Dec. 12, three men were charged with more than 100 wildlife violations, as the result of a seven-year-long investigation that took place across four states and several agencies. The convicted men include Russell Vick of Alabama; Robert Underwood of Oklahoma; and David Underwood of South Dakota, with fines that amounted to more than $300,000 in fines and restitution.
How to sell your homemade food under Missouri law

This past June, Gov. Mike Parson approved House Bill 1697 into law, which allows cottage food producers to sell their products online, joining 43 other states and the District of Columbia. This bill expanded upon Senate Bill 525 signed into law in 2014, which allows bakers to sell products they make in their home kitchens directly to consumers.
Missouri Department of Conservation assigns three new agents to northern Missouri

The Missouri Department of Conservation congratulated 17 new conservation agents upon their graduation from MDC’s 2022 Conservation Agent Training Academy in October. These new conservation agents have been gaining experience in the field training program. The new agents are now looking forward to becoming familiar with their assigned counties.
Round Mid-Century Cabin in Shell Knob, Missouri

This is the “See You Round” mid-century cabin in Shell Knob, Missouri. The kit-built round home is made of fiberglass and features views of Table Rock Lake on its own acre of land. If you’re interested in staying here, it is available for booking via Kathryn on Airbnb.
