Midland, TX

NewsWest 9

One killed in three car crash outside Midland

MIDLAND, Texas — On December 11th at 7:37 p.m. about 21 mile north of Midland, authorities say a three car collision killed one person on the scene. 25-year-old Darreus Bryant was travelling northbound on SH 249. 28-year-old Travis Hall was also travelling northbound driving a truck that had a trailer attached.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Driver killed in two-vehicle Martin County crash

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – One driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Martin County on Wednesday. According to the Department of Public Safety, the crash happened at approximately 9:20 AM on State Highway 349 at mile marker 313. 41-year-old Valentine Junior Carrasco of Midland was driving southbound in a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado. Another […]
MARTIN COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

Shooting at the Ranch Apartments leaves two dead

MIDLAND, Texas — At around 1:26 a.m. Saturday morning, Midland Police Department arrived at The Ranch Apartments, located at 4315 Neely Ave, in reference to a call for shots fired. Upon arriving, officers found two gunshot victims identified as 20-year-old female Anjaya Saddler and 22-year-old male Decamren Sims inside...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Midland Police Department responded to deadly shooting at The Ranch Apartments

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Midland Police Department, on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at approximately 1:26 a.m., officers responded to The Ranch Apartments, located at 4315 Neely Ave, in reference to a call for shots fired. Officers found two gunshot victims identified as 20-year-old female Anjaya L Saddler...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Earthquake shakes up reactions and damage around West Texas

MIDLAND, Texas — The earthquake that struck northwest of Midland shook things up in the West Texas on Friday night. NewsWest 9 received many comments and posts about the earthquake on Friday. Sebastian Corrilo on Twitter asked if anybody else experienced the big earthquake in Northeast Midland. Jennifer said...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Ready Midland asking Midland County residents to report any damage experienced from the earthquake

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Ready Midland, Midland County’s Emergency Management Agency, is asking Midland County residents to report any damage experienced of the 5.3 earthquake that occurred on December 16, 2022. The Damage Assessment Form can be found here: https://veoci.com/v/p/form/xhvbcqfx646k. Please note that reporting damage to Emergency Management is...
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

62-year-old Midland man dies in motorcycle accident

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Tuesday evening, officers with the Midland Police Department Traffic Division and Midland Fire Department responded to an accident involving a motorcycle and a sedan at the intersection of Neely Ave. and Cessna Dr. The motorcycle, operated by Robert Redman, 62 years old from Midland, was traveling...
MIDLAND, TX
KTSM

5.3 magnitude quake shakes West Texas, felt all the way in El Paso area

PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A 5.3 magnitude earthquake rocked the Permian Basin around 5:40 (CST) Friday afternoon. The quake registered in Stanton, about 12 miles east of Midland but ripples from the event spread as far Juarez, Fabens, West and Northeast El Paso 17-year-old Hagen Jack, of Odessa, felt the shocks in Odessa, while playing […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs7.com

Elderly man killed in south Ector County crash

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has released new information into a deadly crash that claimed the life of an elderly man Friday morning. DPS reports that 78-year-old Isidro Hinojosa-Minjarez was leaving the Dollar General store parking lot along Highway 385, four miles south of Odessa.
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

15-year-old dead after crash in Ector County

GARDENDALE, Texas — A 15-year-old from Gardendale has been killed in a fatal crash that occurred on December 9. The incident happened on E. Cottonwood Road, about .9 miles east of Gardendale. The initial investigation revealed that the 15-year-old, driving a 2003 Dodge Ram, was traveling eastbound on Cottonwood...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 12/16/22

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 12/16/22: Arctic air is moving into West Texas and dropping temperatures into the 40s for highs and the upper 20s for lows. Wind chill values will be in the 20s to the upper teens both Friday and Saturday morning so be sure to bundle up if you’re going to be out doing those last-minute Christmas errands.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man sentenced to life in deadly hit and run

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Ector County District Attorney Dusty Gallivan announced today that Humberto Polanco, 37, was found guilty by a jury of Murder, Accident Involving Death, and Tampering with Evidence in connection with a 2020 hit and run that left one person dead. On December 20, 2020, deputies with the Ector County Sheriff’s Office […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD investigating thefts at cell phone store

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft. According to a Facebook post, the man pictured below has stolen multiple cell phones from displays at two different Verizon stores. Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Officer Troglin at 432-333-4936 or […]
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

NewsWest 9

Odessa, TX
