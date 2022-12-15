Read full article on original website
Fatal crash in Martin County on SH-349 near mile marker 298, 21 miles north of Midland
MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to Texas DPS, there was a fatal crash in Martin County on December 11, 2022, at 7:37 p.m. on SH-349 near mile marker 298, just 21 miles north of Midland. The investigation determined that Darreus Malik Bryant, 25, from Sugar Land, Texas, was traveling...
Shooting at the Ranch Apartments leaves two dead
MIDLAND, Texas — At around 1:26 a.m. Saturday morning, Midland Police Department arrived at The Ranch Apartments, located at 4315 Neely Ave, in reference to a call for shots fired. Upon arriving, officers found two gunshot victims identified as 20-year-old female Anjaya Saddler and 22-year-old male Decamren Sims inside...
Earthquake shakes up reactions and damage around West Texas
MIDLAND, Texas — The earthquake that struck northwest of Midland shook things up in the West Texas on Friday night. NewsWest 9 received many comments and posts about the earthquake on Friday. Sebastian Corrilo on Twitter asked if anybody else experienced the big earthquake in Northeast Midland. Jennifer said...
Now Open! Newest McDonald’s In Odessa Has Grand Opening At This Location!
McOpen! Exciting news for McDonald's fans here in the Permian Basin! The latest and newest locations is NOW open up here in West Texas! And, it all happened this Friday morning!. • GRAND OPENING FRIDAY DECEMBER 16TH IN ODESSA!. The new location is at 8000 East 56th Street in ODESSA!...
Motorcycle driver killed in crash at Neely, Cesna intersection
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Police are investigating after one person was killed following a crash on Neely Ave. and Cessna Dr. Tuesday afternoon. According to MPD, Robert Redman, 62, was driving north on the 2500 block of Cessna at around 5:30 p.m. At the same time a sedan was...
BREAKING: Earthquake near Midland is sensed throughout the Big Country
BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – At 5:35 p.m. this evening, an earthquake occurred northwest of Midland. UPDATE – According to United States Geological Survey, this earthquake has now been named the fourth strongest earthquake in Texas History It occurred 20.4 km (12.6 miles) northwest of Midland, 50.8 km (31.5 miles) northeast of West Odessa and […]
5.3 magnitude quake shakes West Texas, felt all the way in El Paso area
PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A 5.3 magnitude earthquake rocked the Permian Basin around 5:40 (CST) Friday afternoon. The quake registered in Stanton, about 12 miles east of Midland but ripples from the event spread as far Juarez, Fabens, West and Northeast El Paso 17-year-old Hagen Jack, of Odessa, felt the shocks in Odessa, while playing […]
Did West Texas Experience Another Strong Earthquake on Friday Afternoon?
Pray For West Texas, THE RAPTURE is upon us. As people all over West Texas asked one another "did you feel it"? A lot of people actually felt this temblor (yes, that's how you spell it) on Friday. The quake, which is the 4th largest ever recorded in the Lone...
Elderly man killed in south Ector County crash
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has released new information into a deadly crash that claimed the life of an elderly man Friday morning. DPS reports that 78-year-old Isidro Hinojosa-Minjarez was leaving the Dollar General store parking lot along Highway 385, four miles south of Odessa.
15-year-old dead after crash in Ector County
GARDENDALE, Texas — A 15-year-old from Gardendale has been killed in a fatal crash that occurred on December 9. The incident happened on E. Cottonwood Road, about .9 miles east of Gardendale. The initial investigation revealed that the 15-year-old, driving a 2003 Dodge Ram, was traveling eastbound on Cottonwood...
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 12/16/22
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 12/16/22: Arctic air is moving into West Texas and dropping temperatures into the 40s for highs and the upper 20s for lows. Wind chill values will be in the 20s to the upper teens both Friday and Saturday morning so be sure to bundle up if you’re going to be out doing those last-minute Christmas errands.
Man sentenced to life in deadly hit and run
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Ector County District Attorney Dusty Gallivan announced today that Humberto Polanco, 37, was found guilty by a jury of Murder, Accident Involving Death, and Tampering with Evidence in connection with a 2020 hit and run that left one person dead. On December 20, 2020, deputies with the Ector County Sheriff’s Office […]
OPD investigating thefts at cell phone store
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft. According to a Facebook post, the man pictured below has stolen multiple cell phones from displays at two different Verizon stores. Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Officer Troglin at 432-333-4936 or […]
