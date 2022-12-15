Read full article on original website
Related
Senators propose bill to end privacy in crypto
Americans would have no refuge in blockchains for financial privacy under legislation introduced by two U.S. senators. Why it matters: A major driver for the creation of cryptocurrency was to give people a cash-like experience on the internet, with a digital currency that could be passed from one user to another, just like cash.
Texas Gov. Abbott calls on courts to uphold Title 42
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in an interview aired Sunday on ABC's "This Week" called on courts to intervene and uphold the Trump-era Title 42 policy that allows the U.S. to expel migrants at the southern border without the chance for asylum. Why it matters: The policy, barring further appeals, is...
North Carolina's elections board cries for help
Diminishing state and federal funds have forced North Carolina's state elections board to lay off dozens of employees in the last two years, it said in a letter to the state's congressional delegation Thursday. Why it matters: The agency is working with fewer people as it faces increasing demands. As...
Local Limelight: Max Trujillo
Max Trujillo is the Director of Operations for Craften Neighborhood Food and Drink and co-hosts the North Carolina Food & Beverage Podcast. 🍽 Favorite place to eat in the Triangle: Lawrence BBQ. "I dream of that menu way too often," Trujill told Zach. 📚 Last great book he read:...
Manchin on leaving Democratic Party: "I'll let you know later"
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) punted a question Sunday about whether he would leave the Democratic Party, saying, "I’ll let you know later what I decide to do." Driving the news: Manchin told CBS News' "Face the Nation" that he would wait and see how the bipartisan infrastructure bill and the Inflation Reduction Act "plays out."
Walmart launches drone delivery service in Tampa Bay
If you need a can of bean dip and some Diet Rite on Christmas Eve but don't want to leave your kids alone with Cousin Terry, Walmart has an answer: drone delivery. Driving the news: Walmart's drone delivery service has launched for customers who live within a mile of one of five stores in the Tampa Bay area.
LGBTQ youth are facing a mental health crisis in California
Rates of suicidal thoughts among LGBTQ youth have trended upward over the past three years, according to a national report released Thursday from The Trevor Project. What they found: In California, 44% of LGBTQ youth seriously considered suicide in the past year, compared to 45% of LGBTQ youth nationwide, per the survey.
Amtrak's new look
Brand new passenger trains are coming to Virginia by 2030, according to the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority.Why it matters: The fleet's first major upgrade in 50 years is expected to make train service faster and more reliable.And the dual diesel-electric powered engines mean no more half-hour delays at D.C.'s Union Station to change locomotives. Bigger and sturdier tray tables. Image courtesy of Amtrak What they're saying: "Service from the Commonwealth and destinations from D.C. to Boston will be faster and more enjoyable with Amtrak's new dual-powered locomotives and equipment designed with the passenger in mind," DJ Stadtler, Executive Director of the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority, said in a statement.Details: The new trains feature panoramic windows, upgraded café cars and operate at a top speed of 125mph — though even with planned track upgrades, officials in Virginia say service will still likely peak at 90mph.
QAnon believer who led Capitol mob sentenced to five years in prison
A QAnon believer who was one of the first rioters to enter the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6 has been sentenced to 60 months in prison, the Department of Justice said. The big picture: The rioter, Doug Jensen of Iowa, was found guilty in September on seven counts, including felony charges of assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers during the Jan. 6 riot, as well as of civil disorder.
Virginia's abortion fight begins
Language tucked into Gov. Youngkin's proposed budget sets aside $50,000 to pay to incarcerate people who violate a 15-week abortion ban he is pursuing.Why it matters: It's the opening salvo in the fight over abortion rights in the coming legislative session, which begins Jan. 11.What's happening: Democrats blasted Youngkin for not mentioning or otherwise noting the appropriation when he formally presented his budget last week.The allocation is required under procedural rules in the General Assembly, which require a minimum of $50,000 in new corrections funding for any new laws that could increase the state's prison population.What they're saying: "The Governor...
Ramsey County to commit $26M for river project
The Ramsey County Board will vote next week to commit $26 million in its years-long quest to redevelop downtown St. Paul's riverfront. Catch up fast: The county and developer AECOM have been pushing an $800 million mixed-use redevelopment called RiversEdge that would add four towers and connect downtown to the river by constructing a park above railroad tracks and Shepard Road.
Minnesota man preparing for "violent exchange with police" arrested
A Minnesota man was arrested and charged this week after an investigation revealed he was "preparing for a violent exchange with police," the Department of Justice announced. Driving the news: River William Smith, 20, has stated he is "pro mass shooting" and expressed admiration for the Parkland mass shooter and the accused gunman in the Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub shooting last month, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota said in a news release.
Utah sees shortages of Tylenol, antibiotics and antivirals amid flu surge
Utah parents and doctors are struggling to get essential children's medicine as the state experiences a surge in winter illnesses. Driving the news: Stores are running out of children's Tylenol and pharmacists are trying to reformulate adult doses of antivirals like Tamiflu, Intermountain Healthcare doctors said Thursday in a news conference.Amoxicillin — a go-to antibiotic for kids with strep and pneumonia — is also running low, some parents who couldn't find any told Axios.Why it matters: Utah is seeing its worst flu season in a decade, said Tamara Sheffield, Intermountain's medical director for preventive care. Primary Children's is so full...
Ohio Amtrak expansion still on standby
2022 became the year Ohio's passenger rail hopes went from pipe dream to realistic possibility.But even with federal money now being dangled for the project, the state is still no closer to attaining it.Driving the news: The Biden administration released guidelines this month for states to apply for $2.3 billion in passenger rail expansion funding. Why it matters: No other project has the broad potential to meet Ohio's considerable workforce, transportation and tourism needs, especially with the booming infrastructure of recent years.Its eventual completion would be among the most significant infrastructure developments in Columbus history. The latest: Amtrak officials recently...
1 Florida panther's death may point to species' recovery
A dead Florida panther is rarely a good thing, but one found this month has given scientists hope that the endangered species could be recovering. Driving the news: On Dec. 1, the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) collected the remains of a 2-year-old male panther — dead after being hit by a vehicle — from Keysville Road in eastern Hillsborough County, near the Polk County line.
Scoop: Stacey Abrams campaign in debt after blowout loss
After raising more than $100 million in her second bid to be Georgia governor, the Stacey Abrams campaign owes more than $1 million in debt to vendors, two-time campaign manager Lauren Groh-Wargo confirmed to Axios. Why it matters: Abrams has been heralded for her fundraising prowess and had brought in...
Christmas bar cookies are Washington state's favorite holiday cookie
Of all the elaborate Christmas cookies in the world to savor, we in Washington are apparently obsessed with the most basic: the bar cookie. Catch up quick: Bar cookies, in case you are unfamiliar, involve spreading your sweet dough of choice in a pan, dumping some stuff on top, and later cutting it all into squares or rectangles.
Best new restaurants 2022: Our favorite openings in the Twin Cities
The Twin Cities restaurant scene had an up and down year. We lost some beloved eateries, but plenty of buzzy and exciting spots have opened across the metro. In no particular order, here are some of our favorite places that opened this year. Kalsada — Best brunch. The modern...
Colorado's top-searched Christmas cookie
America's most popular Christmas cookies for 2022 may be sugar, gingerbread and peanut butter blossoms — but not in Colorado. Driving the news: Google released a map yesterday of uniquely searched Christmas cookies by state between Dec. 3-9, Axios' Kelly Tyko reports. Colorado was the only state in the...
Axios
Washington, DC
99K+
Followers
57K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0