Harrisonburg, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WHSV

Hundreds flood Staunton streets to welcome Natalie Dodge home

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A Staunton family is officially back together again after some of its members have spent most of the year in Memphis, Tennessee. Natalie Dodge and her mother, Nicole, returned home Sunday with a huge welcoming party. Natalie is a two-year-old girl from Augusta County. In...
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

Overnight fire at Berkeley Place home in Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - An overnight fire in Staunton Sunday sent two people to the hospital. Staunton Fire department’s Deputy Chief of Administration, Perry Weller, said units were dispatched to 310 Berkeley Place at 3:51 a.m. In a press release from Weller, he said because of the structure’s age,...
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

The Harrisonburg Salvation Christmas Effort is running behind

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With only a week until Christmas, one of the holiday season’s longest-running fundraisers is facing a major projected shortfall. Some of the cause could be loss of bell-ringing days because of weather and a lack of bell ringers at all locations. The Salvation Army is asking people to donate when they can.
HARRISONBURG, VA
The MadRapp Recorder

Planning commissioners in Madison, Greene, and Rapp will be busy this week

Planning commissioners in Madison, Greene and Rappahannock counties all meet Wednesday night with applications pending and applicants wanting permits or rezonings to allow them to move forward. But they should probably follow the advices of former Madison County commissioner Mike Fisher, who told applicant Zachary Whitman at last month’s Madison workshop he should check with neighbors before coming back this month with his multiple tourist establishment application in Graves Mill. Fisher’s tone appeared somewhat sarcastic, noting how Madison officials have recently turned down two tourist establishment proposals after neighbors objected to them on ground, they didn’t want them in their neighborhoods. Madison County – meets at 6:30 p.m. in the county administration...
MADISON COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Wreaths Across America comes to Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Across the United States Saturday thousands of wreaths were laid on the headstones of military veterans for ‘Wreaths Across America.’. ”We are here to remember not their death but their life. Each wreath is a gift of appreciation from a grateful American,” Eleanor Price, chairman of Wreath’s Across America for Harrisonburg said.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Toy Convoy distributes over 1,400 bags of toys.

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - WHSV’s 26th annual Toy Convoy officially wrapped up on Saturday even and it was a huge success. The Salvation Army of Harrisonburg spent all week carefully organizing and packaging loads of toys and bikes to give away to children in the area. On Thursday, they...
HARRISONBURG, VA
theriver953.com

SVEC and others are working towards full restoration of power

Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative (SVEC) confirmed by e-mail that they and others are working diligently toward full restoration of power. SVEC and Electrical Contractors from four Electrical Cooperatives including Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) continue to work to restore power to weather affected regions. At the peek of the inclement weather...
Augusta Free Press

Culpeper District Weekly Traffic Alert: Work schedule for week of Dec. 19-23

VDOT has updated its list of highway work that is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. To ease travel for the Christmas holiday weekend, VDOT will suspend many highway work zones and lift most lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia from noon Friday, Dec. 23 until noon Tuesday, Dec. 27.
CULPEPER COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Christmas trees still available for one more weekend

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Christmas is now 9 days away and Michelle’s Wreaths and Trees still have holly jolly greenery available for your holiday. This is the last weekend to get one for Christmas but Co-Owner Michael Weaver says there are some options for those looking. “Staunton’s our new...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Open Doors shelter extends hours for inclement weather

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With freezing rain and sleet falling throughout the day on Thursday, Open Doors thermal shelter in Harrisonburg remained open throughout the day to provide a warm and safe place for Harrisonburg’s homeless population. Open Doors is typically just an overnight shelter but made the change...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Magdalena Bake embarks next chapter with new storefront

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Magdalena Bake is celebrating the holidays with a new permanent home. The storefront is a chance to expand while staying dipped in culture. “We’re gonna have specials as well each weekends and really grow from there — and be able to do some fun creative pastries.” Front-Of-House Manager Rylie Healy said.
STAUNTON, VA
cbs19news

Santa Home Invasion: A Surprise

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Morgan in the Morning listeners nominated a local family to receive a surprise from Santa. The two grandmas who nominated the family took them to breakfast and then the show began. While the family was out there were about 30 minutes to decorate the house with a tree and presents donated by listeners.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
schillingshow.com

VIDEO: Albemarle High School fight plight, “Round 2”

Just a day after a large brawl at Albemarle High School was publicized by The Schilling Show, another fight has been captured on video. This time, the altercation was one-on-one and took place at around 1:45 PM. Several faculty members were engaged in disengaging the combatants. The culture of violence...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Cat’s Cradle lowering adoption fees for end of year adoption goal

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The next 37 kittens who are adopted from Cat’s Cradle in Harrisonburg will have 40 dollars taken off the adoption fees. “We just got a recent donation from John and Crystal Yates to help sponsor some of our adoption fees for the rest of the year,” Kristin Rhodenizer, adoption counselor at Cat’s Cradle said. “They’re gonna help cover $40 for each adoption fees, so we were able to drop it down from $65 to $25 for the next 37 adoptions this month.”
HARRISONBURG, VA

