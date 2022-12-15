Read full article on original website
Local fugitive apprehended in Nevada
Shenandoah Baptist Church will host a live Nativity Scenes for two weekends in December
Virginia Sheriff's Office Delivers Thanksgiving Cheer
Shenandoah Valley Sheetz locations offering $1.99 gas for holiday travelers
19-year-old write-in candidate becomes youngest town council member in Timberville, Virginia
WHSV
Hundreds flood Staunton streets to welcome Natalie Dodge home
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A Staunton family is officially back together again after some of its members have spent most of the year in Memphis, Tennessee. Natalie Dodge and her mother, Nicole, returned home Sunday with a huge welcoming party. Natalie is a two-year-old girl from Augusta County. In...
WHSV
Overnight fire at Berkeley Place home in Staunton
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - An overnight fire in Staunton Sunday sent two people to the hospital. Staunton Fire department’s Deputy Chief of Administration, Perry Weller, said units were dispatched to 310 Berkeley Place at 3:51 a.m. In a press release from Weller, he said because of the structure’s age,...
NBC 29 News
One Stop Shop helping anyone in need in the Charlottesville community
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The One Stop Shop in Charlottesville has grown. What was once to help those who were formerly incarcerated is now open to anybody in the community that needs the resources it offers. “We came together and it just snowballed. Every time we meet now, it’s more...
WHSV
Salvation Army of Harrisonburg in need of bell ringers to meet Kettle donation goal
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s crunch time before Christmas. The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign is behind on its donation goal. Recent winter weather and a shortage of bell ringers have put the campaign behind. “We just need bell ringers. We’ve had this all season long. We’ve...
WHSV
Rockingham County Schools investigating field trip that left some parents upset
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County Public Schools’ (RCPS) Central Office is investigating a field trip that was taken last week to JMU’s Forbes Center for the Performing Arts after some parents have raised concerns. On Dec. 8, 3rd grade students from several county schools were taken to...
WHSV
The Harrisonburg Salvation Christmas Effort is running behind
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With only a week until Christmas, one of the holiday season’s longest-running fundraisers is facing a major projected shortfall. Some of the cause could be loss of bell-ringing days because of weather and a lack of bell ringers at all locations. The Salvation Army is asking people to donate when they can.
Planning commissioners in Madison, Greene, and Rapp will be busy this week
Planning commissioners in Madison, Greene and Rappahannock counties all meet Wednesday night with applications pending and applicants wanting permits or rezonings to allow them to move forward. But they should probably follow the advices of former Madison County commissioner Mike Fisher, who told applicant Zachary Whitman at last month’s Madison workshop he should check with neighbors before coming back this month with his multiple tourist establishment application in Graves Mill. Fisher’s tone appeared somewhat sarcastic, noting how Madison officials have recently turned down two tourist establishment proposals after neighbors objected to them on ground, they didn’t want them in their neighborhoods. Madison County – meets at 6:30 p.m. in the county administration...
WHSV
Wreaths Across America comes to Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Across the United States Saturday thousands of wreaths were laid on the headstones of military veterans for ‘Wreaths Across America.’. ”We are here to remember not their death but their life. Each wreath is a gift of appreciation from a grateful American,” Eleanor Price, chairman of Wreath’s Across America for Harrisonburg said.
WHSV
Toy Convoy distributes over 1,400 bags of toys.
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - WHSV’s 26th annual Toy Convoy officially wrapped up on Saturday even and it was a huge success. The Salvation Army of Harrisonburg spent all week carefully organizing and packaging loads of toys and bikes to give away to children in the area. On Thursday, they...
theriver953.com
SVEC and others are working towards full restoration of power
Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative (SVEC) confirmed by e-mail that they and others are working diligently toward full restoration of power. SVEC and Electrical Contractors from four Electrical Cooperatives including Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) continue to work to restore power to weather affected regions. At the peek of the inclement weather...
Augusta Free Press
Culpeper District Weekly Traffic Alert: Work schedule for week of Dec. 19-23
VDOT has updated its list of highway work that is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. To ease travel for the Christmas holiday weekend, VDOT will suspend many highway work zones and lift most lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia from noon Friday, Dec. 23 until noon Tuesday, Dec. 27.
NBC 29 News
Albemarle County Public Schools providing new solutions to bus driver shortage
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A bus driver shortage has caused delays all year for Albemarle County Public Schools, and drivers having to call out sick is straining its already thin numbers. Charmane White is the ACPS director of transportation, a job that has been increasingly challenging as driver shortages...
WHSV
Christmas trees still available for one more weekend
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Christmas is now 9 days away and Michelle’s Wreaths and Trees still have holly jolly greenery available for your holiday. This is the last weekend to get one for Christmas but Co-Owner Michael Weaver says there are some options for those looking. “Staunton’s our new...
WHSV
Open Doors shelter extends hours for inclement weather
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With freezing rain and sleet falling throughout the day on Thursday, Open Doors thermal shelter in Harrisonburg remained open throughout the day to provide a warm and safe place for Harrisonburg’s homeless population. Open Doors is typically just an overnight shelter but made the change...
WHSV
Magdalena Bake embarks next chapter with new storefront
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Magdalena Bake is celebrating the holidays with a new permanent home. The storefront is a chance to expand while staying dipped in culture. “We’re gonna have specials as well each weekends and really grow from there — and be able to do some fun creative pastries.” Front-Of-House Manager Rylie Healy said.
cbs19news
Santa Home Invasion: A Surprise
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Morgan in the Morning listeners nominated a local family to receive a surprise from Santa. The two grandmas who nominated the family took them to breakfast and then the show began. While the family was out there were about 30 minutes to decorate the house with a tree and presents donated by listeners.
schillingshow.com
VIDEO: Albemarle High School fight plight, “Round 2”
Just a day after a large brawl at Albemarle High School was publicized by The Schilling Show, another fight has been captured on video. This time, the altercation was one-on-one and took place at around 1:45 PM. Several faculty members were engaged in disengaging the combatants. The culture of violence...
Albemarle County to implement plastic bag tax in beginning of new year
Starting Jan. 1, 2023, residents in Albemarle County will be charged a five-cent tax on disposable plastic bags at grocery stores, convenience stores and pharmacies.
WHSV
Mercy House partnering with Brother’s Craft Brewing for 7th year of Giving Tree
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Brother’s Craft Brewing has teamed up with Mercy House for another year of its giving tree. “We invite customers to come and take the ornaments and bring the presents back in and we end up with this awesome program,” Jason Shifflett, co-owner of Brother’s Craft Brewing said.
WHSV
Cat’s Cradle lowering adoption fees for end of year adoption goal
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The next 37 kittens who are adopted from Cat’s Cradle in Harrisonburg will have 40 dollars taken off the adoption fees. “We just got a recent donation from John and Crystal Yates to help sponsor some of our adoption fees for the rest of the year,” Kristin Rhodenizer, adoption counselor at Cat’s Cradle said. “They’re gonna help cover $40 for each adoption fees, so we were able to drop it down from $65 to $25 for the next 37 adoptions this month.”
