Minnesota Man Has been Making Giant Candy Canes for his Neighborhood for 20 Years
I love seeing all of the houses all decked out for the holidays! It's so fun seeing how creative people are and seeing the lights under the snow is super pretty. But I really want to see some of these giant candy canes around Rochester next year, these are awesome! They're made by a Minnesota man and he's been doing it for 20 years.
Minnesota: Why It’s OK To Be A Little Like Scrooge
Let's take the classic A Christmas Carol, by Charles Dickens, and find the spots where it's good to be like Scrooge. On this week's Good Money Moves, Jenna Taubel from First Alliance Credit Union used Ebenezer Scrooge to show us some good things to think about when it comes to planning our future money-wise.
Why Northern Lights Festival Pulled the Plug After One Week
It was the sort of feel-good story local TV news thrives on, especially during the holiday season: community-minded entrepreneur with a dream to create a magical indoor light park that would delight thousands of visitors while raising money to fund college scholarships for refugees. Mitch Reaume spent nearly two years...
Popular Minnesota Based Coffee Shop Opens New Location in Rochester
Coffee lovers, get excited because the Minneapolis-based Spyhouse Coffee Roasters is expanding with a new Rochester location… And it opened TODAY!. The new café, which will be Spyhouse’s seventh location, is located at the TownePlace Suites near downtown Rochester (2nd St. & 6th Ave. SW.). Bring Me...
Rochester Police are Spreading Holiday Cheer Thanks to Anonymous Donation
It's a wonderful time of year! But, unfortunately, for some people, it's a not-so-wonderful time. Bills keep going up, then you've got the cost of holiday gifts, and maybe there's a car that needs to be repaired or your kids grew out of their winter gear. Some people in our community need a little extra help, and that's where the Rochester, MN Police Department comes in!
Chatfield teen hurt in Rochester crash
ROCHESTER, Minn. – One person is taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash Friday morning in Olmsted County. It happened just before 11 am on Highway 63, near mile marker 33 in Rochester. The Minnesota State Patrol says Shellanea Allison Rudlong, 18 of Chatfield, was driving south in a 1992 Jeep Wrangler when she crashed. Highway 63 was snow and ice-covered at the time.
Northwood woman hurt in rollover on Interstate 35
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A North Iowa woman is hurt after crashing her SUV in Freeborn County. It took place just after 10 am Sunday. The Minnesota State Patrol says Marissa Irene Zazueta, 30 of Northwood, was driving south on Interstate 35 when her SUV rolled near mile marker 9.
Minnesota Pet Sitter Just Did Something Amazing For Homeless Animals
One Minnesota pet sitter went above and beyond to help homeless animals this holiday season!. If you're looking for a feel-good story this holiday season, here's one that just happened in Rochester. It's the story of a beloved pet sitter who, on a whim, decided to launch an effort to help homeless animals this holiday season. And totally knocked it out of the park!
Rochester PD Investigating Suspicious Incident at Hobby Lobby
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating what’s being described as a suspicious incident that occurred in the Hobby Lobby parking lot Wednesday evening. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said a woman in her 40’s ended her shift around 10 p.m. and told police she saw a...
Data breach may affect 1,700 customers at Rochester Public Library
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Nearly 2,000 customers of the Rochester Public Library (RPL) may have been victimized by a recent data breach. RPL says one of its service partners, MNLINK, experienced a random cyberattack on December 15 and the names and email addresses of 1,709 RPL customers may have been accessed. MNLINK is a statewide service administered by Minitex that connects all Minnesota libraries.
Have You Seen Frosty, Minnesota’s Extraordinary Giant Snowman?
Year after year a family in Faribault creates a MASSIVE snowman in their yard. Usually, you will see cute snowmen scattered throughout neighborhoods, but no snowman competes with this fella! The Hoisington family has been building a mega snowman in their front yard for more than a decade. It all...
Photos: Idyllic hobby farm in Goodhue County for sale
Move to the country in style. This pristine hobby farm and it's outbuildings are lacking nothing. Strategically located, the property is only 9 miles from Zumbrota, 23 miles from Red Wing and 26 miles from Rochester. Things that you are sure to love about the property include the 50x60 "man...
BB gun brought to a Rochester middle school, situation is 'under control'
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A BB gun was brought to school Friday at Dakota Middle School, and the school's leadership said the situation is "under control." Dakota Principal Levi Lundak released the following statement:. Dear Dakota families,. Dakota leadership is aware of and investigating a BB gun that was brought to...
Southern Minnesota drug dealer pleads guilty again
AUSTIN, Minn. – An Albert Lea woman is pleading guilty to drug possession in Mower County. Victoria Ann Lopez, 35, entered a guilty plea Friday to third-degree drug possession. She was arrested on October 29, 2020, after methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found during the search of an Austin home.
Wisconsin Music Festival Features Major Artists and Low Ticket Prices For Christmas
Ashley for the Arts has announced its first headliner for next summer’s festival which is scheduled for August 10, 11, 12 at Memorial Park in Arcadia, Wisconsin. In addition to the amazing music, the family-friendly festival also includes several fun activities like a 5K run/walk, an arts and craft fair, food vendors, a lumberjack show, inflatables, a petting zoo, hot air balloons, and fireworks. Fill out the form below and you could win free tickets for Christmas.
Rochester Truck Driver Injured in Weather Related Crash
Owatonna, MN (KROC-AM News) -- A truck driver from Rochester was among those injured in the hundreds of weather-related crashes that were reported in Minnesota on Thursday. The State Patrol says 61-year-old Omar Yusuf Ali was driving a semi-truck south on I-35 in Steele County when the rig slid into the medium. The crash was reported just before 11 PM near the Owatonna Airport. Ali was transported to the Owatonna Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Teenager Injured in Crash Near Rochester Airport
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - It appears slick conditions may have contributed to a crash this morning in Rochester that injured a Chatfield teenager. The State Patrol says 18-year-old Shellanea Rudlong was driving an SUV south on Highway 63 when it crashed. She was transported to St. Mary's Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Here Are Five Great Places to Get Nachos Around Faribault
It's hard to beat a pile of loaded nachos when it comes to satisfying your appetite for a dose of Mexican food. Chips and cheese of course, but after that the sky's the limit when it comes to ingredients. Meat, tomatoes, onions, olives, corn, beans, salsa, guacamole, sour cream, and just about anything else you can imagine.
Mower County rollover injures one Saturday evening
LANSING TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A Mower County rollover Saturday sent one person to the hospital. The Minnesota State Patrol says Allen James Iverson, 37 of Austin, was driving south on Highway 218 when he went off the road near mile marker 18 and rolled. The crash happened just before 7:30 pm and that portion of Highway 218 was snow and ice-covered.
Crash on Snow-and-ice-Covered Freeway Sends Austin Man to Hospital
High Forest, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash on a snow-and-ice-covered I-90 in Mower County sent an Austin man to a hospital Thursday morning. The State Patrol’s incident report says a semi-truck and a crossover were heading east when the vehicles collided about four miles west of the High Forest Interchange shortly before 7 a.m. The driver of the crossover, identified as 43-year-old Nicholas Smith, was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
