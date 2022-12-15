‘I Would Qualify Him as a Monster’: Authorities Say Florida Man with ‘Sacrifice’ Tattoo on Forehead ‘Raped and Mutilated’ a Woman

Read full article on original website
Related
orangeandbluepress.com
Man Accused of Raping and Multilating a Woman
A man from Florida who was accused of raping and mutilating a woman in Orlando over the weekend has been arrested. According, to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, a well-known sexual predator considered a “brutal rapist” after a woman was found mutilated has been arrested,. The sheriff’s...
Action News Jax
Florida woman charged with manslaughter months after young daughter died at hospital
ORLANDO, Fla. — A woman in Orlando, Florida has been charged with manslaughter, months after her young daughter died at the hospital. Orlando Police Department officers were called out to Arnold Palmer Hospital last May after a 7-year-old girl died, according to WFTV. Police said the girl was taken...
Haines City Police Looking For ‘Car Keying’ Suspect From Zocalo Supermarket
HAINES CITY, Fla. – The Haines City Police Department is seeking information that can lead to identifying the male subject in this video caught keying a car in a supermarket parking lot. While shopping at the Zocalo Supermarket, the suspect caused damages to the victim’s vehicle,
Missing Florida teen found dead hours after disappearing, deputies say
A missing Florida teenager has been found dead in a homicide investigation, authorities said.
fox35orlando.com
Volusia Sheriff's deputy arrested on DUI charge after being pulled over on I-4, deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - An off-duty Volusia Sheriff's Office deputy is accused of driving under the influence while in her personal vehicle on Interstate 4 in Seminole County Saturday night. Julia Curtin, 23, was arrested on a DUI charge after a trooper pulled her over on I-4 near State Road...
‘Utter betrayal’: Florida pastor’s alleged Covid fraud slammed by ex-associate’s son
Walter Gnida, a retired truck driver and part-time accountant, was 88 years old and suffering from dementia when his name appeared on a loan application from a Christian ministry seeking millions of dollars in federal Covid relief money. The application was filed by Josh Edwards, whose father Evan was the...
Lakeland PD investigate shooting death of 12-year-old boy
On Friday, December 16, the Lakeland Police Department (LPD) responded to a residence shooting involving a 12-year-old boy.
wogx.com
Brevard County deputies say girl, 15, shot riding as a passenger in a car through Cocoa
COCOA BEACH, Fla. - The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Cocoa on Friday afternoon. Deputies responded to the area of State Road 520 and Clearlake Road around 2:30 p.m. following reports of a possible shooting. Upon arrival, deputies located a fifteen-year-old girl who said she was shot while riding as a passenger in a car in the area. She was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
WESH
Missing 15-year-old found dead in Central Florida
A missing 15-year-old has been found dead, the Sumter County Sheriff's Office announced Friday. Officials said Jontae Haywood, 15, was found dead after being reported missing on Dec. 16. Deputies say Haywood may have suffered a gunshot wound and the death is being investigated as a homicide. Officials believe this...
12-Year-Old Boy Dies After Accidentally Shooting Himself In Lakeland At Sleepover
LAKELAND, Fla. – A 12-year-old boy has died after what appears to be an accidental shooting at a home in Lakeland Friday evening. According to police, on Friday, December 16, 2022, at approximately 7:00 p.m., uniform patrol officers responded to a residence in the 5500
Teen in the hospital after being shot on State Road 520, deputies say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A 15-year-old girl is in the hospital after a shooting on State Road 520, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to the scene in unincorporated Cocoa around 2:30 a.m. after hearing reports that a person had been shot. Deputies said they found...
19-year-old shoots two at Orlando resorts with gun purchased earlier in the day
A 19-year-old Georgia man is in custody after allegedly going on a shooting spree at several Orlando resorts. The Orange County Sheriff's Office arrested Jailen Rasheed Houston on Thursday morning. Houston is believed to have been the man who fired on people at two Orlando resorts.
Hillsborough County man killed after being ejected from pickup truck
A Dover man died Saturday in a single-vehicle crash near Bartow, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man accused of attacking female jogger writes letter asking judge for 'second chance'
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A 19-year-old man accused of attacking and biting a woman as she jogged along a Florida trail earlier this year is asking for a judge to give him "a second chance." According to court records, suspect William Stamper wrote a letter to Judge William Orth this...
‘It wasn’t supposed to happen’: Man accused of killing ex-roommate over PlayStation takes stand
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A man accused of murdering his former roommate over a stolen PlayStation and other items got emotional on the witness stand, calling it self-defense and saying “It wasn’t supposed to happen.”. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Jake Bilotta is accused...
Death Penalty Possible For Family Annihilator Who Drove For Weeks With Remains In Tow
Michael Wayne Jones confessed to beating his wife to death with a baseball bat after she allegedly accused him of infidelity. In the weeks following, he then strangled or drowned their children — ranging from ages 1 to 10 — and stored their bodies in suitcases and totes.
fox35orlando.com
Large law enforcement presence in Cocoa
First responders are on the scene at an incident in Cocoa near the intersection of West King St. and Clearlake Road. Late Friday afternoon, Brevard County sheriff's deputies were seen surrounding a car and roped off a possible crime scene.
fox35orlando.com
Fentanyl experts say video of Florida officer having a medical emergency is not an overdose
LAKE MARY, Fla. - FOX 35 Investigates is looking deeper into this viral video of a Tavares officer in medical distress. The department labeled what happened as a fentanyl overdose. The video has gotten significant pushback from members of the medical community saying what’s happening is simply not that.
villages-news.com
Fleeing shoplifting suspect blocked in parking spot by squad car at Walmart
A fleeing shoplifting suspect was prevented from leaving when she was blocked in a parking spot by a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy’s squad car at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. Diamond Lovenna Monroe, 35, who lives in the Cove Apartments in Lady Lake, was believed...
click orlando
Man found guilty in death of 73-year-old Volusia County woman killed in street racing crash
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The man responsible for a 2019 street racing crash that killed a 73-year-old woman in Ormond Beach has been found guilty. Eric Worthington was found guilty of vehicular homicide, according to the Seventh Judicial Circuit. [TRENDING: Video shows Tavares officer overdose after being exposed to...
Law & Crime
New York City, NY
100K+
Followers
12K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT
LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.https://lawandcrime.com/
Comments / 4