Orange County, FL

‘I Would Qualify Him as a Monster’: Authorities Say Florida Man with ‘Sacrifice’ Tattoo on Forehead ‘Raped and Mutilated’ a Woman

By Jerry Lambe
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 3 days ago
orangeandbluepress.com

Man Accused of Raping and Multilating a Woman

A man from Florida who was accused of raping and mutilating a woman in Orlando over the weekend has been arrested. According, to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, a well-known sexual predator considered a “brutal rapist” after a woman was found mutilated has been arrested,. The sheriff’s...
ORLANDO, FL
wogx.com

Brevard County deputies say girl, 15, shot riding as a passenger in a car through Cocoa

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Cocoa on Friday afternoon. Deputies responded to the area of State Road 520 and Clearlake Road around 2:30 p.m. following reports of a possible shooting. Upon arrival, deputies located a fifteen-year-old girl who said she was shot while riding as a passenger in a car in the area. She was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
COCOA, FL
WESH

Missing 15-year-old found dead in Central Florida

A missing 15-year-old has been found dead, the Sumter County Sheriff's Office announced Friday. Officials said Jontae Haywood, 15, was found dead after being reported missing on Dec. 16. Deputies say Haywood may have suffered a gunshot wound and the death is being investigated as a homicide. Officials believe this...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Large law enforcement presence in Cocoa

First responders are on the scene at an incident in Cocoa near the intersection of West King St. and Clearlake Road. Late Friday afternoon, Brevard County sheriff's deputies were seen surrounding a car and roped off a possible crime scene.
COCOA, FL
