‘I Would Qualify Him as a Monster’: Authorities Say Florida Man with ‘Sacrifice’ Tattoo on Forehead ‘Raped and Mutilated’ a Woman

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Cocoa on Friday afternoon. Deputies responded to the area of State Road 520 and Clearlake Road around 2:30 p.m. following reports of a possible shooting. Upon arrival, deputies located a fifteen-year-old girl who said she was shot while riding as a passenger in a car in the area. She was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

COCOA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO